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PR Newswire
07.08.2026 12:42 Uhr
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Thryve.Earth Pte. Ltd.: Thryve.Earth Announces First Corporate Offtake Commitments to Restore 6,000 Hectares in Sulawesi, Indonesia

Symbiosis Coalition members Google and McKinsey, and Tencent contract a collective 635,000 tonnes of carbon removal

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thryve.Earth announced its first corporate offtake commitments with Symbiosis Coalition, a buyers' coalition for nature-based carbon removal, and Tencent, a global internet and technology company.

Symbiosis members Google and McKinsey committed to over 335,000 tonnes of carbon removal over 10 years - Symbiosis' first in agroforestry, while Tencent committed to 300,000 tonnes - its first offtake agreement outside China. The project will restore 6,000 hectares of degraded land in Sulawesi through fruit and timber trees that store carbon while generating lasting income for local communities.

Sulawesi is one of the most biodiverse and carbon-rich regions, but it has been degraded by shifting agriculture, soil erosion, and invasive species, leading to fire-prone grasslands and depleted soils that leave smallholder farmers struggling to sustain their livelihoods.

Thryve's agroforestry model restores landscapes through a layered planting system - diversifying farmer income over multiple time horizons, often exceeding standalone carbon revenues. The model builds on the Masarang Foundation's decades of field-tested work by Dr. Willie Smits. The upfront cost of clearing invasive grasses and establishing new trees is beyond what landowners can bear alone - making long-term offtake commitments critical to unlocking the financing needed to deliver restoration at scale.

"Having our capital partners committed to this journey is truly a privilege - we are grateful to scale decades of proven work with institutional rigour, while keeping communities at the center," said Vinay Kulkarni and Ron Steinherz, Co-Founders, Thryve.Earth.

"Long-term offtake commitments from Symbiosis members give the Thryve team the certainty they need to build at scale - exactly the kind of signal this market needs," said Julia Strong, Executive Director, Symbiosis Coalition.

"Aligned with Tencent's vision of Tech for Good, we are pleased to support Thryve's work in Sulawesi, delivering measurable carbon removal while restoring biodiversity and creating lasting value for local communities," said Hao Xu, VP of Sustainable Social Value, Tencent.

About the parties

Thryve.Earth is a Singapore-based nature-based landscape restoration company developing high-integrity projects.

Symbiosis is a buyers' coalition giving project developers long-term offtake certainty to scale nature restoration.

Tencent is a world-leading internet and technology company using technology for good.

Read the full announcement here.

For media inquiries:
Praveen T B
praveen@thryve.earth

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thryveearth-announces-first-corporate-offtake-commitments-to-restore-6-000-hectares-in-sulawesi-indonesia-302846016.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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