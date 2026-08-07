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WKN: A1W6VY | ISIN: BMG3198U1027 | Ticker-Symbol: EG0
Frankfurt
07.08.26 | 08:08
56,50 Euro
-0,88 % -0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSENT GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSENT GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,0060,0019:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2026 12:36 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Essent Group Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $189.7 million or $2.08 per diluted share, compared to $195.3 million or $1.93 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2026.

"We are pleased with our second quarter 2026 financial results, which reflect strong profitability, continued growth in book value per share and the resilience of our operating model," said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The consistent cash flow generation of our mortgage insurance business, combined with our strong capital position, allows us to take a balanced approach to capital management and to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Financial Highlights:

  • Mortgage new insurance written for the second quarter of 2026 was $14.1 billion, compared to $11.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026 and $12.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

  • Mortgage insurance in force as of June 30, 2026 was $249.7 billion, compared to $247.9 billion as of March 31, 2026 and $246.8 billion as of June 30, 2025.

  • Reinsurance net premiums written for the first half of 2026 were $248.8 million, compared to $30.6 million in the first half of 2025.

  • Net investment income for the first half of 2026 was $120.9 million, compared to $117.5 million in the first half of 2025.

  • Year-to-date through July 31, 2026, Essent repurchased 5.8 million common shares for $348 million.

Conference Call:

Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 888-330-2384 inside the U.S., or 240-789-2701 for international callers, using passcode 9824537 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-770-2030 inside the U.S., or 647-362-9199 for international callers, passcode 9824537.

In addition to the information provided in the Company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "GSEs"), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers or the loss of a significant customer; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2026, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, "Essent") offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and title insurance and settlement services to serve the housing finance industry. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

Media Contact

610.230.0556
media@essentgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact
Philip Stefano
Vice President, Investor Relations
855-809-ESNT
ir@essentgroup.com

