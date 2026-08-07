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WKN: A2JMXF | ISIN: US21044C1071 | Ticker-Symbol: CQY
Tradegate
07.08.26 | 17:43
102,00 Euro
+17,24 % +15,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,00104,0019:23
103,00104,0019:23
PR Newswire
07.08.2026 13:00 Uhr
110 Leser
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Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Revenue Up 28% Compared to Q3 FY25

Adjusted Net Income Up 34% Compared to Q3 FY25

Adjusted EBITDA Up 24% Compared to Q3 FY25

Record Backlog of $3.36 Billion

Company Raises FY26 Outlook

DOTHAN, Ala., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our strong third quarter results reflect the continued execution of our operating strategy and the dedication of our teams throughout the CPI family of companies. During the quarter, we delivered revenue growth of 28% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 24%, despite the impact of energy cost inflation and extremely wet weather in May across many of our markets. These results underscore the resilience of our decentralized operating model, the strength of our local market strategy, and our ability to consistently execute across diverse market conditions. Demand for both public infrastructure and commercial construction projects remained healthy throughout our markets, driving backlog to a record $3.36 billion and providing continued visibility into future growth."

Revenues were $999.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 28.2% compared to $779.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross profit was $168.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $131.8 million in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $63.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $51.0 million in the same quarter last year, and as a percentage of total revenues, decreased 20 basis points to 6.3%, compared to 6.5% in the same quarter last year.

Net income was $59.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to net income of $44.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net income(1) was $60.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to Adjusted net income of $45.2 million in the same quarter last year. Using Adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share would have been $1.08 for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $0.81 in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $163.0 million, an increase of 23.8% compared to $131.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Project backlog was a record $3.36 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $2.94 billion at June 30, 2025 and $3.14 billion at March 31, 2026.

Smith added, "Earlier this month, we were pleased to expand our Oklahoma footprint through the acquisition of Ellsworth Construction, which further strengthens our presence into two of the fastest-growing markets in the Sunbelt. Ellsworth adds experienced employees, strategically located facilities, and a strong reputation for execution, enhancing our ability to serve the rapidly growing Tulsa and Oklahoma City metropolitan areas. The acquisition also expands our capabilities in the fast-growing data center construction market, where Ellsworth has established a strong presence that complements Overland's extensive data center portfolio in North Texas. Based on our strong third quarter performance and the expected contribution from Ellsworth, we are raising our fiscal 2026 guidance. We remain on track to deliver sustained revenue growth, expanding profitability, and continued progress toward achieving our ROAD 2030 objectives."

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

The Company is raising its outlook for fiscal year 2026 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as follows:

  • Revenue in the range of $3.640 billion to $3.680 billion
  • Net income in the range of $165.0 million to $168.0 million
  • Adjusted net income(1) in the range $177.6 million to $181.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $559.0 million to $569.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the range of 15.36% to 15.46%

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "CPI continues to create long-term shareholder value through the disciplined execution of our proven growth strategy, combining strong organic growth with strategic acquisitions that expand our platforms across the Sunbelt, increase scale, and enhance operating efficiencies. Supported by a strong balance sheet, experienced leadership team, and healthy customer funding for both public and private construction projects, we believe CPI is well positioned to continue growing and compounding value. The Board and I remain highly confident in CPI's long-term strategy, competitive position, and our ability to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, the Company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact:

Rick Black
Investor Relations
[email protected]
(713) 529-6600

(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

- Financial Statements Follow -

Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited in thousands, except share and per share data)




For the Three Months
Ended June 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues


$ 999,418


$ 779,277


$ 2,578,083


$ 1,912,507

Cost of revenues


831,030


647,467


2,189,342


1,632,776

Gross profit


168,388


131,810


388,741


279,731

General and administrative expenses


(63,145)


(51,026)


(188,242)


(141,954)

Acquisition-related expenses


(1,771)


(1,816)


(15,880)


(22,174)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net


5,912


3,975


12,557


8,437

Operating income


109,384


82,943


197,176


124,040

Interest expense, net


(30,292)


(25,239)


(83,252)


(64,961)

Other income


44


246


67


508

Income before provision for income taxes and earnings from
investment in joint venture


79,136


57,950


113,991


59,587

Provision for income taxes


19,581


13,903


28,050


14,364

Loss from investment in joint venture


-


-


(1)


(12)

Net income


59,555


44,047


85,940


45,211

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax









Unrealized (loss) on interest rate swap contract, net


(431)


(1,996)


(1,583)


(2,017)

Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net


(22)


102


(144)


-

Other comprehensive loss


(453)


(1,894)


(1,727)


(2,017)

Comprehensive income


$ 59,102


$ 42,153


$ 84,213


$ 43,194



















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:









Basic


$ 1.07


$ 0.80


$ 1.54


$ 0.82

Diluted


$ 1.06


$ 0.79


$ 1.53


$ 0.82










Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic


55,906,306


55,164,260


55,876,027


54,853,715

Diluted


56,269,949


55,654,653


56,187,735


55,302,958










Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30,


September 30,


2026


2025

ASSETS

(unaudited)



Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 94,547


$ 156,062

Restricted cash

112


2,953

Contracts receivable including retainage, net

593,468


549,884

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

60,849


45,340

Inventories

185,273


155,133

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

27,024


25,459

Total current assets

961,273


934,831

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,295,692


1,153,070

Operating lease right-of-use assets

104,845


76,355

Goodwill

1,139,332


943,309

Intangible assets, net

74,368


79,230

Investment in joint venture

-


72

Restricted investments

10,870


23,176

Other assets

25,628


28,813

Total assets

$ 3,612,008


$ 3,238,856

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 319,886


$ 284,218

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

149,337


129,300

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

30,340


19,867

Current maturities of long-term debt

41,500


38,500

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

72,950


110,163

Total current liabilities

614,013


582,048

Long-term liabilities:




Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs

1,744,666


1,573,614

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

75,078


57,201

Deferred income taxes, net

102,279


80,079

Other long-term liabilities

35,236


33,951

Total long-term liabilities

1,957,259


1,744,845

Total liabilities

2,571,272


2,326,893

Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025

-


-

Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 48,732,839 shares
issued and 47,924,747 shares outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 47,963,617 shares issued
and 47,406,498 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025

48


47

Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,481,568 shares
issued and 8,549,118 shares outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 11,463,770 shares issued
and 8,538,165 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025

12


12

Additional paid-in capital

615,510


541,179

Treasury stock, Class A common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 808,092 shares at June 30,
2026 and 557,119 shares at September 30, 2025

(63,574)


(34,589)

Treasury stock, Class B common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 2,932,450 shares at June
30, 2026 and 2,925,605 shares at September 30, 2025

(16,833)


(16,046)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

2,642


4,369

Retained earnings

502,931


416,991

Total stockholders' equity

1,040,736


911,963

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,612,008


$ 3,238,856





Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)



For the Nine Months Ended
June 30,


2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ 85,940


$ 45,211

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by
operating activities:




Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

135,278


107,741

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

2,004


3,379

Provision for bad debt

556


260

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(12,557)


(8,437)

Realized loss on sales, calls and maturities of restricted investments

18


81

Share-based compensation expense

31,195


27,961

Distribution of earnings from investment in joint venture

71


-

Loss from investment in joint venture

1


12

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

22,658


(300)

Other non-cash adjustments

(617)


(665)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:




Contracts receivable including retainage

(13,859)


6,159

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

(11,298)


(22,577)

Inventories

(18,279)


(4,880)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,905)


5,422

Other assets

1,496


(3,119)

Accounts payable

16,028


15,975

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

8,510


(9,481)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(578)


17,543

Other long-term liabilities

(3,803)


(967)

Net cash provided by operating activities, net of business acquisitions

240,859


179,318

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(144,239)


(104,886)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

24,398


11,250

Proceeds from sales, calls and maturities of restricted investments

16,022


8,351

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(337,429)


(935,663)

Purchase of restricted investments

(3,753)


(12,182)

Net cash used in investing activities

(445,001)


(1,033,130)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from revolving credit facility

263,500


218,438

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

294,923


833,524

Settlement of stock awards

(2,490)


-

Repayments of long-term debt

(386,375)


(137,726)

Purchase of treasury stock

(29,772)


(20,803)

Net cash provided by financing activities

139,786


893,433

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(64,356)


39,621

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

159,015


76,684

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 94,659


$ 116,305





Supplemental cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$ 80,230


$ 58,151

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 5,204


$ 3,576

Cash paid for operating lease liabilities

$ 23,315


$ 11,699

Non-cash items:




Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 47,180


$ 17,620

Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable

$ 9,849


$ 5,693

Amounts payable to sellers in business combinations, net

$ 673


$ 64,938

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt, and (vi) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Adjusted net income represents net income before (i) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws, and (ii) nonrecurring fees associated with financing arrangements incurred in connection with transformative acquisitions. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to (i) Adjusted net income and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA (with the resulting calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin) for the applicable periods.

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

(in thousands, except percentages)



For the Three Months Ended
June 30,


2026


2025

Net income

$ 59,555


$ 44,047

Interest expense, net

30,292


25,239

Provision for income taxes

19,581


13,903

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

43,979


39,294

Share-based compensation expense

8,242


8,564

Transformative acquisition expenses

1,373


663

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 163,022


$ 131,710

Revenues

$ 999,418


$ 779,277

Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.3 %


16.9 %

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

(in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended
June 30,


2026


2025

Net income

$ 59,555


$ 44,047

Transformative acquisition expenses

1,373


663

Financing fees related to transformative acquisition

-


920

Tax impact due to above reconciling items

(336)


(382)

Adjusted net income

$ 60,592


$ 45,248





Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Fiscal Year 2026 Updated Outlook

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



For the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2026


Low


High

Net income

$ 165,000


$ 168,000

Interest expense, net

112,500


113,500

Provision for income taxes

53,500


54,500

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

181,000


184,000

Share-based compensation expense

31,500


32,500

Transformative acquisition expenses

15,500


16,500

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 559,000


$ 569,000

Revenues

$ 3,640,000


$ 3,680,000

Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.36 %


15.46 %

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

Fiscal Year 2026 Updated Outlook

(unaudited, in thousands)



For the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2026


Low


High

Net income

$ 165,000


$ 168,000

Transformative acquisition expenses

15,500


16,500

Financing fees related to transformative acquisition

1,200


1,200

Tax impact due to above reconciling items

(4,100)


(4,300)

Adjusted net income

$ 177,600


$ 181,400

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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