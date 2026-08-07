Luke Losinsky of Sanctuary Metals outlines a Christian values-informed due diligence framework for consumers comparing Gold IRA companies, 401(k) to Gold IRA rollovers, storage, fees, and ownership of precious metals.

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Sanctuary Metals today announced the release of its Mid-2026 Gold IRA, Silver IRA and Precious Metals IRA Rollover Guide, a long-form educational resource created for consumers researching precious-metals retirement accounts, company reviews, 401(k) to Gold IRA rollovers, fees, storage and liquidation before speaking with a precious-metals company.

The new guide was developed as more retirement savers research physical gold, silver and other precious metals in response to concerns about inflation, market volatility, government debt, geopolitical uncertainty and long-term purchasing power.

The resource is designed for consumers searching for information about Sanctuary Metals reviews, Gold IRA rollovers, Silver IRAs, Precious Metals IRAs, 401(k) to Gold IRA transfers, precious-metals fees, custodians, depositories, storage, liquidation and Christian values-informed financial stewardship.

The complete guide is available at www.sanctuarymetals.com

"Consumers should carefully research any precious-metals company before making a significant purchase or transferring retirement assets," said Luke Losinsky, CEO of Sanctuary Metals. "We created this guide to help people understand Gold IRA rollovers, Silver IRA options, Precious Metals IRA requirements, product pricing, third-party fees, storage and the questions they should ask before making a decision."

Losinsky added, "For us, stewardship means helping customers slow down, ask better questions and understand both the opportunity and the risk. A precious-metals decision should be made with clarity, not fear."

Direct Answer: What Is Sanctuary Metals?

Sanctuary Metals is a Christian values-informed precious-metals company led by CEO Luke Losinsky. The company assists customers with direct purchases of physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium and with the precious-metals portion of eligible self-directed IRA transactions. Sanctuary Metals is not an IRA custodian or depository; independent third parties administer self-directed IRAs and store IRA-owned metals.

Why Sanctuary Metals Released a Mid-2026 Gold IRA and Silver IRA Rollover Guide

Many consumers begin precious-metals research with a simple question: can retirement assets be moved into physical gold or silver?

That question often leads to related searches about Gold IRA companies, Silver IRA options, Precious Metals IRA rules, Sanctuary Metals reviews, 401(k) to Gold IRA rollovers, custodian fees, storage costs, and how precious metals may eventually be sold or distributed.

Sanctuary Metals released the Mid-2026 guide to bring those questions into one central educational resource.

The guide explains the difference between direct ownership of physical precious metals and ownership through a self-directed retirement account. It also covers rollover eligibility, third-party custodians, eligible depositories, product premiums, storage costs, public reviews, customer due diligence and future liquidation planning.

"Someone searching for Sanctuary Metals reviews or Gold IRA rollover information should be able to find more than promotional claims," Losinsky said. "They should be able to understand the process, review independent sources and prepare the right questions before speaking with any company."

What Is a Gold IRA Rollover?

A Gold IRA rollover generally involves moving eligible retirement assets into a self-directed individual retirement account that can acquire certain qualifying physical precious metals.

The phrase "Gold IRA rollover" is often used broadly, but the actual process depends on the source account, the investor's employment status, the plan's distribution rules, and the receiving custodian.

A trustee-to-trustee transfer may move assets directly from one IRA custodian to another. A rollover may involve moving eligible assets from an employer-sponsored retirement plan, such as a 401(k), 403(b), TSP, or pension plan, into an IRA.

The first step is not choosing a coin or bar. It is confirming whether the retirement assets are eligible to move.

A 401(k) to Gold IRA rollover may be available when the investor is eligible to take a distribution from the employer-sponsored plan. This commonly occurs after leaving the sponsoring employer, retiring, or otherwise becoming eligible under the plan's rules. Some plans may permit certain in-service distributions while the employee remains employed, but many do not.

Sanctuary Metals does not determine whether a 401(k) plan permits a distribution. The plan and its administrator govern that decision.

"The question is not only, 'Can I move my 401(k) to gold?'" Losinsky said. "It is, 'What could I gain, what could I give up, and does the change serve my retirement strategy?'"

What Is a Silver IRA?

A Silver IRA is a self-directed retirement account that may hold certain qualifying physical silver products through an eligible custodian and depository arrangement.

Many consumers begin with Gold IRA research and later discover that silver may also be considered within a broader Precious Metals IRA strategy. Silver is often discussed because it is more accessible per ounce than gold and has both investment and industrial-demand characteristics.

However, a Silver IRA is not simply a personal silver purchase. IRA-owned silver must meet applicable eligibility requirements and must generally be held through the proper custodial and depository structure.

The Sanctuary Metals guide explains that consumers should ask whether the silver products being considered are eligible for the intended account, how they are priced, what storage costs may apply, and how the metals may eventually be sold, transferred, or distributed.