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Exhibit C Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data (Unaudited)
Exhibit D Year to Date Segment Results (Unaudited)
Exhibit E Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
Exhibit F Mortgage Insurance - Historical Quarterly Data
Exhibit G Mortgage Insurance - New Insurance Written
Exhibit H Mortgage Insurance - Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
Exhibit I Mortgage Insurance - Vintage Data
Exhibit J Mortgage Insurance - Outward Reinsurance Vintage Data
Exhibit K Mortgage Insurance - Geographic Data
Exhibit L Mortgage Insurance - Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
Exhibit M Mortgage Insurance - Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
Exhibit N U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
Exhibit O Reinsurance
Exhibit P Cash & Investments
Exhibit Q Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends & Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit A
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025
Revenues:
Gross premiums written- 342,398 - 274,872 - 773,630 - 547,266
Ceded premiums (35,113- (33,384- (71,676- (67,507-
Net premiums written 307,285 241,488 701,954 479,759
(Increase) decrease in unearned premiums (30,521- 7,321 (165,097- 14,898
Net premiums earned 276,764 248,809 536,857 494,657
Net investment income 61,612 59,289 120,867 117,499
Realized investment gains (losses), net (111- (129- (258- (310-
Income from other invested assets 19,385 4,466 29,564 11,874
Other income 5,036 6,708 11,728 12,981
Total revenues 362,686 319,143 698,758 636,701
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 48,961 17,055 97,177 48,342
Other underwriting and operating expenses 75,258 62,765 148,241 133,889
Interest expense 8,148 8,148 16,296 16,296
Total losses and expenses 132,367 87,968 261,714 198,527
Income before income taxes 230,319 231,175 437,044 438,174
Income tax expense 40,605 35,836 75,531 67,402
Net income- 189,714 - 195,339 - 361,513 - 370,772
Earnings per share:
Basic- 2.09 - 1.95 - 3.92 - 3.65
Diluted 2.08 1.93 3.89 3.62
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 90,740 100,037 92,271 101,451
Diluted 91,389 101,059 92,972 102,495
Net income- 189,714 - 195,339 - 361,513 - 370,772
Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments (2,726- 16,580 (38,677- 88,318
Comprehensive income- 186,988 - 211,919 - 322,836 - 459,090
Exhibit B
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30, December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025
Assets
Investments
Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value- 5,414,809 - 5,455,593
Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value 623,886 648,492
Total investments available for sale 6,038,695 6,104,085
Other invested assets 441,852 382,513
Total investments 6,480,547 6,486,598
Cash 74,333 123,049
Accrued investment income 48,306 47,371
Accounts receivable 169,772 51,267
Deferred policy acquisition costs 68,857 9,547
Property, equipment and software, net 47,753 49,189
Prepaid federal income tax 496,325 513,425
Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 77,451 78,153
Other assets 128,538 82,404
Total assets- 7,591,882 - 7,441,003
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Reserve for losses and LAE- 518,799 - 446,822
Unearned premium reserve 256,827 91,730
Net deferred tax liability 449,738 465,351
Senior notes due 2029, net 495,972 495,301
Other accrued liabilities 207,145 185,072
Total liabilities 1,928,481 1,684,276
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common shares, $0.015 par value:
Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 89,876 shares in 2026 and 95,456 shares in 2025 1,348 1,432
Additional paid-in capital 298,724 649,895
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (190,662- (151,985-
Retained earnings 5,553,991 5,257,385
Total stockholders' equity 5,663,401 5,756,727
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 7,591,882 - 7,441,003
Return on average equity (1) 12.7- 12.1-
(1) The 2026 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2026 net income by average equity. The 2025 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2025 net income by average equity.
Exhibit C
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data (Unaudited)
2026 2025
June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Net premiums earned - 276,764 - 260,093 - 242,729 - 246,332 - 248,809
Net investment income 61,612 59,255 59,223 59,795 59,289
Realized investment gains (losses), net (111- (147- (188- (425- (129-
Income from other invested assets 19,385 10,179 3,942 1,770 4,466
Other income (1) 5,036 6,692 6,698 4,358 6,708
Total revenues 362,686 336,072 312,404 311,830 319,143
