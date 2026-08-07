Engineering News-Record: Your Front-Row Seat to the Region's Biggest Infrastructure Investments

ENR New York/New Jersey Infrastructure Forum Spotlights Billions in Capital Projects and Leaders Driving Them

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Engineering News-Record (ENR) will host the 2026 New York/New Jersey Infrastructure Forum on Sept. 14 in Manhattan, bringing together public officials, infrastructure owners and industry leaders who are shaping the future of transportation, aviation, energy, housing and resilience project development across the region and Northeast.

Attendees at this premier East Coast infrastructure event, at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers, will hear directly from leaders overseeing billions of dollars in current and future capital investment while gaining insight into procurement strategies, project pipelines and funding priorities.

Agenda Highlights

Throughout the day, the Forum will unpack critical details on developing infrastructure program procurements, schedules and issues-and allow interactions with key decisionmakers and industry peers at networking sessions.

Presenting agencies include:

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

New York City Mayor's Office

NJ TRANSIT

New York Power Authority

New York City Housing Authority

Gateway Development Commission

New Jersey Dept. of Environmental Protection

The New Terminal One at JFK Airport

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Connecticut Municipal Development Authority

Pennsylvania Governor's Office

Virginia Dept. of Transportation

Featured speakers include:

Kathryn Garcia, Executive Director, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Steven Plate, Chief, Major Capital Projects, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Julia Kerson, Deputy Mayor for Operations, City of New York

Kris Kolluri, President & CEO, NJ TRANSIT

Todd Josifovski, Senior VP, Nuclear Energy Development, New York Power Authority

Palmina Whelan, Capital Program Director, New Terminal One at JFK

Jim Heitmann, Chief Operating Officer, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Tom Wright, President and CEO, Regional Plan Association

Col. Eric Swenson, Commander & NY District Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Key projects and issues include:

Building the next-generation Port Authority of NY/NJ bus terminal

Pushing the Gateway Hudson Tunnel program forward

Advancing nuclear energy expansion in NY and NJ

Planning for efficient regional transportation

Developing affordable housing as infrastructure

Upgrading region airports to meet today's standards

NJ's plan for streamlining permitting

Expanding regional capital investment strategies for future needs

"Despite economic and political uncertainties, billions of dollars in critical infrastructure projects need to move forward to continue Northeast region growth and economic drive for the nation," says Scott Blair, ENR editor-in-chief. "This daylong event will enable attendees to find and share creative solutions for effective infrastructure development and gain winning strategies in a dynamic landscape."

The forum is designed for contractors, engineers, architects, owners, subcontractors, consultants, MWSBEs, technology providers and public agencies who need to stay ahead of upcoming infrastructure opportunities while building relationships with decision-makers shaping the region's future. Sponsors for the event include Jacobs, Parsons, Armand Corp., Bravo Inc., Paco Group, Atkore, Concrete Washout Systems NJ/NY/PA, Dewberry, Entech, Brickeye and Studio 5 Partnership.

For registration information and the complete agenda, visit www.enr.com/infrastructure-forum.

About ENR

Engineering News-Record (ENR) is the trusted authority for engineering and construction professionals-delivering news, analysis and events that connect the industry with the projects, people and innovations shaping the built environment.

More Information

For partnership opportunities or inquiries about NY/NJ Infrastructure Forum, please contact:

Andrea Pinyan

Event Manager, NY/NJ Infrastructure Forum

248-550-4044

pinyana@bnpmedia.com

SOURCE: Engineering News-Record

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/your-front-row-seat-to-the-regions-biggest-infrastructure-investments-1201085