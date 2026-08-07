Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports second quarter 2026 results

TDS Telecom and Array both update guidance for 2026
CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on August 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) reported second quarter 2026 operating results.
"I am pleased with the progress our teams continue to make in executing our strategic objectives," said Walter Carlson, TDS President and CEO. "During the quarter, TDS Telecom expanded its marketable fiber service footprint by approximately 66,000 addresses and increased its fiber service address guidance for the year. Array delivered another quarter of sequential tower tenancy growth, highlighting the value of our assets. In addition, Array completed the previously announced spectrum sale to Verizon, now having completed transactions to monetize virtually all of its spectrum outside of the C-Band."
Highlights*
TDS Telecom
- Executing on fiber broadband strategy
- Delivered approximately 66,000 marketable fiber service addresses
- Grew fiber connections -15,100 residential fiber net additions
- Service revenue down 6%
- Residential fiber revenue growth of 13% more than offset by impacts of divestitures and continued legacy declines
- Updated 2026 Guidance
- Current service address delivery momentum drives increase in 2026 guidance to 250,000 - 300,000 marketable fiber service addresses, increased capital expenditure guidance to $625 million - $675 million
- Updated 2026 Financial guidance
- Revenues of $1,000 million to $1,025 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $310 million to $330 million
- Adjusted OIBDA of $300 million to $320 million
Array
- Optimizing tower operations
- Site rental revenues grew 95% year over year
- Delivered consecutive quarter over quarter tower tenancy growth
- Continuing to close pending sales of wireless spectrum
- Closed on sale of certain 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses for total proceeds of $74.8 million on May 5, 2026
- Closed on sale of certain 600 MHz wireless spectrum licenses for total proceeds of $86.4 million on May 12, 2026
- Closed on sale of certain cellular and other spectrum licenses for total proceeds of $1 billion on June 1, 2026
- Issued special dividend of $11 per common share on June 25, 2026
- Updated 2026 Guidance
- Narrowed Revenue range to $205 million - $215 million on higher interim site revenue
- Increased Adjusted EBITDA range to $220 million - $235 million
- Capital expenditures range remains unchanged at $25 million - $35 million
*Comparisons are 2Q'25 to 2Q'26 unless otherwise noted
TDS reported total operating revenues from continuing operations of $309.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, versus $298.5 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations were $260.6 million and $2.24, respectively, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $(6.0) million and $(0.05), respectively, in the same period one year ago.
Recent Development
On May 7, 2026, TDS delivered to the Array Board of Directors a letter setting forth a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the outstanding Array Common Shares that are not owned by TDS (the "Array Proposal"). A special committee of independent and disinterested directors of the Array Board of Directors has been formed to evaluate this proposal. For additional information on the Array Proposal, see TDS' Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2026.
2026 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2026 results for TDS Telecom and Array are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 7, 2026 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
TDS Telecom
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$1,015-$1,055
$1,000-$1,025
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$300-$340
$300-$320
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$310-$350
$310-$330
Capital expenditures
$550-$600
$625-$675
Array
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$200-$215
$205-$215
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$50-$65
$60-$75
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$200-$215
$220-$235
Capital expenditures
$25-$35
Unchanged
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income (loss) before income taxes. In providing 2026 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
2026 Estimated Results
TDS
Telecom
Array
(Dollars in millions)
Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)
N/A
N/A
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
N/A
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
($15)-$5
$775-$790
Add back:
Interest expense
-
45
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
325
50
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$310-$330
$870-$885
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
-
(585)
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
-
(65)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$310-$330
$220-$235
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
-
145
Interest and dividend income
5
15
Other, net
5
-
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$300-$320
$60-$75
Actual Results
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
Year Ended
December 31, 2025
TDS
Telecom
Array
TDS
Telecom
Array
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP)
$ (4)
$ 517
$ 28
$ 172
Add back:
Income tax expense (benefit)
(4)
168
10
(31)
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
$ (8)
$ 686
$ 38
$ 141
Add back:
Interest expense
-
18
(7)
28
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
146
27
300
48
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 138
$ 731
$ 331
$ 218
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
-
8
6
2
(Gain) loss on impairment of intangible assets
-
-
1
48
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
6
5
15
2
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
2
-
(23)
-
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(2)
(566)
-
(6)
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
-
(58)
-
(69)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 144
$ 119
$ 330
$ 194
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
-
75
-
174
Interest and dividend income
2
11
6
19
Other, net
3
-
5
-
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 140
$ 33
$ 319
$ 1
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities.
