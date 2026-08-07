EcoSys Berhad Inks Underwriting Agreement with M & A Securities for ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad ("EcoSys" or the "Company"), an industrial solutions provider serving the pan-semiconductor industry, has entered into an underwriting agreement with M & A Securities Sdn Bhd ("M & A Securities") in preparation for its initial public offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

(From Left): Mr. Gan Teck Hooi, Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairperson of EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad; Mr. Chan Chee Wei, Managing Director of EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad; Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Equity Holdings Berhad; and Mr. Danny Wong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd.

EcoSys provides two complementary categories of industrial solutions: ultra-high purity ("UHP") fabrication of precision engineering components and sub-assembly modules, and the research and development ("R&D"), customisation, assembly, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of abatement systems. Its solutions support applications across semiconductor manufacturing equipment, front-end semiconductor production, solar photovoltaic ("PV") panel manufacturing equipment and industrial gas supply systems.

EcoSys and its subsidiaries ("EcoSys Group" or "Group") owns the EcoSys brand and the intellectual properties associated with its CDO, Vector, Marathon and Guardian ranges of abatement systems. Most of its proprietary abatement systems designed by its R&D team have been certified as compliant with internationally recognised SEMI(1) and CE(2) standards, while its UHP fabrication operations are supported by ISO(3)certified capabilities and an ISO Class 5 cleanroom at its Simpang Ampat Factory in Penang.

According to the exposed prospectus available on Bursa Securities' website, EcoSys' IPO comprises a public issue of 145.70 million new shares, representing approximately 25.5% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital of 571.35 million shares upon listing. There is no offer for sale under the proposed IPO.

The structure of the IPO is as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 28.56 million shares or 5.0% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital, of which 14.28 million shares will be made available to Bumiputera public investors and the remaining 14.28 million shares to other Malaysian public investors.

Pink Form Allocations: 11.43 million shares or 2.0% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors and employees of the Group, as well as persons who have contributed to its success.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors Approved by MITI: 71.42 million shares or 12.5% of the enlarged issued share capital will be reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry Malaysia (" MITI ").

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 34.28 million shares or 6.0% of the enlarged issued share capital will be reserved for private placement to selected investors.



Under the underwriting agreement, M & A Securities will underwrite 40.00 million new shares, comprising the shares allocated to the Malaysian public and eligible persons under the Pink Form Allocations. The remaining 105.70 million new shares will be placed out to Bumiputera investors approved by MITI and selected investors by M & A Securities in its capacity as Placement Agent.

The gross proceeds of approximately RM39.34 million to be raised from the Public Issue will be primarily utilised to support EcoSys' growth strategy, including the expansion of its abatement segment through the purchase of key components and modules for abatement systems. The proceeds will also be used to repay bank borrowings, enhance operational capabilities through investments in machinery and manpower, expand the Group's presence in the Indian market, fund working capital requirements, and defray the estimated listing expenses.

Mr. Chan Chee Wei, Managing Director of EcoSys said, "The signing of the underwriting agreement represents another important milestone in EcoSys' journey towards becoming a publicly listed company. Over the years, we have built our capabilities around technically demanding manufacturing processes where reliability, cleanliness, precision and environmental compliance are essential. We are pleased to have M & A Securities alongside us in this process, and we appreciate their confidence in our business model, operational track record and growth prospects."

EcoSys obtained Bursa Securities' approval for the listing on ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on 8 June 2026. M & A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for the IPO while Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd is the Financial Adviser.

### Notes: Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) is a global industry association that develops industry standards and provides recommendations for the semiconductor industries. Conformité Européenne (CE) refers to a certification mark indicating that a product complies with the applicable health, safety and environmental protection requirements for products sold within the European Union. ISO refers to the International Organization for Standardization, an independent international body that develops and publishes international standards to ensure quality, safety and efficiency across various industries.

ABOUT ECOSYS (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

EcoSys Group principally serves the pan-semiconductor industry through the provision of UHP fabrication of precision engineering components and sub-assembly modules, as well as the R&D, customisation, assembly, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of proprietary abatement systems. Its products and services support applications in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, front-end semiconductor production, solar PV panels manufacturing equipment and industrial gas supply systems.

For more information, visit https://www.ecosysgrp.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn Bhd on behalf of EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/ecosys-malaysia-berhad-inks-underwriting-agreement-with-m-and-a-securities-for-ace-1204487