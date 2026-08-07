Datum der Anmeldung:
31.07.2026
Aktenzeichen:
B7-58/26
Unternehmen:
Bending Spoons S.p.A., Mailand (ITA); mittelbarer Anteilserwerb an und Kontrollerwerb über Formagrid Inc. ('Airtable'), San Francisco (USA)
Produktmärkte:
Cloud- und KI-basierte Software, Kollaborationsplattform, Low-Code-/No-Code-Plattform, Plattform für digitale Abläufe und Anwendungen, Software für kollaboratives Arbeitsmanagement
31.07.2026
Aktenzeichen:
B7-58/26
Unternehmen:
Bending Spoons S.p.A., Mailand (ITA); mittelbarer Anteilserwerb an und Kontrollerwerb über Formagrid Inc. ('Airtable'), San Francisco (USA)
Produktmärkte:
Cloud- und KI-basierte Software, Kollaborationsplattform, Low-Code-/No-Code-Plattform, Plattform für digitale Abläufe und Anwendungen, Software für kollaboratives Arbeitsmanagement
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