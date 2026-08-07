Engineering News-Record: Your Front-Row Seat to the Region's Biggest Infrastructure Investments

ENR New York/New Jersey Infrastructure Forum Spotlights Billions in Capital Projects and Leaders Driving Them
NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Engineering News-Record (ENR) will host the 2026 New York/New Jersey Infrastructure Forum on Sept. 14 in Manhattan, bringing together public officials, infrastructure owners and industry leaders who are shaping the future of transportation, aviation, energy, housing and resilience project development across the region and Northeast.
Attendees at this premier East Coast infrastructure event, at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers, will hear directly from leaders overseeing billions of dollars in current and future capital investment while gaining insight into procurement strategies, project pipelines and funding priorities.
Agenda Highlights
Throughout the day, the Forum will unpack critical details on developing infrastructure program procurements, schedules and issues-and allow interactions with key decisionmakers and industry peers at networking sessions.
Presenting agencies include:
Metropolitan Transportation Authority
Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
New York City Mayor's Office
NJ TRANSIT
New York Power Authority
New York City Housing Authority
Gateway Development Commission
New Jersey Dept. of Environmental Protection
The New Terminal One at JFK Airport
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Connecticut Municipal Development Authority
Pennsylvania Governor's Office
Virginia Dept. of Transportation
Featured speakers include:
Kathryn Garcia, Executive Director, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
Steven Plate, Chief, Major Capital Projects, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
Julia Kerson, Deputy Mayor for Operations, City of New York
Kris Kolluri, President & CEO, NJ TRANSIT
Todd Josifovski, Senior VP, Nuclear Energy Development, New York Power Authority
Palmina Whelan, Capital Program Director, New Terminal One at JFK
Jim Heitmann, Chief Operating Officer, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
Tom Wright, President and CEO, Regional Plan Association
Col. Eric Swenson, Commander & NY District Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Key projects and issues include:
Building the next-generation Port Authority of NY/NJ bus terminal
Pushing the Gateway Hudson Tunnel program forward
Advancing nuclear energy expansion in NY and NJ
Planning for efficient regional transportation
Developing affordable housing as infrastructure
Upgrading region airports to meet today's standards
NJ's plan for streamlining permitting
Expanding regional capital investment strategies for future needs
"Despite economic and political uncertainties, billions of dollars in critical infrastructure projects need to move forward to continue Northeast region growth and economic drive for the nation," says Scott Blair, ENR editor-in-chief. "This daylong event will enable attendees to find and share creative solutions for effective infrastructure development and gain winning strategies in a dynamic landscape."
The forum is designed for contractors, engineers, architects, owners, subcontractors, consultants, MWSBEs, technology providers and public agencies who need to stay ahead of upcoming infrastructure opportunities while building relationships with decision-makers shaping the region's future. Sponsors for the event include Jacobs, Parsons, Armand Corp., Bravo Inc., Paco Group, Atkore, Concrete Washout Systems NJ/NY/PA, Dewberry, Entech, Brickeye and Studio 5 Partnership.
For registration information and the complete agenda, visit www.enr.com/infrastructure-forum.
About ENR
Engineering News-Record (ENR) is the trusted authority for engineering and construction professionals-delivering news, analysis and events that connect the industry with the projects, people and innovations shaping the built environment.
More Information
For partnership opportunities or inquiries about NY/NJ Infrastructure Forum, please contact:
Andrea Pinyan
Event Manager, NY/NJ Infrastructure Forum
248-550-4044
pinyana@bnpmedia.com
SOURCE: Engineering News-Record
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/your-front-row-seat-to-the-regions-biggest-infrastructure-investments-1201085