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 48,961 48,216 56,073 44,922 17,055
Other underwriting and operating expenses 75,258 72,983 63,653 59,498 62,765
Interest expense 8,148 8,148 8,149 8,251 8,148
Total losses and expenses 132,367 129,347 127,875 112,671 87,968
Income before income taxes 230,319 206,725 184,529 199,159 231,175
Income tax expense (2) 40,605 34,926 29,547 34,944 35,836
Net income - 189,714 - 171,799 - 154,982 - 164,215 - 195,339
Earnings per share:
Basic - 2.09 - 1.83 - 1.62 - 1.69 - 1.95
Diluted 2.08 1.82 1.60 1.67 1.93
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 90,740 93,818 95,772 97,400 100,037
Diluted 91,389 94,572 96,664 98,519 101,059
Book value per share - 63.01 - 61.20 - 60.31 - 58.86 - 56.98
Return on average equity (annualized) 13.4- 12.0- 10.8- 11.5- 13.8-
Senior debt & credit facility:
Borrowings outstanding - 500,000 - 500,000 - 500,000 - 500,000 - 500,000
Undrawn committed capacity - 500,000 - 500,000 - 500,000 - 500,000 - 500,000
Weighted average interest rate (end of period) 6.25- 6.25- 6.25- 6.25- 6.25-
Debt-to-capital 8.11- 8.07- 7.99- 8.01- 8.10-
Cash and investments available for sale at the holding companies - 1,108,667 - 1,144,112 - 1,268,579 - 1,038,747 - 995,032
(1) Other income includes net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives associated with certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, which for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, were ($323), $37, ($526), ($858) and ($29), respectively.
(2) Income tax expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 includes $3,954, $2,407, $366, $493, and $1,112, respectively, of discrete tax expense associated with realized and unrealized gains. Income tax expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 also include ($396) and ($828), respectively, of discrete tax benefits associated with prior year tax returns. Income tax expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025 also include ($1,067) and ($742), respectively, of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units.
Exhibit D
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Year to Date Segment Results (Unaudited)
The following tables set forth comparative financial information for our two reportable business segments, Mortgage Insurance and Reinsurance, our Corporate & Other category and our consolidated results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (unaudited). Our Corporate & Other category is used to reconcile our reportable business segments to consolidated results and includes business activities associated with our title insurance operations, income and losses from holding company treasury operations, and general corporate operating expenses not attributable to our operating segments.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(In thousands) Mortgage Insurance Reinsurance Corporate & Other Consolidated Mortgage Insurance Reinsurance Corporate & Other Consolidated
Revenues:
Net premiums earned - 431,325 - 72,949 - 32,583 - 536,857 - 438,386 - 29,609 - 26,662 - 494,657
Net investment income 86,322 10,758 23,787 120,867 86,466 10,056 20,977 117,499
Realized investment gains (losses), net (282- - 24 (258- (225- - (85- (310-
Income from other invested assets 18,737 - 10,827 29,564 6,828 - 5,046 11,874
Other income 3,139 3,316 5,273 11,728 3,162 4,862 4,957 12,981
Total revenues 539,241 87,023 72,494 698,758 534,617 44,527 57,557 636,701
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 67,011 28,652 1,514 97,177 46,043 39 2,260 48,342
Compensation and benefits 31,515 3,966 31,678 67,159 34,277 2,406 33,728 70,411
Premium and other taxes 11,988 32 981 13,001 11,548 27 1,823 13,398
Acquisition costs, net (3) (15,148- 18,591 - 3,443 (13,200- 642 - (12,558-
Other underwriting and operating expenses 21,529 1,967 41,142 64,638 20,134 1,768 40,736 62,638
Net operating expenses before allocations 49,884 24,556 73,801 148,241 52,759 4,843 76,287 133,889
Corporate expense allocations 19,628 1,204 (20,832- - 21,783 473 (22,256- -
Operating expenses after allocations 69,512 25,760 52,969 148,241 74,542 5,316 54,031 133,889
Interest expense - - 16,296 16,296 - - 16,296 16,296
Income (loss) before income taxes - 402,718 - 32,611 - 1,715 - 437,044 - 414,032 - 39,172 - (15,030- - 438,174
Loss ratio (1) 15.5- 39.3- 10.5- 0.1-
Expense ratio (2) 16.1- 35.3- 17.0- 18.0-
Combined ratio 31.6- 74.6- 27.5- 18.1-
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.
Exhibit E
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Insurance
2026 2025
June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
($ in thousands)
Revenues:
Net premiums earned - 215,662 - 215,663 - 212,674 - 215,683 - 220,262
Net investment income 43,965 42,357 43,627 44,265 43,676
Realized investment gains (losses), net (94- (188- (218- (427- (124-