Conference Call Information
TDS will hold a conference call on August 7, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CT.
- Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/198119429
Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides broadband, video, voice and wireless services through its TDS Telecom business. Array leases tower space to tenants and provides ancillary services, holds noncontrolling interests in primarily wireless operating companies and holds certain wireless spectrum licenses. Founded in 1969, TDS is headquartered in Chicago.
Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., including its subsidiaries Array and TDS Telecom, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether any transaction related to the TDS non-binding proposal delivered to the Array Board of Directors to acquire all of the outstanding Array Common Shares not owned by TDS will be accepted, rejected, consummated, or abandoned; whether any such transaction, if accepted or completed, will result in additional value for shareholders and whether the process could result in adverse effects on either business; the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; whether the additional spectrum license sales to T-Mobile are consummated; whether Array can monetize its remaining spectrum assets; intense competition, including fixed wireless and satellite; economic and business risks associated with fixed rate annual escalators on colocation revenue contracts; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenue; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' lack of scale relative to larger competitors; TDS' inability to protect rights to the land under its towers; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or cost; advances or changes in technology; impacts of costs, integration issues or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and Array indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments, including significant investments in wireless operating entities that Array does not control; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and extreme weather events. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
Array: investors.arrayinc.com
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
Residential connections
Broadband
Incumbent Fiber
134,300
130,200
127,300
123,500
121,200
Incumbent Copper
77,700
84,200
91,200
102,000
106,500
Expansion Fiber
179,600
168,500
160,600
150,700
141,800
Cable
176,100
179,100
182,800
186,100
188,200
Total Broadband
567,700
561,900
561,900
562,400
557,700
Video
105,600
107,200
111,500
114,300
116,500
Voice
209,300
216,900
228,900
242,200
248,700
Wireless
8,100
5,300
3,300
2,200
1,600
Total Residential connections
890,700
891,400
905,600
921,100
924,500
Commercial connections
163,600
166,500
173,900
180,300
184,300
Total connections1
1,054,200
1,058,000
1,079,500
1,101,300
1,108,800
Total residential fiber net adds
15,100
10,900
15,100
11,200
10,300
Total residential broadband net adds
5,700
100
4,500
4,600
3,900
Residential fiber churn2
1.2 %
1.3 %
1.2 %
1.5 %
1.1 %
Total residential broadband churn
1.7 %
1.8 %
1.6 %
1.7 %
1.5 %
Residential revenue per connection3
$ 66.50
$ 66.41
$ 65.95
$ 65.66
$ 65.85
Capital expenditures (thousands)
$ 179,197
$ 125,963
$ 154,904
$ 102,429
$ 90,187
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Q2 2025 total connections include 12,900 connections, including 5,300 residential broadband connections, that were part of subsequent divestitures.
2
Residential fiber churn represents the percentage of incumbent and expansion fiber connections that disconnected service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
3
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
Capital expenditures from continuing operations (thousands)
$ 3,895
$ 8,645
$ 12,933
$ 7,927
Owned towers
4,456
4,452
4,450
4,449
Number of colocations1
4,362
4,290
4,572
4,517
Tower tenancy rate2
0.98
0.96
1.03
1.02
1
Represents instances where a third-party leases space on a company-owned tower. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless due to the low probability of fulfilling its lease commitments.