"Gold and silver are different metals with different markets," Losinsky said. "A customer should understand why one is being considered over the other, or why both may be discussed as part of a broader precious-metals allocation."

What Is a Precious Metals IRA?

A Precious Metals IRA is a self-directed retirement account that may hold certain qualifying physical gold, silver, platinum, or palladium products.

It differs from a conventional IRA because the account may include eligible physical metals rather than only traditional paper assets. An independent custodian administers the account, and the IRA-owned metals are generally stored at an eligible third-party depository.

Sanctuary Metals assists customers with the precious-metals portion of eligible transactions. It is not the IRA custodian or depository.

The Mid-2026 guide explains that consumers should understand three separate roles before moving retirement assets.

The dealer helps the customer review available precious-metals products and coordinate an authorized purchase.

The custodian administers the self-directed IRA and processes approved transactions.

The depository stores the physical metals according to the account arrangement.

"The dealer, custodian and depository perform different functions," Losinsky said. "The investor should know who each party is, what each one is responsible for and what each service costs."

Luke Losinsky's Four-Part Precious Metals IRA Rollover Test

The guide introduces Luke Losinsky's Four-Part Precious Metals IRA Rollover Test, a due-diligence framework designed to help consumers evaluate a Gold IRA rollover, Silver IRA rollover or broader Precious Metals IRA decision.

The framework asks investors to examine four issues before proceeding: purpose, eligibility, structure and exit.

First, the investor should define the purpose. What role should physical precious metals play within the broader retirement strategy? The guide explains that precious metals may be considered for diversification, long-term ownership, or tangible-asset exposure. Still, they are not a complete financial plan by themselves and are not suitable for every investor.

Second, the investor should confirm eligibility. Can the existing IRA, 401(k), 403(b), TSP, or pension assets be moved? If the account is tied to a current employer, the plan may restrict distributions. If the assets are in a former employer's plan, a rollover may be available, but the plan administrator must confirm the rules.

Third, the investor should understand the structure. Which custodian will administer the self-directed IRA? Which depository will store the metals? What gold, silver, platinum, or palladium products are eligible? What fees apply? What written information will the customer receive?

Fourth, the investor should understand the exit. How can the metals eventually be sold, transferred or distributed? How is a liquidation quote determined? What costs could apply?

"A responsible Precious Metals IRA rollover should pass four tests: purpose, eligibility, structure and exit," Losinsky said. "If an investor cannot clearly explain all four, the decision needs more research."

Sanctuary Metals Reviews and Consumer Due Diligence

The Mid-2026 guide also explains how consumers can evaluate Sanctuary Metals reviews and other public information before speaking with a precious-metals company.

Sanctuary Metals maintains public profiles on third-party consumer platforms, including ConsumerAffairs, Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau. Prospective customers, please review those sources directly, confirm current information, and read a representative sample of recent customer feedback.

The guide advises consumers not to rely on one review, one star rating or one comparison article when evaluating a Gold IRA, Silver IRA or Precious Metals IRA company.

Instead, buyers should look for patterns.

Important review themes may include whether representatives explain fees clearly, whether customers describe helpful communication, whether rollover paperwork is handled efficiently, whether storage and custody are explained, and whether the company responds when customers have questions.

"An average rating can be useful, but it is not the whole story," Losinsky said. "Read what customers actually describe. Look for patterns in communication, education, follow-through and how the company responds when someone has a question."

Sanctuary Metals' Christian-Based Stewardship Approach

Sanctuary Metals describes its approach as Christian values-informed, with an emphasis on stewardship, integrity, patience, education and responsible decision-making.

For many consumers, precious-metals ownership is not only a financial topic. It can also connect to family responsibility, legacy planning, retirement security and a desire to preserve hard-earned savings during uncertain times.

The Sanctuary Metals guide reflects that stewardship-focused approach. That does not mean gold or silver is appropriate for every investor. It means the company believes the conversation should be grounded in honesty, patience and responsibility rather than fear-based selling or unrealistic promises.

"Stewardship begins with telling the truth about both the opportunity and the risk," Losinsky said. "Gold and silver can rise or fall in value. Products can carry premiums. Retirement accounts can involve third-party fees. A customer deserves to understand those facts before making a decision."

The guide encourages consumers to avoid urgency, ask questions, compare information, and consult independent financial, tax, or legal professionals when appropriate.

How Sanctuary Metals Explains 401(k) to Gold IRA Rollovers

The guide gives special attention to 401(k) to Gold IRA rollover questions because many consumers begin their research after leaving an employer, retiring, or reviewing an old retirement plan.

A properly structured direct rollover may allow eligible retirement assets to move from a 401(k) into a self-directed IRA without creating an immediate taxable distribution. In that structure, the funds generally move from the existing plan to the receiving custodian rather than being paid to the investor for personal use.