Income (loss) from other invested assets 12,975 5,762 2,044 (605- 3,619
Other income 1,396 1,743 1,149 800 1,614
Total revenues 273,904 265,337 259,276 259,716 269,047
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 29,391 37,620 55,160 44,170 15,323
Compensation and benefits 14,898 16,617 14,727 15,388 15,667
Premium and other taxes 5,996 5,992 6,038 6,010 5,984
Acquisition costs, net (3) (7,770- (7,378- (7,234- (7,057- (6,770-
Other underwriting and operating expenses 10,695 10,834 11,523 9,735 9,744
Net operating expenses before allocations 23,819 26,065 25,054 24,076 24,625
Corporate expense allocations 8,086 11,542 9,213 7,081 8,979
Operating expenses after allocations 31,905 37,607 34,267 31,157 33,604
Income before income taxes - 212,608 - 190,110 - 169,849 - 184,389 - 220,120
Loss ratio (1) 13.6- 17.4- 25.9- 20.5- 7.0-
Expense ratio (2) 14.8- 17.4- 16.1- 14.4- 15.3-
Combined ratio 28.4- 34.8- 42.0- 34.9- 22.3-
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.
Exhibit E, continued
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
Reinsurance
2026 2025
June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
($ in thousands)
Revenues:
Net premiums earned- 43,639 - 29,310 - 14,696 - 16,304 - 13,875
Net investment income 6,088 4,670 4,913 5,302 5,216
Realized investment gains, net - - 6 - -
Other income 1,345 1,971 2,255 1,591 1,909
Total revenues 51,072 35,951 21,870 23,197 21,000
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 18,723 9,929 206 65 36
Compensation and benefits 1,781 2,185 961 1,180 1,126
Premium and other taxes 14 18 17 8 16
Acquisition costs, net (3) 11,849 6,742 763 487 285
Other underwriting and operating expenses 987 980 996 890 959
Net operating expenses before allocations 14,631 9,925 2,737 2,565 2,386
Corporate expense allocations 653 551 516 502 263
Operating expenses after allocations 15,284 10,476 3,253 3,067 2,649
Income before income taxes- 17,065 - 15,546 - 18,411 - 20,065 - 18,315
Loss ratio (1) 42.9- 33.9- 1.4- 0.4- 0.3-
Expense ratio (2) 35.0- 35.7- 22.1- 18.8- 19.1-
Combined ratio 77.9- 69.6- 23.5- 19.2- 19.4-
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.
Exhibit E, continued
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information
(Unaudited)
Corporate & Other
2026 2025
June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
($ in thousands)
Revenues:
Net premiums earned- 17,463 - 15,120 - 15,359 - 14,345 - 14,672
Net investment income 11,559 12,228 10,683 10,228 10,397
Realized investment gains (losses), net (17- 41 24 2 (5-
Income from other invested assets 6,410 4,417 1,898 2,375 847
Other income 2,295 2,978 3,294 1,967 3,185
Total revenues 37,710 34,784 31,258 28,917 29,096
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 847 667 707 687 1,696
Compensation and benefits 13,825 17,853 14,675 12,608 13,926
Premium and other taxes 545 436 446 (88- 495
Other underwriting and operating expenses 22,438 18,704 20,741 20,337 21,333
Net operating expenses before allocations 36,808 36,993 35,862 32,857 35,754
Corporate expense allocations (8,739- (12,093- (9,729- (7,583- (9,242-
Operating expenses after allocations 28,069 24,900 26,133 25,274 26,512
Interest expense 8,148 8,148 8,149 8,251 8,148
Income (loss) before income taxes- 646 - 1,069 - (3,731- - (5,295- - (7,260-
Consolidated
2026 2025
June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
($ in thousands)
Revenues:
Net premiums earned- 276,764 - 260,093 - 242,729 - 246,332 - 248,809
Net investment income 61,612 59,255 59,223 59,795 59,289
Realized investment gains (losses), net (111- (147- (188- (425- (129-
Income from other invested assets 19,385 10,179 3,942 1,770 4,466
Other income 5,036 6,692 6,698 4,358 6,708
Total revenues 362,686 336,072 312,404 311,830 319,143
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 48,961 48,216 56,073 44,922 17,055
Compensation and benefits 30,504 36,655 30,363 29,176 30,719
Premium and other taxes 6,555 6,446 6,501 5,930 6,495
Acquisition costs, net (1) 4,079 (636- (6,471- (6,570- (6,485-
Other underwriting and operating expenses 34,120 30,518 33,260 30,962 32,036
Total other underwriting and operating expenses 75,258 72,983 63,653 59,498 62,765
Interest expense 8,148 8,148 8,149 8,251 8,148
Income before income taxes- 230,319 - 206,725 - 184,529 - 199,159 - 231,175
(1) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.
Exhibit F
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Historical Quarterly Data
2026 2025
June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
($ in thousands)
New insurance written - 14,144,104 - 11,076,190 - 11,840,227 - 12,233,252 - 12,544,731
New risk written - 3,822,560 - 2,893,697 - 3,030,169 - 3,239,497 - 3,357,820
Average insurance in force - 248,468,781 - 247,838,392 - 248,695,560 - 247,821,046 - 245,747,813
