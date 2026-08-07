Omio survey reveals: 30% of British travellers avoid booking destinations they can't pronounce

BERLIN, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of British travellers are limiting where they go on holiday due to a surprisingly simple barrier: not knowing how to pronounce their chosen destination. New research commissioned by Omio, the global multi-modal booking platform, reveals that 22% of UK adults are less likely to visit a destination if they're unsure how to pronounce it, with 30% avoiding booking altogether. It's not just pronunciation either; knowing how to type and search for places correctly is also a common barrier due to unfamiliar letter combinations.

From Ljubljana (lyoo-BLYAH-nah) to Reykjavik (RAKE-yah-vik) and Montjuïc (mon-zhwEEK), many of the world's most culturally rich locations are being overlooked, not because they lack appeal, but because British travellers are too embarrassed to say them out loud.

Rooted in social anxiety, 30% of travellers worry about sounding rude, 26% fear embarrassment, and 17% worry that people will judge them. For over one in eight (13%), some destinations that feel difficult to pronounce are also perceived as more complicated and stressful to navigate.

Furthermore, 26% of British travellers admit that if they can't say it, they're less likely to share it with friends and family, meaning harder-to-pronounce destinations are less likely to receive that valuable word-of-mouth buzz. As a result, 20% are more likely to actively stick to destinations they already know how to say, defaulting to familiar favourites and missing out on lesser-known gems.

British travellers want to change; however, 85% say they actively want to improve their pronunciation before travelling. However, few are turning to traditional experts for help, with just 13% of British travellers turning to travel professionals. However, almost half (42%) rely on AI tools and search engines, and 19% use social platforms such as TikTok for quick, accessible tips.

To help people explore more confidently, Omio, is helping remove barriers that can make new destinations feel intimidating. By supporting travellers not just with booking, but with the confidence to navigate unfamiliar places, Omio aims to make travel feel more accessible from the very first search. In partnership with renowned polyglot and language expert Alex Rawlings, the brand has created a pronunciation guide that helps travellers feel more confident when discovering new destinations.

Polyglot and expert Alex Rawlings, commented: "Pronunciation can feel like a barrier, but it doesn't need to be perfect. The key is to focus on the sounds rather than trying to replicate every letter exactly. Breaking words into smaller parts and practising them slowly can make a big difference. Even a small effort is often appreciated by locals and can help travellers feel far more confident when exploring a new destination".

Facundo Viguie Aleman, CMO at Omio, added: "We believe travel should feel exciting and accessible, not intimidating. With so many incredible destinations reachable by train, bus, ferry or plane, we want to give people the confidence to explore beyond the obvious. We know that even small barriers, like unfamiliar place names, can make travel feel daunting, so pairing up with Alex to produce the guide will help keen travellers to discover new destinations with ease."

The pronunciation guide is now available under the following link, helping travellers overcome their hesitation, embrace new destinations, and ultimately ensure that if they can say it right, they can travel further.

https://www.omio.com/travel/pronunciation-guide

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