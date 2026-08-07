VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) ("Lomiko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received additional shareholder support for its previously announced transaction with Global Battery Materials Corp. (the "Purchaser" or "GBM") pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for cash consideration of C$0.13 per Share by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), subject to customary closing conditions (the "Transaction").Subsequent to the Company's announcement on July 28, 2026, additional shareholders of the Company, holding an aggregate 3,747,444 Shares (representing approximately 4.7% of the issued and outstanding Shares), have entered into voting and support agreements with the Purchaser, pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote their Shares in favour of the Transaction, subject to the terms and conditions of their respective agreements. A copy of the form of voting and support agreement will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ in accordance with applicable securities laws.Together with the voting and support agreements previously entered into by certain shareholders and the directors and officers of the Company, shareholders holding, in aggregate, approximately 22.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares have now agreed to vote their Shares in favour of the Transaction.Loan Facility UpdateFurther to the Company's news release dated July 28, 2026, the Company wishes to clarify that, in addition to bearing interest at a rate of 8.0% per annum, the loan facility granted in connection with the Transaction (the "Loan Facility") permits the Company, at its option, to satisfy monthly interest obligations (other than at maturity or upon conversion of the Loan Facility) by capitalizing accrued and unpaid interest and adding such amounts to the outstanding principal balance of the Loan Facility. Any such capitalized interest will thereafter accrue interest at the applicable rate in accordance with the terms of the Loan Facility. Further to the foregoing, any future proposal to settle accrued or capitalized interest under the Loan Facility through the issuance of securities of the Company will be subject to prior written acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and shall be completed at a price no lower than the Market Price (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) of the Company's Shares at the time of such conversion or settlement.The Company has also received conditional approval from the TSXV for the Loan Facility, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions and final acceptance of the TSXV. The Company expects to proceed with an initial drawdown under the Loan Facility on August 7, 2026 in accordance with the terms thereof.Securityholder MeetingAdditional details regarding the Transaction, including the background to the Transaction, the reasons for recommendations of the special committee of the board of directors and the board of directors for the Transaction and how securityholders can participate in and vote at the special meeting of securityholders to be held in connection with the Transaction, will be set out in the Company's management information circular to be prepared, filed and sent to securityholders. Copies of the management information circular, the form of voting and support agreements and other proxy materials will be filed with Canadian securities regulators and made available on the SEDAR+ profile of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca.The 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA)The Company is also pleased to acknowledge the support of Provincial JEA by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador regarding its critical minerals project Yellow Fox.The 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) budget is $3.9 million and includes: $1.3 million from provincial grant funds, $1.3 million from ACOA-funded Critical Mineral Assistance (CMA) and $1.3 million from the provincially funded Provincial Critical Mineral Assistance (PCMA). Funding is provided as rebates for eligible exploration activities. Within this funding, Lomiko can receive a rebate of up to $96,118.About Lomiko Metals Inc.The Company holds mineral interests in its advanced La Loutre Graphite Project in southern Québec. The La Loutre Graphite Project site is within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory, which is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions. Located 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral exclusive exploration rights totaling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2). The Company also holds an interest in seven early-stage projects in southern Québec, including Ruisseau, Tremblant, Meloche, Boyd, Dieppe, North Low, and Carmin, covering 328 exclusive exploration rights over 18,622 hectares in the Laurentian region of Québec and within KZA territory. The Company has optioned an early-stage property prospect in the precious metals, antimony, and REEs. The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood, NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway.For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact Gordana Slepcev at 647-391-7344 or email: info@lomiko.com.Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by statements including words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could," "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional.Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the Transaction, the timing of various steps to be completed in connection with the Transaction, the anticipated timing and completion of the Transaction, the timing of the Meeting and mailing of the management information circular, the level of shareholder support for the Transaction and the number of Shares expected to be voted in favour of the Transaction, the receipt of required Securityholder, court, regulatory, stock exchange and third-party approvals, the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to completion of the Transaction, and other statements that are not material facts.Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to, that the parties will receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary court, Securityholder, stock exchange, third-party and regulatory approvals, that the shareholders who have entered into voting and support agreements will comply with their obligations thereunder and vote their Shares in favour of the Transaction, and that the parties will otherwise be able to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Transaction.The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause actual results to differ materially from any future or potential results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others: (i) the possibility that the Transaction will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that it may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required Securityholder, court, third-party and regulatory approvals or for other reasons; (ii) the risk that shareholders who have entered into voting and support agreements may not comply with their obligations thereunder or may not vote their Shares in favour of the Transaction; (iii) the possibility of adverse reactions or changes in business resulting from the announcement or completion of the Transaction; (iv) risks relating to the Company's ability to retain and attract key personnel during the interim period; (v) the possibility of litigation relating to the Transaction; (vi) the potential of a third party making a superior proposal; (vii) risks related to diverting management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; and (viii) other risks inherent to the business carried out by the Company and factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company or its ability to complete the Transaction. The Company has assumed that the risk factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.ContactsLomiko Metals Inc.Gordana Slepcev647-391-7344info@lomiko.com

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