Insurance in force (end of period) - 249,720,234 - 247,909,417 - 248,356,397 - 248,808,341 - 246,797,619
Gross risk in force (end of period) (1) - 68,465,872 - 67,916,263 - 68,053,447 - 68,262,577 - 67,683,239
Risk in force (end of period) - 56,435,078 - 56,271,605 - 56,519,839 - 56,940,929 - 56,811,096
Policies in force 801,140 801,394 807,230 812,856 812,182
Weighted average coverage (2) 27.4- 27.4- 27.4- 27.4- 27.4-
Annual persistency 84.0- 84.7- 85.7- 86.0- 85.8-
Loans in default (count) 20,278 20,332 20,210 18,583 17,255
Percentage of loans in default 2.53- 2.54- 2.50- 2.29- 2.12-
Base average premium rate (3) 0.40- 0.41- 0.41- 0.41- 0.41-
Single premium cancellation (4) - - - - - - - - - -
Gross average premium rate 0.40- 0.41- 0.41- 0.41- 0.41-
Ceded premiums (0.05%) (0.06%) (0.07%) (0.06%) (0.05%)
Net average premium rate 0.35- 0.35- 0.34- 0.35- 0.36-
(1) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.
(2) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.
(3) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period.
(4) Single premium cancellation is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.
Exhibit G
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - New Insurance Written
NIW by Credit Score(1)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)
>=760- 7,017,351 49.6- - 6,274,130 50.0- - 13,136,338 52.1- - 11,016,229 49.0-
740-759 2,026,615 14.3 2,008,226 16.0 3,677,246 14.6 3,734,281 16.6
720-739 1,756,882 12.5 1,598,919 12.8 3,009,684 11.9 2,898,918 12.8
700-719 1,712,690 12.1 1,320,817 10.5 2,743,916 10.9 2,485,800 11.1
680-699 917,145 6.5 731,994 5.8 1,484,923 5.9 1,306,651 5.8
<=679 713,421 5.0 610,645 4.9 1,168,187 4.6 1,048,188 4.7
Total- 14,144,104 100.0- - 12,544,731 100.0- - 25,220,294 100.0- - 22,490,067 100.0-
Weighted average credit score 751 753 754 752
NIW by LTV
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)
85.00% and below- 1,169,164 8.3- - 1,124,637 9.0- - 2,386,870 9.5- - 1,863,256 8.3-
85.01% to 90.00% 3,440,697 24.3 2,957,886 23.6 6,639,746 26.3 5,236,176 23.3
90.01% to 95.00% 7,054,406 49.9 6,393,500 50.9 12,350,937 49.0 11,669,518 51.9
95.01% and above 2,479,837 17.5 2,068,708 16.5 3,842,741 15.2 3,721,117 16.5
Total- 14,144,104 100.0- - 12,544,731 100.0- - 25,220,294 100.0- - 22,490,067 100.0-
Weighted average LTV 93- 93- 93- 93-
NIW by Product
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Single premium policies 1.6- 1.3- 1.6- 1.4-
Monthly premium policies 98.4 98.7 98.4 98.6
100.0- 100.0- 100.0- 100.0-
NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Purchase 87.4- 92.6- 80.8- 93.4-
Refinance 12.6 7.4 19.2 6.6
100.0- 100.0- 100.0- 100.0-
(1) Beginning in the three months ended June 30, 2026, a de minimis amount of NIW was submitted with a VantageScore credit score rather than a FICO credit score.
Exhibit H
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
Portfolio by Credit Score(1)
Insurance in ForceJune 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)
>=760- 105,982,606 42.4- - 104,715,580 42.2- - 101,554,517 41.1-
740-759 42,848,263 17.2 42,906,709 17.3 43,146,312 17.5
720-739 37,328,645 14.9 37,323,783 15.1 38,115,925 15.4
700-719 32,515,464 13.1 32,210,355 13.0 32,789,773 13.3
680-699 19,282,243 7.7 19,194,941 7.7 19,666,338 8.0
<=679 11,763,013 4.7 11,558,049 4.7 11,524,754 4.7
Total- 249,720,234 100.0- - 247,909,417 100.0- - 246,797,619 100.0-
Weighted average credit score 747 747 746
Risk in ForceJune 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)
>=760- 28,763,509 42.1- - 28,401,453 41.9- - 27,578,860 40.8-
740-759 11,895,196 17.4 11,899,312 17.5 11,989,491 17.7
720-739 10,371,860 15.1 10,356,369 15.2 10,584,541 15.6
700-719 9,068,601 13.2 8,977,150 13.2 9,136,075 13.5
680-699 5,347,877 7.8 5,316,639 7.8 5,434,287 8.0
<=679 3,018,829 4.4 2,965,340 4.4 2,959,985 4.4
Total- 68,465,872 100.0- - 67,916,263 100.0- - 67,683,239 100.0-
Portfolio by LTV
Insurance in ForceJune 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)
85.00% and below- 15,285,556 6.1- - 14,976,850 6.0- - 14,309,342 5.8-
85.01% to 90.00% 56,279,141 22.5 57,370,862 23.1 59,432,276 24.1
90.01% to 95.00% 133,466,114 53.5 132,048,705 53.3 130,210,803 52.7
95.01% and above 44,689,423 17.9 43,513,000 17.6 42,845,198 17.4
Total- 249,720,234 100.0- - 247,909,417 100.0- - 246,797,619 100.0-
Weighted average LTV 93- 93- 93-
Risk in ForceJune 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)
85.00% and below- 1,788,794 2.6- - 1,752,508 2.6- - 1,689,437 2.5-
85.01% to 90.00% 13,776,656 20.1 14,061,350 20.7 14,653,527 21.7
90.01% to 95.00% 39,355,100 57.5 38,936,750 57.3 38,402,295 56.7
95.01% and above 13,545,322 19.8 13,165,655 19.4 12,937,980 19.1
Total- 68,465,872 100.0- - 67,916,263 100.0- - 67,683,239 100.0-
Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period
