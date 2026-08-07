Gleklen, who invests in AI-application companies, joins new principal Jason Mendel and eight other investors globally promoted to new roles

Investment firm Battery Ventures announced it has promoted Brandon Gleklen to partner, continuing its strategy of backing the most innovative tech companies worldwide, including at the earliest stages.

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Brandon Gleklen, who has been promoted to partner at global investment firm Battery Ventures.

Gleklen, who joined Battery in 2015 and is based in New York, focuses on early- and growth-stage AI investments and also has a strong focus on healthcare. He currently serves as a board director for healthcare AI companies AssistIQ and Triomics as well as HR-tech company Compt; sales and go-to-market AI provider Letter AI; Procurement Sciences, whose AI technology helps companies more efficiently apply for government contracts; and Nobl9, which makes developer tools for measuring and managing application reliability.

Gleklen is also involved with Battery's investments in 1mind, Braze, Cohesity, Dataiku, Front, Harness, Kustomer, Level AI, Lindy, Redox, Reify Health, Shortcut, Workato, Wunderkind and seed investment Bench IQ. He was previously involved in Battery's investments in Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL), Bonfire (merged into GTY Technology Holdings), InVision, Niantic (acquired by Scopely) and Yesware (acquired by Vendasta). Prior to joining Battery after college, Brandon held internships at Bessemer Venture Partners and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. In 2024, Brandon was named to Venture Capital Journal's Rising Stars List. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a BA in science, technology and society.

Gleklen's new role comes as Battery announces several other key promotions across its venture-capital and private-equity businesses.

Jason Mendel, an enterprise-AI specialist who joined Battery six years ago and is based in San Francisco, was promoted to principal. Mendel has worked with, or sourced, several of Battery's prominent, AI-infrastructure investments, including Aegis AI, Arize AI, Baseten, ClickHouse, Gong and Reflection AI. He has also been involved with current Battery investments Cypress.io, Postman, Theta Lake, Unify and Weaviate, as well as exited investments Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) and Galileo (acquired by Cisco).

Before joining Battery, Jason worked in corporate development at Cisco Systems on strategic acquisitions and investments. Prior to that, he was an associate at Industry Ventures and an analyst at Deutsche Bank. Jason graduated from Santa Clara University.

"Brandon's elevation to partner, and Jason's to principal, recognizes the success both have demonstrated mapping new markets, finding the most innovative players and, post-investment, offering incisive operational and strategic counsel to founders and CEOs," said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery general partner who works closely with Gleklen. "Brandon has also played a key role internally in the last few years helping Battery fully understand the power of AI and its potential uses across industries and workflows. We wish both Brandon and Jason continued success in their new roles."

Battery also announced that Jack Mattei, based in New York, and Lucas Maiman, based in San Francisco, were promoted to vice president. Six investors were promoted to associate: Abhi Agrawal and Caroline Culmo in San Francisco; Matt Dailey and Erin Ku in New York; Thomas Marchioni in London; and Page Wolfenden in Boston.

For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, click here.

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure/AI, and industrial technology and life-science tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on X @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

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Contacts:

Rebecca Buckman

Marketing Partner

becky@battery.com

650-292-2077