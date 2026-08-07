Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwere Seltene Erden: Entsteht hier die nächste Milliardenstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856864 | ISIN: CA5799031052 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MCCHIP RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCCHIP RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2026 13:06 Uhr
230 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

McChip Resources Inc.: McChip Announces Board and Management Changes

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McChip Resources Inc. (TSXV: MCS) ("McChip" or the "Company") announces that, effective August 7, 2026, Mr. Richard (Bo) McCloskey has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Director of McChip. The Company recognizes the many contributions of Mr. McCloskey over the past 50 years and is grateful for his continued support as a McChip shareholder. The Company wishes Mr. McCloskey the best in his future endeavours.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Zachary Goldenberg has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company effective August 7, 2026.

Mr. Goldenberg is the Principal of Liberty Venture Partners, a Toronto-based investment and advisory firm focused on growth-stage companies operating in rapidly emerging industries. A corporate securities lawyer by training, he has extensive experience advising entrepreneurs, investors, and public companies across the private and public capital markets. Mr. Goldenberg is an active investor and has served as a non-executive director of several publicly listed companies, providing governance and strategic oversight through periods of growth and capital formation. He holds a combined Juris Doctor (JD) and Honours Business Administration (HBA) degree from Western Law and the Ivey Business School, has earned the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, and serves on the TSX Venture Exchange's Ontario Advisory Committee.

The Company's management and board of directors now consists of Messrs. Zachary Goldenberg (CEO and Director), Carlo Rigillo (CFO and Corporate Secretary), Grant Duthie (Director) and Ed Dumond (Director).

About McChip Resources Inc.

McChip is a Canadian natural resource company incorporated in 1935 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Matachewan maintains exposure to the natural resource sector through investments in mineral and other resource-related opportunities. Its common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.