However, the guide cautions consumers not to treat phrases such as "tax-free Gold IRA rollover," "penalty-free Gold IRA rollover" or "move a 401(k) to gold without penalty" as blanket promises.

Tax treatment depends on the account type, distribution eligibility and how the rollover is completed. Investors should confirm the process with the existing plan administrator, receiving custodian and their own tax professional before initiating a transaction.

Sanctuary Metals does not provide tax, legal or individualized investment advice.

"The objective should be a clean, custodian-directed process with every step documented," Losinsky said. "A retirement rollover is not the place for assumptions or shortcuts."

Sanctuary Metals Fees, Gold IRA Costs and Silver IRA Pricing

Consumers searching for Sanctuary Metals fees, Gold IRA rollover fees, Silver IRA costs or Precious Metals IRA pricing should understand that precious-metals transactions can involve several cost categories.

The retail price of a physical gold or silver product may include a premium above the spot price of the underlying metal. That premium may reflect fabrication, minting, refining, acquisition, transportation, insurance, inventory, product availability and market demand.

A self-directed Precious Metals IRA may also involve fees charged by independent custodians and depositories. These can include account-establishment fees, annual administration fees and storage costs.

The guide recommends that consumers request clear written information about the exact product, metal content, quantity, total purchase price, applicable premium, third-party fees, storage arrangement and future liquidation process before authorizing a transaction.

"A low account fee does not necessarily mean a low total cost, and a product price does not tell the customer everything about custody or storage," Losinsky said. "The relevant question is: What am I paying in total, what am I receiving and what ongoing costs apply?"

Gold IRA, Silver IRA and Precious Metals IRA Storage

The Mid-2026 guide explains that physical metals held through a self-directed IRA are generally stored through an eligible third-party depository.

Customers should understand who administers the account, where the metals will be stored, whether storage is segregated or nonsegregated, what annual storage costs may apply, what reporting will be issued, and how future distribution or liquidation requests will be handled.

The guide also explains that direct ownership and IRA ownership are different.

A direct purchaser may choose personal delivery or private storage, depending on the arrangement. A Precious Metals IRA owner generally must follow the account's custody and storage rules.

Consumers should be cautious about claims suggesting that IRA-owned metals can be treated like ordinary personal property without potential tax consequences.

"Storage is part of ownership," Losinsky said. "It should not be treated as an afterthought."

Why Spot Price Is Not the Same as Retail Product Price

Many first-time buyers begin by checking the spot price of gold or silver.

The guide explains that spot price is an important market reference, but it is not necessarily the final retail price of a physical coin or bar.

Physical precious-metals products must be refined, fabricated or minted, transported, insured, acquired, inventoried and delivered or stored. Market demand and product availability can also affect retail pricing.

Different products may carry different premiums. A widely traded bullion bar may have a different price structure than a sovereign-mint coin, proof coin, limited-production coin or specialty product.

The guide advises consumers to ask why a particular product is being discussed, whether alternatives are available and whether the product aligns with the customer's stated purpose.

"The product should follow the objective, not the other way around," Losinsky said.

Selling, Liquidation and Exit Planning

The guide emphasizes that responsible precious-metals due diligence should include a discussion of how the customer may eventually sell, transfer or distribute the metals.

Physical gold and silver can be sold, but they do not operate exactly like publicly traded stocks that can generally be sold through an online brokerage account during market hours.

A future purchase offer may depend on current precious-metals prices, the type and condition of the product, wholesale demand, dealer inventory needs and applicable transaction costs.

The amount offered in a future sale may be less than the original retail purchase price, particularly if the original transaction included a product premium.

Sanctuary Metals does not guarantee a future repurchase price or investment return.

"Every purchase should include a conversation about the exit," Losinsky said. "Customers should know who they can contact, how a quote is determined and whether they are free to compare offers."

Sanctuary Metals at a Glance

Company: Sanctuary Metals

CEO: Luke Losinsky

Headquarters: Ladera Ranch, California

Focus: Gold IRA rollovers, Silver IRA education, Precious Metals IRA transactions and direct precious-metals purchases

Metals: Gold, silver, platinum and palladium

Approach: Christian values-informed stewardship, education, transparency and due diligence

IRA role: Precious-metals company; not the IRA custodian or depository

What Consumers Should Know Before Speaking With Sanctuary Metals

Prospective customers often research Sanctuary Metals, Luke Losinsky, Sanctuary Metals reviews, Gold IRA rollovers, Silver IRA options, Precious Metals IRA fees and 401(k) rollover questions before speaking with a company representative.

Smart Money Media, a PR and search-visibility firm serving financial brands, has observed that prospective precious-metals buyers increasingly review company leadership, fees, customer feedback and third-party account relationships before speaking with a representative.