2
Calculated as total number of colocations divided by total number of towers. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless due to the low probability of fulfilling its lease commitments. Normalized to exclude DISH, tenancy ratios would have been 0.95 and 0.94 for December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
vs. 2025
2026
2025
2026
vs. 2025
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
TDS Telecom
$ 248,406
$ 264,931
(6) %
$ 497,978
$ 522,291
(5) %
Array
54,070
28,529
90 %
106,082
55,513
91 %
All Other1
6,805
5,081
34 %
14,671
11,170
31 %
Total operating revenues
309,281
298,541
4 %
618,731
588,974
5 %
Operating expenses
TDS Telecom
256,684
250,959
2 %
509,988
508,460
-
Array
(345,193)
46,719
N/M
(453,966)
103,329
N/M
All Other1
24,578
13,170
87 %
45,679
23,426
95 %
Total operating expenses
(63,931)
310,848
N/M
101,701
635,215
(84) %
Operating income (loss)
TDS Telecom
(8,278)
13,972
N/M
(12,010)
13,831
N/M
Array
399,263
(18,190)
N/M
560,048
(47,816)
N/M
All Other1
(17,773)
(8,089)
N/M
(31,008)
(12,256)
N/M
Total operating income (loss)
373,212
(12,307)
N/M
517,030
(46,241)
N/M
Other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
37,126
42,952
(14) %
79,028
79,471
(1) %
Interest and dividend income
19,631
6,110
N/M
33,417
12,381
N/M
Interest expense
(11,388)
(29,166)
61 %
(16,709)
(53,074)
69 %
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
23,770
-
N/M
57,970
-
N/M
Other, net
5,346
2,395
N/M
10,796
5,117
N/M
Total other income
74,485
22,291
N/M
164,502
43,895
N/M
Income (loss) before income taxes
447,697
9,984
N/M
681,532
(2,346)
N/M
Income tax expense (benefit)
106,410
(4,224)
N/M
160,819
(12,347)
N/M
Net income from continuing operations
341,287
14,208
N/M
520,713
10,001
N/M
Less: Net income from continuing operations
63,332
2,943
N/M
96,143
4,667
N/M
Net income from continuing operations attributable
277,955
11,265
N/M
424,570
5,334
N/M
Net income from discontinued operations
25,071
3,578
N/M
22,683
19,749
15 %
Less: Net income from discontinued operations
4,660
3,272
42 %
4,292
6,041
(29) %
Net income from discontinued operations
20,411
306
N/M
18,391
13,708
34 %
Net income
366,358
17,786
N/M
543,396
29,750
N/M
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling
67,992
6,215
N/M
100,435
10,708
N/M
Net income attributable to TDS shareholders
298,366
11,571
N/M
442,961
19,042
N/M
TDS Preferred Share dividends
17,306
17,306
-
34,613
34,613
-
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common
$ 281,060
$ (5,735)
N/M
$ 408,348
$ (15,571)
N/M
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
114,500
115,229
(1) %
114,193
114,908
(1) %
Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing
$ 2.28
$ (0.05)
N/M
$ 3.42
$ (0.25)
N/M
Basic earnings from discontinued operations
$ 0.17
$ -
N/M
$ 0.16
$ 0.11
35 %
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS
$ 2.45
$ (0.05)
N/M
$ 3.58
$ (0.14)
N/M
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
116,291
115,229
1 %
116,465
114,908
1 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from
$ 2.24
$ (0.05)
N/M
$ 3.35
$ (0.26)
N/M
Diluted earnings from discontinued operations
$ 0.18
$ -
N/M
$ 0.15
$ 0.12
32 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to
$ 2.42
$ (0.05)
N/M
$ 3.50
$ (0.14)
N/M
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
1
Consists of corporate and other operations and intercompany eliminations.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2026
2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 543,396
$ 29,750
Net income from discontinued operations
22,683
19,749
Net income from continuing operations
520,713
10,001
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
174,720
170,349
Bad debts expense
5,122
2,994
Stock-based compensation expense
8,428
17,502
Deferred income taxes, net
(130,935)
(14,312)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(79,028)
(79,471)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
66,553
87,938
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
10,579
7,795
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
1,562
(8,877)
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(553,158)
(4,800)
Other operating activities
487
2,619
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(3,896)
(17,607)
Inventory
287
212
Accounts payable
6,732
415
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
(57,165)
(724)
Accrued taxes
232,212
(1,911)
Accrued interest
(563)
(604)
Other assets and liabilities
(51,585)
(45,560)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
151,065
125,959
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations
(28,037)
481,307
Net cash provided by operating activities
123,028
607,266
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(317,919)
(150,482)
Cash paid for licenses
-
(4,145)
Cash received from divestitures
2,188,235
24,162
Other investing activities
1,925
2,512
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations
1,872,241
(127,953)
Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations
-
(135,561)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
