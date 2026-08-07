Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Appointment of a new Chair

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

Yorkshire Water strengthens the board with the appointment of a new Chair

Yorkshire Water today announces the appointment of a new Chair as it enters the next phase of delivering its largest ever investment programme across Yorkshire, designed to improve customer outcomes and environmental performance. The current Board has successfully led the Company through an important period, including the PR24 Price Review process and established the foundations for the significant investment programme now underway. As Yorkshire Water now enters its next phase of development, it is natural that the Board transitions.

Today's news follows a planned governance review to reflect the company's transition following the first year of AMP8, its new ownership arrangements and the scale of the ongoing £8.3 billion investment programme. With hundreds of projects progressing across Yorkshire and a clear focus on improving operational performance and upgrading infrastructure, the refreshed Board will bring additional experience in guiding complex infrastructure businesses through large-scale transformation programmes. Additional announcements are expected in the near future about new independent non-executive director appointments.

Appointment of Chair

Jonathan Lewis has been appointed as Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate and will become Chair of Yorkshire Water from 1 October 2026, succeeding Vanda Murray OBE DBA through a planned handover.

Jonathan brings extensive experience leading complex infrastructure and services businesses through periods of transformation and long-term investment. As Chair of Associated British Ports and former Chief Executive of Capita, Amec Foster Wheeler and senior executive at Halliburton, he has led major customer engagement, operational, financial and organisational change programmes, enabling businesses to improve delivery for their stakeholders.

Vanda Murray OBE DBA said:"It has been a privilege to chair Yorkshire Water over the last five years. During that time, we've navigated significant regulatory and industry change, secured our ambitious AMP8 investment programme and strengthened the business for its next chapter through the support of our shareholders.

"While there remains much more to do, I'm proud that the company enters this next phase with a clear strategy, the largest investment programme in its history underway and the right leadership to deliver meaningful improvements for customers and the environment. I have great confidence in Yorkshire Water's future, and I wish Jonathan, the Board and everyone across the business every success."

Jonathan Lewis, Chair Designate commented:"I'm delighted to be joining Yorkshire Water at such an important point in its journey. The business has supportive shareholders and a significant investment programme already underway that will deliver lasting improvements for customers, communities and the environment.

"I'm looking forward to working together with the Board, Nicola and the rest of the executive team to build on that progress, maintaining a relentless focus on delivering for our customers and the environment."

Notes

For media enquiries, please contact:

Emily Brady, Communications Manager

mediateam@yorkshirewater.co.uk

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Daniel Clarke, Head of Corporate Finance