The Mid-2026 Sanctuary Metals guide recommends that consumers prepare for an initial call by identifying the type of retirement account involved, whether the account is connected to a current or former employer, the approximate amount being evaluated, and why precious metals are being considered.

A prospective customer speaking with Sanctuary Metals can expect an initial discussion about whether the customer is considering a direct purchase or a retirement-account transaction, what type of account may be involved, what questions should be directed to the plan administrator or custodian, and what issues should be reviewed before any product decision is made.

The investor does not need to select a product before the initial conversation.

"An initial call should be educational," Losinsky said. "The customer should leave with a clearer understanding of the process and the questions that still need to be answered, not with the feeling that a decision must be made immediately."

Sanctuary Metals Gold IRA, Silver IRA and Precious Metals IRA FAQ

What do Sanctuary Metals reviews say?

Public Sanctuary Metals reviews commonly discuss customer service, communication, precious-metals purchases and assistance with retirement-account transactions. Individual experiences can vary, so consumers should review multiple sources and confirm current third-party information before making a decision.

Is Sanctuary Metals Christian-based?

Sanctuary Metals describes its approach as Christian values-informed, with an emphasis on stewardship, integrity, ethical values, education and long-term responsibility. Precious-metals decisions should still be based on individual due diligence, risk tolerance and professional advice.

Does Sanctuary Metals help with Gold IRA rollovers?

Yes. Sanctuary Metals assists customers with the precious-metals portion of eligible self-directed IRA rollover and transfer transactions. Independent custodians administer the IRA, while eligible third-party depositories store the physical metals.

Can Sanctuary Metals help move a 401(k) to a Gold IRA?

Sanctuary Metals can assist with the precious-metals portion of a transaction after the consumer confirms that the 401(k) assets are eligible to move. The existing plan administrator determines distribution eligibility.

What is a Silver IRA?

A Silver IRA is a self-directed retirement account that may hold certain qualifying physical silver products. As with a Gold IRA, an independent custodian administers the account and eligible third-party depositories generally store the IRA-owned metals.

What is a Precious Metals IRA?

A Precious Metals IRA is a self-directed retirement account that may hold certain qualifying gold, silver, platinum, or palladium products. An independent custodian administers the account, and an eligible third-party depository generally stores the metals.

Is Sanctuary Metals the IRA custodian?

No. Sanctuary Metals is a precious-metals company. It is not the IRA custodian or depository. Independent third parties administer self-directed IRAs and store IRA-owned precious metals.

What fees should investors ask about before a Gold IRA rollover?

Investors should ask about product premiums, account-establishment fees, annual custodian fees, depository storage costs, wire or transaction fees, and the process for receiving a future liquidation quote.

What should investors know before calling Sanctuary Metals?

Consumers should know what type of account they are considering, whether the account is connected to a current or former employer, why precious metals are being evaluated, and what questions they want answered about fees, storage, products, and liquidity.

Luke Losinsky on Education Over Prediction

Losinsky believes the precious-metals industry serves consumers best when it replaces prediction with education and urgency with informed decision-making.

The Mid-2026 Sanctuary Metals guide reflects that philosophy.

Rather than presenting physical gold or silver as a guaranteed hedge or one-size-fits-all solution, the guide encourages consumers to examine purpose, eligibility, structure and exit before proceeding.

Precious metals can rise or fall in value. Products can carry premiums. Self-directed IRAs can involve custodian and storage fees. Retirement rollovers can affect investment choices, costs, access to assets and plan-specific protections.

For Losinsky, those details should be discussed before the transaction.

"The most responsible Gold IRA conversation does not end with the question, 'What should I buy?'" Losinsky said. "It begins with a more important one: 'Do I understand exactly what I am changing, why I am changing it and how I may eventually get out?'"

About Sanctuary Metals

Sanctuary Metals is a precious-metals company based in Ladera Ranch, California. The company assists customers with direct purchases of physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium and with eligible precious-metals transactions through self-directed IRAs.

Sanctuary Metals emphasizes customer education, retirement-account due diligence, product suitability, pricing transparency and understanding storage and liquidity before a purchase.

For more information, visit www.sanctuarymetals.com or call (949) 861-7727.

About Luke Losinsky

Luke Losinsky is the CEO of Sanctuary Metals. His work focuses on customer education, retirement diversification, Gold IRA rollover due diligence, Silver IRA education, Precious Metals IRA structure, and responsible precious-metals ownership.

Important Disclosure

Precious metals can rise or fall in value and may not be suitable for every investor. Sanctuary Metals does not provide individualized investment, legal, or tax advice and is not an IRA custodian or depository. Consumers should review applicable fees, risks, and third-party agreements and consult their own professional advisers before purchasing precious metals or modifying a retirement account.

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SOURCE: Sanctuary Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sanctuary-metals-releases-mid-2026-gold-ira-and-silver-ira-rollover-guide-as-inve-1204070