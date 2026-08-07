Cobourg, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Comfort Zone Heating & Air Conditioning, a local home comfort company serving Cobourg and Northumberland County since 2005, today announced that its business and operations have been acquired by Go Lime Inc., a leading Canadian home and commercial services company.





The Comfort Zone team and fleet outside the company's Brook Road North location in Cobourg, Ontario.



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For Comfort Zone customers, nothing changes. The Comfort Zone name they know and trust stays. The local Cobourg location on Brook Road North stays. And the Comfort Zone team stays exactly where it is: the same technicians, installers, and office staff local homeowners know by name, reachable at the same location and phone number. All existing warranties, maintenance agreements, and protection plans remain in place and will be honoured on the same terms. Customers do not need to take any action.

What changes is what sits behind them.

With Go Lime's full backing, Comfort Zone gains the support to invest meaningfully in its local market and operations: more technicians, more trucks, faster response times, expanded training, and the capacity to serve more homeowners across Cobourg, Port Hope, Brighton, Colborne, Grafton, Campbellford, and the wider Northumberland region.

Founded in 2005 and grown from a single truck, Comfort Zone has built one of the strongest local reputations in Ontario home comfort, holding a 4.9-star Google rating across more than 850 customer reviews. That reputation was earned by the people who work there, and preserving it is the point of this transaction.

"When we started Comfort Zone in 2005 with one truck, we had a simple rule: you treat a customer's home the way you'd treat your own," said Lisa Barry, Co-Founder and Operations Manager, Comfort Zone Heating & Air Conditioning. "That part is not changing. The same people are still here, and the same standards are still here. What is different is what we can say yes to. Hiring more local technicians. Getting to more customers the same day. Investing in training to grow our skilled technician and apprentice team. Those were always the goal. Now we have the means to get there faster."

"You cannot build what Comfort Zone has from scratch, more than twenty years of trust in one community, and a team that earned it call by call," said Jeff Schwartz, President & CEO of Go Lime. "We did not buy a customer list. We invested in a group of people who know this county and know their trade. The name on the truck stays the same, because the name on the truck means something in this community."

The Comfort Zone team is continuing with the business, with no changes to day-to-day operations or reporting lines.

"Comfort Zone's technicians already work to a standard we want to build on, not replace," said Cameron Priske, Senior Vice President, Field Operations, Go Lime. "What we add is depth. More hands on the schedule, a bigger apprenticeship pipeline, and the training and equipment to keep raising that bar. That is how response times come down without service quality coming down with them."

The transaction marks Go Lime's first acquisition of 2026 and is the first in a series of planned investments in established, locally rooted home and commercial services businesses. Go Lime intends to continue expanding across the country, both organically and through partnerships with operators who already hold the trust of the communities they serve.

"There are great local businesses across this country that deserve investment to support regional growth," said Schwartz. "Comfort Zone is the template. We expect to announce more in the months to come."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Comfort Zone Heating & Air Conditioning

Comfort Zone Heating & Air Conditioning has been the trusted choice for home comfort service across Cobourg and Northumberland County, Ontario, since 2005. Operating from Cobourg, the company's licensed technicians serve homeowners throughout Cobourg, Port Hope, Brighton, Colborne, Grafton, Campbellford, Peterborough, Belleville, Quinte West, and surrounding communities, with 24/7 emergency support. Learn more at comfortzonecanada.com.

About Go Lime Inc.

Go Lime Inc. is a leading Canadian home and commercial services company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, serving more than 100,000 customers across Canada with a team of more than 180 employees. Built on an 'Employees First' culture, Go Lime operates through a network of retail partnerships and direct channels. Learn more at golime.com.

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Source: Go Lime Inc.