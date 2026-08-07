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WKN: 888615 | ISIN: US9038991025 | Ticker-Symbol: ULB
Frankfurt
07.08.26 | 08:06
4,560 Euro
+0,44 % +0,020
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ULTRALIFE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ULTRALIFE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4005,50019:25
5,4005,50018:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2026 13:06 Uhr
260 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ultralife Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 with the following results:

  • Sales of $47.9 million compared to $48.6 million for the 2025 second quarter
  • Gross profit of $13.9 million, or 28.9% of revenue, compared to $11.6 million, or 23.9% of revenue, for the 2025 second quarter; excluding a $1.1 million net IEEPA refund received in the 2026 second quarter, gross margin was 26.6%
  • Operating income of $3.4 million, including one-time costs of $0.9 million, compared to $2.3 million including one-time costs of $0.3 million for the 2025 second quarter
  • GAAP EPS of $0.15 compared to $0.05 for the 2025 second quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million compared to $4.1 million for the 2025 second quarter
  • Backlog of $117.5 million compared to $115.1 million exiting the first quarter of 2026

"For the second quarter we delivered a 760-basis point improvement in gross profit margin compared to the first quarter, including the contribution of the net IEEPA refund. This improvement reflects measurable benefits realized to date from our initiatives to address manufacturing inefficiencies along with favorable sales mix. Our Communications Systems business is poised to produce revenue gains as new products move through the capture phase, and continues to expand its opportunity funnel while preparing to launch multiple new products later this year in support of government/defense programs. At the same time, we are advancing a diverse set of product development programs in our Battery & Energy Products business including programs to support water-based defense drone applications. Several of these programs are expected to transition into production later this year while we continue to execute our backlog. These multi-year revenue opportunities combined with our ongoing gross margin improvement initiatives, reinforce our outlook for profitable growth in 2026," said Mike Manna, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $47.9 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 1.3%, as compared to revenue of $48.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. Battery & Energy Products sales decreased 3.7% to $44.2 million compared to $45.9 million last year. The year-over-year decrease reflects a 4.7% decline in commercial sales due to an 8.7% decline in oil & gas and industrial sales offsetting a 7.2% increase in medical battery sales, and a 1.4% decline in government/defense sales due to the shipment of a very large order for an allied country last year. Communications Systems sales increased by 39.3% to $3.8 million compared to $2.7 million for the same period last year. Our total backlog exiting the second quarter was $117.5 million, the highest level in the Company's history, compared to $115.1 million exiting the first quarter of 2026 and $84.5 million exiting the second quarter of 2025.

Gross profit was $13.9 million, or 28.9% of revenue, compared to $11.6 million, or 23.9% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products gross margin was 28.3%, compared to 23.6% last year, primarily due to favorable product mix and the refund of the IEEPA tariffs in the current period. Communications Systems gross margin was 36.3% compared to 28.4% last year, primarily due to sales mix.

Operating expenses were $10.4 million, compared to $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase in new product development costs related to continued investment in our product offering, and one-time, non-recurring costs of $0.9 million primarily related to litigation expenses incurred for our cyber-insurance claim and the completion of certain consulting costs to help expedite our gross margin improvement. Operating expenses were 21.8% of revenue compared to 19.2% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating income was $3.4 million compared to $2.3 million last year.

Other expense was $0.5 million primarily comprised of interest expense from the financing of our Electrochem acquisition partially offset by the second quarter estimated portion of a refundable tax credit for certain qualifying battery cells and packs we manufacture under the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit. This compares to $1.1 million for the year-earlier period primarily reflecting the Electrochem acquisition financing and net foreign currency losses.

Net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation was $2.5 million or $0.15 per basic and diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to $0.9 million or $0.05 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense and one-time costs not reflective of our ongoing operations, was $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, or 12.8% of sales, compared to $4.1 million, or 8.5% of sales, for the year-earlier period. On a trailing twelve-month basis, adjusted EBITDA was $17.1 million or 9.1% of sales.

See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government/defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Conference Call Information

Ultralife will hold its second quarter earnings conference call today at 8:00 AM ET.

