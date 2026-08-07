Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders in Connection with Merger with Host Digital Infrastructure LLC

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSE American: HCWC) (the "Company"), a holding company focused on the natural and organic grocery sector, today announced that it has filed a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") related to the proposed merger between the Company, Healthy Choice Wellness II Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Host Digital Infrastructure LLC ("Host Digital"), a pure-play vertically-integrated digital infrastructure platform, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger which the parties executed on May 27, 2026.

The Special Meeting will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. At the Special Meeting, stockholders will be asked to consider and vote upon a number of matters related to the proposed merger of the Company with Host Digital. Details regarding the meeting format, location or virtual access, and all matters to be voted upon are set forth in the definitive proxy statement, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.hcwc.com.

Jeffrey Holman, CEO and Chairman of Healthy Choice Wellness Corp., stated: "The filing of our definitive proxy statement marks an important milestone in this transaction. We look forward to presenting this opportunity to our stockholders and are confident that the proposed merger with Host Digital represents a compelling outcome for the Company and its stakeholders. We encourage all stockholders to review the proxy materials carefully."

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 6, 2026 are encouraged to review the proxy materials and to cast their votes in advance of or at the Special Meeting. The Company's board of directors recommends that Company stockholders vote their shares "FOR" for each of the proposals.

About Healthy Choice Wellness Corp,

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates Ada's Natural Market, Paradise Health & Nutrition, Mother Earth's Storehouse, Greens Natural Foods, Ellwood Thompson's, and GreenAcres Market - a portfolio of 19 natural and organic grocery locations across six states.

Important Additional Information

The Company has filed a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents with the SEC in connection with the proposed merger with Host Digital Infrastructure LLC and the Special Meeting of Stockholders. Stockholders are strongly encouraged to read the definitive proxy statement and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety, as they contain important information about the proposed merger and the Special Meeting. The definitive proxy statement and other SEC filings are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investors page at www.hcwc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the SEC or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income, or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans and statements related to the expected outcome regarding the proposed merger with Host Digital. In addition, when used in this press release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans" and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in soliciting proxies from its stockholders in connection with the proposed merger. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered to be participants in the solicitation of the Company's stockholders in connection with the proposed merger and any direct or indirect interests they have in the proposed merger is set forth in the definitive proxy statement. Information relating to the foregoing can also be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026. To the extent that holdings of the Company's securities have changed since the amounts set forth in the definitive proxy statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC.

Contact Information

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.

3800 North 28th Way, Hollywood, FL 33020

305-600-5004

Email: ir@hcwc1.com