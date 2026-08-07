Israeli lightweight module manufacturer Apollo Power has celebrated a certification first for its new generation of flexible, lightweight solar modules - Panda Plus. The module has secured Class A fire certification from a certified laboratory, an achievement that company CEO Oded Rozenberg said had previously only been achieved by rigid glass modules. "To the best of our knowledge, nobody has ever made a flexible solar panel that can achieve a Class A fire resistance rating," Rozenberg told pv magazine. "This is the first time flexible and lightweight solar has achieved this." Rozenberg framed ...

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