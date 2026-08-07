Montreal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Supremex Inc. (TSX: SXP) ("Supremex" or the "Company"), a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions and a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes, today announced that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to purchase by way of a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), for cancellation, up to 1,483,187 of its common shares, representing approximately 10.0% of its "public float" (within the meaning of the TSX Company Manual) as of July 31, 2026. As at July 31, 2026, there were 24,310,444 issued and outstanding common shares, of which 14,831,875 common shares were comprising the public float.

Purchases under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative trading systems in Canada, if eligible, in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, over a maximum period of 12 months beginning on August 11, 2026 and ending on August 10, 2027. The price to be paid by Supremex for any common share will be the market price at the time of acquisition. All common shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

The average daily trading volume of Supremex' common shares over the six completed calendar months prior to the date hereof, as calculated in accordance with TSX rules, is 14,551 common shares. Accordingly, under TSX rules, Supremex is entitled to purchase, on any trading day, up to 3,637 common shares, representing 25% of such average daily trading volume.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company entered into an automatic share purchase plan. Under the automatic share purchase plan, the Company's broker may repurchase common shares which it would ordinarily not be permitted to due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by the Company's broker based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and applicable Canadian securities laws and the terms of the parties' written agreement. The automatic share purchase plan has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented effective as of August 11, 2026.

Supremex believes that, from time to time, the purchase of its common shares under the NCIB is an appropriate and desirable use of available cash to increase shareholder value.

For the period from August 10, 2025 to July 31, 2026, Supremex repurchased 249,425 of its common shares through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative trading systems in Canada under a normal course issuer bid, at a weighted average price per share of $3.74. The TSX had approved the purchase of 1,507,850 common shares under a normal course issuer bid over the period from August 11, 2025 to August 10, 2026.

About Supremex

Supremex is a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions and a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes. Supremex operates nine manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and four manufacturing facilities in three states in the United States employing approximately 1,000 people. Supremex' extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including (but not limited to) statements about the NCIB, the automatic share purchase plan and the intended purchase for cancellation of common shares in the capital of the Company thereunder, and similar statements or information concerning anticipated future results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Forward-looking information may include words such as anticipate, assumption, believe, could, expect, goal, guidance, intend, may, objective, outlook, plan, seek, should, strive, target and will. Such information relates to future events or future performance and reflects current assumptions, expectations and estimates of management regarding growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, Canadian economic environment and ability to attract and retain customers. Such forward-looking information reflects current assumptions, expectations and estimates of management and is based on information currently available to Supremex as at the date of this press release. Supremex cautions that such assumptions may not materialize and that economic conditions such as economic uncertainty, downturns or recessions, or the imposition of tariffs or trade restrictions, may render such assumptions, although believed reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and actual results may differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include those risks and uncertainties discussed throughout in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 dated March 27, 2026, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors". Consequently, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize. Readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking information unless otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. The Company expressly disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Supremex Inc.