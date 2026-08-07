The Dutch solar market is evolving, with solar panels increasingly purchased as part of wider home electrification efforts instead of as a standalone investment, according to leading market analysts. Hrvoje Medarac, Head of Dutch New Energy Research, and Gijs de Koning, chief editor of Solar365.nl, told pv magazine that high energy prices are currency driving the Dutch market, with these prices incentivizing people to invest in home batteries, heat pumps and air conditioners, while solar complements their investments. "From an investment point of view, we think the reason people are buying solar ...

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