1,872,241
(263,514)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
1,300
-
Repayment of long-term debt
(150,729)
(17,076)
Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for TDS stock-based compensation awards
(34,219)
(24,483)
Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for Array stock-based compensation awards
(2,068)
(35,250)
Repurchase of Array Common Shares
-
(21,360)
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(43,771)
(43,830)
Array dividends paid to noncontrolling public shareholders
(332,480)
-
Payment of debt issuance costs
-
(2,467)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(3,540)
(2,391)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(1,180)
(839)
Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries
(593)
-
Other financing activities
73
(314)
Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations
(567,207)
(148,010)
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations
-
(19,702)
Net cash used in financing activities
$ (567,207)
$ (167,712)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 1,428,062
$ 176,040
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
770,150
383,222
End of period
$ 2,198,212
$ 559,262
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,194,014
$ 765,952
Accounts receivable, net
105,830
109,981
Inventory, net
3,775
4,062
Prepaid expenses
33,697
28,206
Income taxes receivable
-
1,292
Other current assets
13,314
13,976
Total current assets
2,350,630
923,469
Non-current assets held for sale
47,475
1,598,131
Licenses
1,595,349
1,642,972
Other intangible assets, net
117,108
131,673
Investments in unconsolidated entities
475,077
461,922
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,123,477
2,965,455
Operating lease right-of-use assets
506,665
515,081
Other assets and deferred charges
167,559
159,600
Total assets
$ 8,383,340
$ 8,398,303
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 9,444
$ 5,274
Accounts payable
130,314
115,822
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
66,280
125,140
Accrued interest
2,273
2,836
Accrued taxes
260,113
46,721
Accrued compensation
40,335
56,774
Short-term operating lease liabilities
27,634
26,180
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
24,856
20,242
Other current liabilities
54,387
41,322
Total current liabilities
615,636
440,311
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
600,947
743,633
Long-term operating lease liabilities
541,268
549,617
Other deferred liabilities and credits
552,629
574,025
Long-term debt, net
670,646
823,364
Total equity
5,402,214
5,267,353
Total liabilities and equity
$ 8,383,340
$ 8,398,303
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2026
TDS
TDS
Intercompany
TDS
Telecom
Array
& Other
Eliminations
Consolidated
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 222,844
$ 416,436
$ 1,780,879
$ (226,145)
$ 2,194,014
Licenses and other intangible assets
$ 117,260
$ 1,594,649
$ 548
$ -
$ 1,712,457
Investment in unconsolidated entities
3,947
421,607
60,838
(11,315)
475,077
$ 121,207
$ 2,016,256
$ 61,386
$ (11,315)
$ 2,187,534
Property, plant and equipment, net
$ 2,733,837
$ 374,700
$ 14,940
$ -
$ 3,123,477
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$ 164
$ 8,125
$ 1,155
$ -
$ 9,444
Non-current portion
2,765
666,757
1,124
-
670,646
$ 2,929
$ 674,882
$ 2,279
$ -
$ 680,090
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
vs. 2025
2026
2025
2026
vs. 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating revenues
Residential
Incumbent
$ 75,868
$ 84,665
(10) %
$ 153,160
$ 170,259
(10) %
Expansion
45,656
36,580
25 %
89,218
70,986
26 %
Cable
56,240
62,174
(10) %
113,982
126,022
(10) %
Total residential
177,764
183,419
(3) %
356,360
367,267
(3) %
Commercial
32,776
34,617
(5) %
65,571
69,251
(5) %
Wholesale
37,817
46,704
(19) %
75,934
85,381
(11) %
Total service revenues
248,357
264,740
(6) %
497,865
521,899
(5) %
Equipment revenues
49
191
(74) %
113
392
(71) %
Total operating revenues
248,406
264,931
(6) %
497,978
522,291
(5) %
Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation,
100,583
97,049
4 %
197,765
198,013
-
Cost of equipment and products
118
116
2 %
229
380
(40) %
Selling, general and administrative
79,038
82,555
(4) %
160,098
165,702
(3) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
73,585
73,137
1 %
146,142
144,577
1 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4,960
6,206
(20) %
5,792
7,868
(26) %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
(8,104)
N/M
1,562
(8,080)
N/M
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1,600)
-
N/M
(1,600)
-
N/M
Total operating expenses
256,684
250,959
2 %
509,988
508,460
-
Operating income (loss)
$ (8,278)
$ 13,972
N/M
$ (12,010)
$ 13,831
N/M
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
2026
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating revenues
Site rental
$ 53,175
$ 27,230
95 %
$ 104,199
$ 53,825
94 %
Services
895
1,299
(31) %
1,883
1,688
12 %
Total operating revenues
54,070
28,529
90 %
106,082
55,513
91 %
Operating expenses
Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization
