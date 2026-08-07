Huepar Brings Hands-On Laser Level Demonstrations to Super Trowel 2026

Brand meets construction professionals, educators and apprentices at the UK's largest bricklaying skills event

ST ALBANS, England, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huepar, a provider of laser levels and measuring tools, today shared highlights from Super Trowel 2026, held on 31 July and 1 August at Hertfordshire County Showground in Redbourn. Over the two days, the Huepar team met construction professionals, educators, apprentices and existing customers, demonstrated its laser tools and heard directly about the demands of their work.

Super Trowel is the UK's largest bricklaying and construction skills event. Its 2026 edition moved outdoors for the first time, creating more space for competitions, exhibitors and practical activities.

At its stand, Huepar showed cross-line laser levels, laser receivers and remote-operated models for construction, renovation and surveying. Visitors handled the tools, compared features and discussed setup, visibility, accuracy and day-to-day use with the team. A laser target challenge offered an accessible way to see remote operation and receiver detection in action.

"Super Trowel gave us the chance to have genuinely useful conversations with the people our tools are designed to support," said Zelda Edwards, Brand Marketing Manager at Huepar. "Professionals want dependable equipment that helps them work accurately and efficiently, while educators need tools that learners can use with confidence. Those perspectives help us improve our products and our support."

Representatives from further education colleges, private training centres and assessment organisations discussed how laser levels can support teaching in layout and measurement, focusing on straightforward operation, consistent performance and the demands placed on equipment shared by many learners. Huepar is following up with interested organisations.

The event also brought Huepar together with people who had known the brand only through online stores or industry recommendations, while existing users shared feedback from the field.

Huepar will use the feedback gathered in Hertfordshire to inform future product demonstrations, customer support and its engagement with professional and training communities.

About Huepar

Huepar designs and manufactures precision measuring tools - laser levels, laser distance meters, rotary lasers, digital angle gauges and motorised bases - for contractors, builders and DIY professionals worldwide. The Huepar Tools ecosystem pairs accessible hardware with the Huepar App to bring professional-level on-site capability within reach of every user. Learn more at https://uk.huepar.com/.

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