Insurance in ForceJune 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
($ in thousands)
FRM 30 years and higher- 241,429,013 96.7- - 240,268,121 96.9- - 241,225,436 97.8-
FRM 20-25 years 1,733,836 0.6 1,631,244 0.7 1,024,884 0.4
FRM 15 years 2,385,701 1.0 2,214,086 0.9 1,465,011 0.6
ARM 5 years and higher 4,171,684 1.7 3,795,966 1.5 3,082,288 1.2
Total- 249,720,234 100.0- - 247,909,417 100.0- - 246,797,619 100.0-
(1) Beginning in the three months ended June 30, 2026, a de minimis amount of active policies were submitted with a VantageScore credit score rather than a FICO credit score.
Exhibit I
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Vintage Data
June 30, 2026
Insurance in Force
YearOriginal
Insurance
Written
($ in thousands)		Remaining
Insurance
in Force
($ in thousands)		% Remaining of Original
Insurance		Number of Policies in ForceWeighted Average Coupon% Purchase>90% LTV>95% LTVCredit Score < 700Credit Score >= 760Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1)Number of Loans in DefaultPercentage of Loans in Default
2010 - 2016- 121,811,826- 2,386,9752.0- 13,1464.19- 71.5- 52.8- 3.9- 13.1- 45.7- 2.2- 5684.32-
2017 43,858,322 2,169,3964.9 14,1184.37 88.9 78.3 30.7 23.8 33.7 2.8 7325.18
2018 47,508,525 3,314,2927.0 19,8774.84 95.1 84.2 32.2 23.2 30.6 3.6 9804.93
2019 63,569,183 7,377,17211.6 38,4014.28 91.1 81.5 29.8 20.4 32.9 3.4 1,4693.83
2020 107,944,065 23,743,30822.0 101,0703.23 79.7 75.6 18.0 11.4 43.9 2.6 2,1872.16
2021 84,218,250 37,012,23243.9 130,8433.11 93.6 75.3 19.5 13.8 39.7 6.4 3,5482.71
2022 63,061,262 42,323,56367.1 126,3035.09 98.6 68.6 12.2 12.5 39.4 20.4 3,8883.08
2023 47,666,852 31,851,54366.8 94,2796.56 98.9 74.2 20.0 11.3 37.7 25.0 3,3343.54
2024 45,561,332 34,628,33376.0 96,4806.66 95.2 74.0 21.4 12.7 41.4 24.8 2,5412.63
2025 46,563,546 40,156,85286.2 104,8806.54 87.2 65.6 15.8 10.5 49.4 16.9 9700.92
2026 (through June 30) 25,220,294 24,756,56898.2 61,7436.16 80.6 64.2 15.5 10.6 51.6 5.5 610.10
Total- 696,983,457- 249,720,23435.8 801,1405.32 91.4 71.3 17.9 12.4 42.4 6.8 20,2782.53
(1) Incurred loss ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of case reserves and cumulative amount paid for claims by cumulative premiums earned, excluding the impact of any outward reinsurance.
Exhibit J
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Outward Reinsurance Vintage Data
June 30, 2026
($ in thousands)
Insurance Linked Notes (1)
Earned Premiums Ceded
Deal NameVintageRemaining
Insurance
in Force		Remaining
Risk
in Force		 Original
Reinsurance in Force		 Remaining
Reinsurance in Force		 Losses
Ceded
to Date		 Original
First Layer
Retention		Remaining
First Layer
Retention		 Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
Radnor Re 2021-1Aug. 2020 - Mar. 2021- 15,836,468- 4,438,234 - 557,911 - 50,256 - - - 278,956- 275,536 - 616- 1,400 - 17,741
Radnor Re 2021-2Apr. 2021 - Sep. 2021 22,156,669 6,327,178 439,407 161,600 - 279,415 268,364 2,316 4,706 144,071
Radnor Re 2022-1Oct. 2021 - Jul. 2022 22,499,218 6,295,041 237,868 113,796 - 303,761 284,970 2,522 5,088 113,795
Radnor Re 2023-1Aug. 2022 - Jun. 2023 22,822,493 6,296,006 281,462 181,895 - 281,463 264,081 2,667 5,349 181,895
Radnor Re 2024-1Jul. 2023 - Jul. 2024 21,827,253 6,054,012 363,366 192,982 - 256,495 251,896 2,173 4,558 142,806
Total - 105,142,101- 29,410,471 - 1,880,014 - 700,529 - - - 1,400,090- 1,344,847 - 10,294- 21,101 - 600,308
Excess of Loss Reinsurance (2)
Earned Premiums Ceded
Deal NameVintageRemaining
Insurance
in Force		Remaining
Risk
in Force		 Original
Reinsurance in Force		 Remaining
Reinsurance in Force		 Losses
Ceded
to Date		 Original
First Layer
Retention		Remaining
First Layer
Retention		 Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
(4)XOL 2019-1Jan. 2018 - Dec. 2018- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 374 - -
XOL 2020-1Jan. 2019 - Aug. 2019 4,244,203 1,130,161 55,102 29,152 - 215,605 209,852 249 495 -
XOL 2022-1Oct. 2021 - Dec. 2022 51,203,122 14,212,909 141,992 128,222 - 507,114 457,603 1,447 2,934 123,641
XOL 2023-1Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023 28,813,310 8,021,276 36,627 31,375 - 366,270 350,226 373 778 30,168
XOL 2024-1Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024 32,088,603 8,848,689 58,005 58,005 - 331,456 327,683 651 1,294 55,886
XOL 2025-1Jan. 2025 - Dec. 2025 40,096,727 10,640,673 80,821 80,821 - 343,234 343,234 725 1,443 77,857
Total - 156,445,965- 42,853,708 - 372,547 - 327,575 - - - 1,763,679- 1,688,598 - 3,445- 7,318 - 287,552
Quota Share Reinsurance (2)
Losses Ceded Ceding Commission Earned Premiums Ceded
YearCeding PercentageRemaining Insurance in ForceRemaining Risk in Force Remaining Ceded Insurance in Force Remaining Ceded Risk in Force Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date

