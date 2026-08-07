SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macquarie Asset Management, on behalf of a privately managed infrastructure fund, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of the South American wireless tower operations of IHS Mauritius BR Limited, part of IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) ("IHS Towers").The transaction includes more than 8,700 wireless tower sites in Brazil and 250 sites in Colombia, strengthening Macquarie Asset Management's position as a long-term investor in the digital infrastructure sector and reinforcing its commitment to supporting the growth of critical infrastructure across Latin America."Brazil continues to be one of the most attractive infrastructure markets globally, supported by growing demand for connectivity and long-term investment in critical services," said Fernando Lohmann, Brazil Country Lead for Macquarie Asset Management. "The successful completion of this transaction underscores our long-standing commitment to Brazil and our confidence in the country's future. As digitalization accelerates across Brazil and the broader region, resilient communications infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in supporting economic growth and social development."Wireless towers are essential infrastructure that enable mobile connectivity, digital inclusion and economic growth. The acquisition comes as demand for mobile data, cloud services and next-generation digital networks continues to increase across the region. The acquisition builds on Macquarie Asset Management's extensive track record of managing communications infrastructure investments globally, including nearly two decades of experience investing in mobile tower platforms across the Americas.Macquarie Asset Management has been investing in Brazil's agriculture and infrastructure since 2010 and has established a significant presence across a range of sectors, including digital infrastructure, transportation, energy transition and environmental services. The firm believes sustained investment in these sectors is critical to supporting economic development, enhancing productivity and improving quality of life.The acquired tower portfolio serves major telecommunications operators and provides the infrastructure necessary to expand network coverage and capacity. Macquarie Asset Management intends to support the platform's continued growth and development as mobile operators invest in network enhancements and future technology deployments.The transaction broadens Macquarie Asset Management's infrastructure portfolio in Brazil and reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to investing in assets that support long-term sustainable development across the country.About Macquarie Asset ManagementMacquarie Asset Management is a leading global asset manager, trusted by institutions, individuals and communities to responsibly manage $US497.6 billion in assets. Macquarie Asset Management provides clients with a diverse range of investment solutions that seek to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial services group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory, and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs over 19,000 people in 30 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.All figures as at 31 March 2026.Important Notices (Macquarie Asset Management): None of the entities noted in this media release is an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia) and the obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (Macquarie Bank). Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities. In addition, if this media release relates to an investment (a) each investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group company guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.ContactsLee Lubarskylee.lubarsky@macquarie.com+1 347 302 3000

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