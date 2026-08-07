Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwere Seltene Erden: Entsteht hier die nächste Milliardenstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMVB | ISIN: KYG1152A1040 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.08.26 | 19:02
1,300 US-Dollar
+0,78 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BITFUFU INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BITFUFU INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2026 14:12 Uhr
278 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BitFuFu Inc.: BitFuFu Announces July 2026 Bitcoin Production and Operational Updates

SINGAPORE, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. ("BitFuFu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced its unaudited Bitcoin production and operational metrics for July 2026.

"During July, we continued to execute our disciplined operating and capital allocation strategy while further expanding our self-operated mining capacity," said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu. "During the month, we strategically utilized a portion of our Bitcoin holdings to secure additional future hashrate capacity scheduled to come online in August. Once operational, this additional capacity, combined with the capacity secured in June, is expected to restore our total managed hashrate to approximately 20 EH/s by mid-August, reinforcing the scale and resilience of our mining platform. Our conviction in Bitcoin's long-term fundamentals remains strong, and we will continue to focus on operational excellence, efficient capital deployment, and disciplined investment in infrastructure and technologies to create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

July 2026 Highlights (as of July 31, 2026)

July 2026June 2026
Bitcoin Held1,314 BTC1,671 BTC
Bitcoin Production112 BTC125 BTC
Daily Bitcoin Production3.6 BTC4.2 BTC
Self-Mining Production72 BTC70 BTC
Cloud Mining Production40 BTC55 BTC
Hashrate14.2 EH/s15.3 EH/s
Self-Owned Hashrate3.6 EH/s3.5 EH/s
Hashrate from Third-Party Suppliers and Hosting Customers10.6 EH/s11.8 EH/s
Average Fleet Efficiency18.0 J/TH17.9 J/TH
Power Capacity255 MW273 MW


Bitcoin Holdings and Production:

  • Bitcoin Held: 1,314 BTC1. The decrease in Bitcoin holdings during July was primarily driven by advance payments made for future hashrate capacity scheduled to begin in August 2026 and extend for 330 days.
  • Bitcoin Production: 112 BTC (including 40 BTC from cloud mining and 72 BTC from self-mining). Daily Bitcoin production averaged 3.6 BTC throughout July, with contributions from both cloud mining and self-mining operations.

Hashrate Overview:

  • Total Hashrate Under Management: 14.2 EH/s.
    • Self-Owned Hashrate2: 3.6 EH/s, representing a 2.9% month-over-month increase, reflecting the Company's continued expansion of its self-operated mining capacity.
    • Hashrate from Third-Party Suppliers and Hosting Customers2: 10.6 EH/s.
  • Average Fleet Efficiency: 18.0 J/TH.

Power and Infrastructure:

  • Total Power Capacity Under Management: 255 MW.

About BitFuFu Inc.
BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:
BitFuFu Investor Relations
ir@bitfufu.com

Media Contact:
BitFuFu Media Relations
pr@bitfufu.com

____________________

1 Includes 44 BTC pledged for loans and miner procurement payables and excludes BTC produced by cloud mining customers.
2 Hashrate may be used for both self-mining and cloud mining.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.