Quarter-to-Date		Year-to-Date

Quarter-to-Date		Year-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
Sep. 2019 - Dec. 2020(5- - 26,846,772- 7,481,592 - 5,596,026 - 1,535,452 - (173- - (162- - 1,683- 3,475 - 2,254- 4,850 - 97,777
Jan. 2022 - Dec. 202220- 42,279,365 11,681,382 8,455,873 2,336,276 1,665 3,765 1,538 3,126 4,357 9,236 175,182
Jan. 2023 - Dec. 202317.5- 28,733,450 8,001,630 5,028,354 1,400,285 1,517 4,120 1,054 2,164 3,730 8,664 114,066
Jan. 2024 - Dec. 202415- 34,428,127 9,477,713 5,164,219 1,421,657 1,888 3,358 1,105 2,260 4,264 8,217 117,854
Jan. 2025 - Dec. 202525- 40,122,328 10,647,726 10,030,582 2,661,931 1,996 3,832 1,766 3,599 5,263 10,490 183,604
Jan. 2026 - Dec. 202625- 24,731,866 6,588,355 6,182,966 1,647,089 255 255 676 835 1,506 1,800 105,627
Total - 197,141,908- 53,878,398 - 40,458,020 - 11,002,690 - 7,148 - 15,168 - 7,822- 15,459 - 21,374- 43,257 - 794,110
(1) Reinsurance provided by unaffiliated special purpose insurers through the issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs").
(2) Reinsurance provided by panels of reinsurers.
(3) Represents the reduction in Essent Guaranty, Inc.'s Minimum Required Assets based on our interpretation of the PMIERs.
(4) XOL 2019-1 terminated as of February 2026.
(5) Under QSR-2019, Essent Guaranty cedes 36% of premiums on singles policies and 18% on all other policies.
Exhibit K
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Geographic Data
IIF by State
June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
FL12.1- 12.0- 12.0-
CA11.9 12.1 12.3
TX11.5 11.5 11.3
AZ4.2 4.1 3.9
GA3.9 3.9 3.8
CO3.9 4.0 4.0
WA3.4 3.4 3.4
NC3.3 3.2 3.1
MI2.6 2.6 2.6
OH2.6 2.6 2.6
All Others40.6 40.6 41.0
Total100.0- 100.0- 100.0-
Gross RIF by State
June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
FL12.4- 12.3- 12.2-
CA12.0 12.1 12.3
TX11.7 11.7 11.5
AZ4.3 4.2 4.0
GA4.0 3.9 3.9
CO3.9 3.9 4.0
WA3.4 3.4 3.4
NC3.3 3.2 3.1
MI2.6 2.6 2.6
UT2.6 2.6 2.6
All Others39.8 40.1 40.4
Total100.0- 100.0- 100.0-
Exhibit L
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance
Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default
Three Months Ended
2026 2025
June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Beginning default inventory 20,332 20,210 18,583 17,255 17,759
Plus: new defaults (A) 9,846 11,100 11,245 10,357 8,810
Less: cures (9,559- (10,708- (9,357- (8,713- (9,078-
Less: claims paid (316- (239- (235- (296- (215-
Less: rescissions and denials, net (25- (31- (26- (20- (21-
Ending default inventory 20,278 20,332 20,210 18,583 17,255
(A)New defaults remaining as of June 30, 2026 7,559 3,918 2,935 1,847 1,144
Cure rate (1) 23- 65- 74- 82- 87-
Total amount paid for claims (in thousands) - 17,283 - 13,671 - 13,171 - 16,456 - 9,007
Average amount paid per claim (in thousands) - 55 - 57 - 56 - 56 - 42
Severity 85- 84- 80- 78- 67-
Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE
Three Months Ended
2026 2025
($ in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period - 458,901 - 429,610 - 379,548 - 345,952 - 338,128
Less: Reinsurance recoverables 61,591 56,120 47,957 41,966 40,351
Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period 397,310 373,490 331,591 303,986 297,777
Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in:
Current period 58,393 62,792 67,865 62,349 45,119
Prior years (29,002- (25,172- (12,705- (18,179- (29,796-
Incurred losses and LAE during the period 29,391 37,620 55,160 44,170 15,323
Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in:
Current period 260 88 2,649 552 315
Prior years 17,148 13,712 10,612 16,013 8,799
Loss and LAE payments during the period 17,408 13,800 13,261 16,565 9,114
Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period 409,293 397,310 373,490 331,591 303,986
Plus: Reinsurance recoverables 65,718 61,591 56,120 47,957 41,966
Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period - 475,011 - 458,901 - 429,610 - 379,548 - 345,952
(1) The cure rate is calculated by dividing new defaults remaining as of the reporting date by the original number of new defaults reported in the quarterly period and subtracting that percentage from 100%.
Exhibit M
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance
Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
June 30, 2026
Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of ReservesPercentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)
Missed Payments:
Two payments 6,268 31- - 34,0088- - 495,2327-
Three payments 2,812 14 29,8357 237,12013
Four to eleven payments 7,772 38 187,37043 684,88727
Twelve or more payments 2,965 15 154,44235 252,84561
Pending claims 461 2 33,2657 36,88890
Total case reserves 20,278 100- 438,920100- - 1,706,97226-
IBNR 32,919
LAE 3,172
Total reserves for losses and LAE - 475,011
Average reserve per default:
Case - 21.6
Total - 23.4
Default Rate2.53-
3+ Month Default Rate 1.75-
December 31, 2025
Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of ReservesPercentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)
Missed Payments:
Two payments 6,892 34- - 40,87610- - 545,1987-
Three payments 3,002 15 32,4588 246,19413
Four to eleven payments 7,261 36 163,08741 615,44926
Twelve or more payments 2,742 13 139,03635 224,24862
Pending claims 313 2 21,3606 23,79790
Total case reserves 20,210 100- 396,817100- - 1,654,88624-
IBNR 29,761
LAE 3,032
Total reserves for losses and LAE - 429,610
Average reserve per default:
Case - 19.6
Total - 21.3
Default Rate2.50-
3+ Month Default Rate 1.65-
June 30, 2025
Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of ReservesPercentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)
Missed Payments:
Two payments 5,634 33- - 29,5349- - 436,7387-
Three payments 2,375 14 23,0287 189,93812
Four to eleven payments 6,644 38 134,49742 561,05124
Twelve or more payments 2,388 14 118,15437 190,18962
Pending claims 214 1 14,1955 15,78990
Total case reserves 17,255 100- 319,408100- - 1,393,70523-
IBNR 23,956
LAE 2,588
Total reserves for losses and LAE - 345,952
Average reserve per default:
Case - 18.5
Total - 20.0
Default Rate2.12-
3+ Month Default Rate 1.43-
Exhibit N
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
2026 2025
June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
($ in thousands)
Essent Guaranty, Inc:
Statutory capital - 3,678,202 - 3,682,476 - 3,572,887 - 3,732,465 - 3,714,146
Net risk in force (1) - 31,118,806 - 31,785,517 - 32,486,788 - 33,367,706 - 33,986,508
Risk-to-capital ratio (2) 8.5:1 8.6:1 9.1:1 8.9:1 9.2:1
Essent Guaranty, Inc. PMIERs Data (3):
Available Assets - 3,599,092 - 3,635,459 - 3,520,454 - 3,666,883 - 3,654,460
Minimum Required Assets 2,092,922 2,084,042 2,087,473 2,065,890 2,075,409
PMIERs excess Available Assets - 1,506,170 - 1,551,417 - 1,432,981 - 1,600,993 - 1,579,051
PMIERs sufficiency ratio (4) 172- 174- 169- 177- 176-
(1) Net risk in force represents total risk in force, net of reinsurance ceded and net of exposures on policies for which loss reserves have been established.
(2) The risk-to-capital ratio is calculated as the ratio of net risk in force to statutory capital.
(3) Data is based on our interpretation of the PMIERs as of the dates indicated.
(4) PMIERs sufficiency ratio is calculated by dividing Available Assets by Minimum Required Assets.
Exhibit O
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Reinsurance
2026 2025
($ in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Net Premiums Written:
Mortgage - 13,700 - 13,236 - 15,117 - 18,338 - 13,181
Non-mortgage 65,475 156,365 633 359 229
Total - 79,175 - 169,601 - 15,750 - 18,697 - 13,410
Net Premiums Earned:
Mortgage - 12,716 - 12,264 - 14,063 - 15,945 - 13,646
Non-mortgage 30,923 17,046 633 359 229
Total - 43,639 - 29,310 - 14,696 - 16,304 - 13,875
Reserve for losses and LAE - 27,739 - 10,076 - 359 - 153 - 88
Mortgage Reinsurance Statistics:
Reinsured risk in force - 2,051,720 - 2,084,380 - 2,166,605 - 2,184,981 - 2,290,008
Weighted average credit score 751 751 751 751 751
Weighted average LTV 83- 83- 83- 83- 83-
Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Capital:
Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis) - 1,634,429 - 1,660,416 - 1,695,390 - 1,722,135 - 1,751,720
Exhibit P
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Cash & Investments
Cash & Investments by Asset Class
Asset Class June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent
U.S. Treasury securities - 274,488 4.2- - 369,712 5.6-
U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities 1,103,830 16.8 1,174,895 17.8
Municipal debt securities 603,771 9.2 610,411 9.2
Non-U.S. government securities 49,271 0.8 56,024 0.8
Corporate debt securities 1,967,084 30.0 1,980,080 30.0
Residential and commercial mortgage securities 462,142 7.1 464,105 7.0
Asset-backed securities 954,223 14.6 800,366 12.1
Money market funds 623,886 9.5 648,492 9.8
Total investments available for sale - 6,038,695 92.2- - 6,104,085 92.3-
Other invested assets 441,852 6.7 382,513 5.8
Cash 74,333 1.1 123,049 1.9
Total cash and investments - 6,554,880 100.0- - 6,609,647 100.0-
Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating
Rating (1) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent
Aaa - 905,610 16.7- - 846,230 15.5-
Aa1 1,636,582 30.2 1,799,508 32.9
Aa2 347,853 6.4 300,026 5.5
Aa3 324,831 6.0 319,848 5.9
A1 510,764 9.5 545,918 10.0
A2 530,561 9.8 511,146 9.4
A3 481,679 8.9 494,434 9.1
Baa1 254,449 4.7 244,424 4.5
Baa2 214,466 4.0 208,247 3.8
Baa3 140,522 2.6 122,596 2.2
Below Baa3 67,492 1.2 63,216 1.2
Total (2) - 5,414,809 100.0- - 5,455,593 100.0-
(1) Based on ratings issued by Moody's, if available. S&P or Fitch rating utilized if Moody's not available.
(2) Excludes $623,886 and $648,492 of money market funds at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
Investments Available for Sale by Duration and Book Yield
Effective Duration June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent
< 1 Year - 1,619,802 26.8- - 1,549,327 25.4-
1 to < 2 Years 465,830 7.7 527,914 8.6
2 to < 3 Years 483,881 8.0 532,211 8.7
3 to < 4 Years 664,408 11.0 571,255 9.4
4 to < 5 Years 499,657 8.3 536,135 8.8
5 or more Years 2,305,117 38.2 2,387,243 39.1
Total investments available for sale - 6,038,695 100.0- - 6,104,085 100.0-
Pre-tax investment yield (3) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
Yield on cash and investments available for sale 3.99- 3.89-
Return on other invested assets 18.85- 14.82-
Aggregate yield on total cash and investments 4.89- 4.54-
(3) Yield on cash and investments available for sale is calculated as the annualized gross investment income earned divided by the average amortized cost of cash and investments available for sale. Return on other invested assets is calculated as annualized income (loss) from other invested assets divided by the average balance of other invested assets. The aggregate yield is calculated as the sum of the numerators in the calculations described above divided by the sum of denominators in the calculations described above.
Exhibit Q
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends & Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends provides investors with useful supplemental information because it reflects both changes in GAAP book value per share and cash dividends distributed to common shareholders. Management uses this measure as an additional indicator of per-share capital generation and capital return. Because dividends paid to common shareholders reduce GAAP book value per share, management believes this measure helps investors evaluate the combined effect of retained capital growth and capital distributed to shareholders during the period.

The following table sets forth the reconciliation of Book Value per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends to the most comparable GAAP amount as of June 30, 2026, as well as the 12-month growth in Book Value per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends in accordance with Regulation G.

(In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Total Stockholders' Equity (Book Value) - 5,663,401 - 5,672,848
Total Common Shares Outstanding 89,876 99,556
Book Value per Share - 63.01 - 56.98
12-Month Growth in Book Value per Share 10.6-
Book Value per Share - 63.01 - 56.98
Common Dividends Paid per Share 12-Months Ended June 30, 2026 1.32
Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends - 64.33
12-Month Growth in Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends 12.9-

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Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.