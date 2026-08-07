McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) today announced the appointment of Armando Martinez as Chief Operating Officer of Airtopia Adventure Parks, strengthening the Company's executive leadership team as Airtopia scales its multi-state family entertainment platform and its operating infrastructure to support disciplined, repeatable growth.

Martinez is an enterprise operating executive with more than 20 years of experience leading operational transformation and performance improvement across Fortune 50 companies and private equity-backed organizations. During more than a decade with The Home Depot, he led national initiatives that standardized processes and expanded execution capacity across multiple business lines, and has since partnered with private equity-backed portfolio companies to scale operations and strengthen profitability.

"Armando is joining us to help build the operating platform required for where Airtopia is going," said Felix Waller, Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings and Airtopia Adventure Parks. "He knows how to align people, standards, systems and accountability around stronger performance without losing sight of the guest experience - exactly what we need for Airtopia's next phase."

As Chief Operating Officer, Martinez will oversee companywide park operations, field leadership, operating standards and performance management, working with the executive leadership team to strengthen execution across existing parks and build repeatable systems for future locations. A central priority will be scalable operating rhythms that improve visibility and consistency while preserving each location's local strengths, reinforcing Airtopia's commitment to a clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe and fun guest experience.

"Strong growth is created by giving people clarity, building practical systems and making accountability visible," said Martinez. "Airtopia has a compelling vision and a meaningful opportunity to scale. My focus will be connecting strategy to daily execution so growth becomes more consistent, more disciplined and more sustainable."

Martinez's appointment comes as Airtopia continues to strengthen its leadership team, advance new development projects and prepare its operating platform for additional locations. The Company believes investing in leadership and operating infrastructure ahead of expansion is essential to protecting the guest experience, improving execution and supporting long-term financial performance - reinforcing Airtopia's continued investment in the executive leadership, operational discipline and scalable systems required for responsible long-term growth.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks develops and operates all-ages family entertainment destinations featuring adventure attractions, arcades, food and beverage, birthday parties, memberships, group events and community programming. Select Airtopia locations also integrate luxury cinemas with indoor adventure parks, creating a comprehensive entertainment experience under one roof.

Airtopia's mission is to provide exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches its communities through a clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe and fun experience.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating and growing scalable businesses with strong operating fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Through Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company is building a growing family entertainment platform across multiple markets.

For additional information, visit ir.airtopiapark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Martinez's appointment, Airtopia's operating strategy, organizational development, expansion plans, future performance and ability to scale. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the anticipated benefits of the appointment will be realized or that the Company's operating and expansion objectives will be achieved. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Lelantos Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308540

Source: Lelantos Holdings Inc.