To ensure a fast and reliable connection to our investor conference call, we now require participants dialing in by phone to register using the following link prior to the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4beea58f157a441ba44284b283b1001f. This will eliminate the need to speak with an operator. Once registered, dial-in information will be provided along with a personal identification number. Should you register early and misplace your details, you can simply click back on this same link at any time to register and view this information again. A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include uncertain global economic conditions including the impact of tariffs and inflation, reductions in revenues from key customers, delays or reductions in U.S. and foreign military spending, acceptance of our new products on a global basis, and disruptions, delays or material price increases in our supply of raw materials and components due to business conditions, new or additional tariffs, global conflicts, weather or other factors not under our control. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's analysis only as of today's date. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Further information on these factors and other factors that could affect Ultralife's financial results is included in Ultralife's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:Investor Relations Contact:
Ultralife CorporationAlliance Advisors IR
Philip A. FainJody Burfening
(315) 210-6110(212) 838-3777
pfain@ulbi.comjburfening@allianceadvisors.com
ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
June 30,
2026		 December 31,
2025
Current Assets:
Cash$6,663 $9,345
Trade Accounts Receivable, Net34,770 33,948
Inventories, Net58,745 54,008
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets6,980 8,500
Total Current Assets107,158 105,801
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net39,514 40,397
Goodwill45,369 45,376
Other Intangible Assets, Net10,386 10,933
Deferred Income Taxes, Net10,335 10,494
Other Non-Current Assets3,395 3,911
Total Assets$216,157 $216,912
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable$22,601 $17,423
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt1,750 4,125
Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits2,930 2,754
Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities10,074 13,031
Total Current Liabilities37,355 37,333
Long-Term Debt, Net42,854 45,526
Deferred Income Taxes, Net934 1,000
Other Non-Current Liabilities2,413 2,919
Total Liabilities83,556 86,778
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock2,110 2,109
Capital in Excess of Par Value192,983 192,859
Accumulated Deficit(38,248) (40,340)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss(2,846) (3,141)
Treasury Stock(21,492) (21,492)
Total Ultralife Equity132,507 129,995
Non-Controlling Interest94 139
Total Shareholders' Equity132,601 130,134
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$216,157 $216,912
ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended
June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Revenues:
Battery & Energy Products$44,189 $45,867
 $88,344 $92,188
Communications Systems3,754 2,694 7,044 7,119
Total Revenues47,943 48,561 95,388 99,307
Cost of Products Sold:
Battery & Energy Products31,686 35,032 66,483 69,913
Communications Systems2,391 1,928 4,929 5,048
Total Cost of Products Sold34,077 36,960 71,412 74,961
Gross Profit13,866 11,601 23,976 24,346
Operating Expenses:
Research and Development3,225 2,318 6,186 4,722
Selling, General and Administrative7,204 7,027 14,568 13,969
Total Operating Expenses10,429 9,345 20,754 18,691
Operating Income 3,437 2,256 3,222 5,655
Other Expense 451 1,143 899 2,096
Income Before Income Taxes2,986 1,113 2,323 3,559

Income Tax Provision468 243 276 810
Net Income 2,518 870 2,047 2,749
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest(25) (9) (45) 5
Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation$2,543 $879 $2,092 $2,744
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders - Basic$.15 $.05 $.13 $.17
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders - Diluted$.15 $.05 $.13 $.17
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic16,659 16,635 16,658 16,634
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted16,714 16,656 16,703 16,671

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended
June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation$2,543 $879 $2,092 $2,744
Adjustments:
Interest Expense, Net839 992 1,707 2,024
Income Tax Provision468 243 276 810
Depreciation Expense1,056 1,008 2,110 1,958
Amortization Expense268 410 535 815
Stock-Based Compensation Expense90 235 89 462
Other Non-Recurring Costs884 326 1,731 518
One-Time Events Impacting Production- - 817 -
Severance Cost for Plant Closure- - - 150
Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustment- 20 - 80
Adjusted EBITDA$6,148 $4,113 $9,357 $9,561

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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