Spain's government has allocated €274.2 million ($316 million) through the Auctions-as-a-Service (AaaS) mechanism to support renewable hydrogen production at four projects in Castilla-La Mancha (two), Galicia and Aragón. The projects have a combined electrolysis capacity of 102.27 MW. "The projects had been selected in the European Hydrogen Bank's third general auction (IF25), but were excluded from Brussels' funding because they exceeded the allocated EU budget. To salvage these projects, the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE), an agency under Miteco, launched the second ...

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