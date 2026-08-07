Celebrity animal lovers team up with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home to launch collection calling out Brits' obsession with 'extreme' physical features in pets

PR Newswire

BATTERSEA, England, Aug. 7, 2026

BATTERSEA, England, Aug. 7, 2026 A star-studded line-up of pet-loving celebrities has joined forces with Battersea to launch a fashion collection that takes aim at the concerning demand for cats and dogs with extreme physical features - warning that some of the internet's favourite pet trends may be causing more harm than people realise.

The limited-edition collection features a selection of Y2K-inspired tees, caps and tote bags emblazoned with playful slogans, such as "Hot girls just want healthy pets" and "Cute but struggling", highlighting the hidden welfare issues behind some of today's most sought-after pets.

Each fashion item has been curated in collaboration with the charity's latest celebrity supporters: Strictly star Tasha Ghouri, Love Island favourite Yasmin Pettet, TV presenter Vicky Pattison, passionate animal advocate Faye Winter, TikTok sensation Max Balegde, and DJ & presenter Pandora Christie.

The launch comes as research from Battersea reveals that Gen Z and Millennials are significantly more likely to choose pets with extreme characteristics - such as flat faces, folded ears and excessive skin folds - with social media and popular culture playing a major role in shaping perceptions of what pets should look like.

But the charity warns that these desirable features can leave animals struggling to breathe, move, play and live a normal life.

For French Bulldog owner Jennifer, the reality behind the "cute" aesthetic has been devastating. Her dog Lily underwent her first operation at just 16 months old and has since needed multiple surgeries, alongside ongoing health issues.

Commenting on her experience, she said: "I love the look of French Bulldogs and to be honest, I didn't realise how bad things were."

Jennifer has now spent more than £40,000 on veterinary care and adds that "no amount of health insurance or money can take away (Lily's) suffering".

Laura Alwen, Rehoming & Welfare Manager at Battersea, said: "No animal should ever have to suffer in order for humans to find them 'cute', and it is heartbreaking to see so many dogs and cats paying an impossibly high price to look a certain way.

"All too often we see animals being brought to rescues like Battersea when their loving owners aren't able to cope with the significant vet bills or care requirements they're facing because of the way their pets have been bred. Together we can prevent this from happening and ensure pets can live happy healthy lives with their owners who love them."

On Wednesday 19 August, the charity will be holding a pop-up event in Battersea to invite the public to see the fashion collection and sign a pledge to champion healthy pets by putting welfare before appearance.

The range is available to purchase online now, until 15 September. All proceeds will go to help the dogs and cats of Battersea.

To purchase the new Battersea collection and find out more about the campaign, please visit here.

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