23,497
19,396
21 %
45,106
35,687
26 %
Selling, general and administrative
22,906
19,337
18 %
35,651
48,537
(27) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
14,428
11,999
20 %
27,032
23,992
13 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
3,809
(313)
N/M
4,713
(87)
N/M
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(409,833)
(3,700)
N/M
(566,468)
(4,800)
N/M
Total operating expenses
(345,193)
46,719
N/M
(453,966)
103,329
N/M
Operating income (loss)
$ 399,263
$ (18,190)
N/M
$ 560,048
$ (47,816)
N/M
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Six Months Ended
June 30,
TDS CONSOLIDATED
2026
2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)
$ 151,065
$ 125,959
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(317,919)
(150,482)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(1,180)
(839)
Free cash flow - continuing operations (Non-GAAP)1
$ (168,034)
$ (25,362)
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted OIBDA and AFCF Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income (loss) before income taxes.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
TDS Telecom
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ (4,993)
$ 16,084
$ (3,946)
$ 19,611
Add back:
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,909)
2,174
(3,998)
3,309
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
(6,902)
18,258
(7,944)
22,920
Add back:
Interest expense
332
(960)
175
(2,424)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
73,585
73,137
146,142
144,577
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
67,015
90,435
138,373
165,073
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
-
-
87
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4,960
6,206
5,792
7,868
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
(8,104)
1,562
(8,080)
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1,600)
-
(1,600)
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
70,375
88,537
144,214
164,861
Deduct:
Interest and dividend income
463
1,693
1,608
3,094
Other, net
1,245
1,633
2,633
3,571
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 68,667
$ 85,211
$ 139,973
$ 158,196
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Array
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)
$ 337,447
$ 15,099
$ 517,472
$ 20,583
Add back:
Income tax expense
115,870
8,415
168,268
8,222
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
453,317
23,514
685,740
28,805
Add back:
Interest expense
10,860
3,711
18,040
7,378
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
14,428
11,999
27,032
23,992
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
478,605
39,224
730,812
60,175
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
7,391
715
7,578
1,860
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
3,809
(313)
4,713
(87)
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(409,833)
(3,700)
(566,468)
(4,800)
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
(23,770)
-
(57,970)
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
56,202
35,926
118,665
57,148
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
34,726
41,714
75,135
77,641
Interest and dividend income
6,431
3,701
10,653
6,358
Other, net
(13)
-
(26)
-
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 15,058
$ (9,489)
$ 32,903
$ (26,851)
Array Adjusted Free Cash Flow (AFCF)
AFCF is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation below. AFCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income from continuing operations or as an indicator of cash flows.
Management believes AFCF is a useful measure of Array's cash generated from operations and its noncontrolling investment interests. The following table reconciles AFCF to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations. This measure is presented following the sale of Array's wireless operations to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025, at which time the primary business operations for Array changed from providing wireless communications services to a standalone tower company.
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income from continuing operations - Array (GAAP)
$ 517,472
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense
168,268
Cash paid for income taxes
(78,623)
Stock-based compensation expense
540
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
(57,970)
Amortization of deferred debt charges
655
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(75,135)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
66,553
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(566,468)
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4,713
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
27,032
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
7,578
Straight line and other non-cash revenue adjustments
(8,310)
Straight line expense adjustment
2,811
Maintenance and other capital expenditures
(2,511)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations - Array (Non-GAAP)
$ 6,605
SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.