The Syrian Electricity Company (SEC) and Saudi Arabia's Al-Harfi Construction company will work together to develop three renewable energy projects in Damascus with solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS). The projects will be built in the Widyan ar-Rabi' area in the Damascus countryside, according to a report by the Syrian Arab News Agency. Altogether, the three projects will provide 760 MW of solar generation capacity and 1,077 MWh of battery energy storage capacity. The SEC, Syria's state-owned electric utility, signed the development agreement at Al-Harfi's company headquarters ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...