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ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2026 14:38 Uhr
337 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Engineering News-Record: Your Front-Row Seat to the Region's Biggest Infrastructure Investments

ENR New York/New Jersey Infrastructure Forum Spotlights Billions in Capital Projects and Leaders Driving Them

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Engineering News-Record (ENR) will host the 2026 New York/New Jersey Infrastructure Forum on Sept. 14 in Manhattan, bringing together public officials, infrastructure owners and industry leaders who are shaping the future of transportation, aviation, energy, housing and resilience project development across the region and Northeast.

Attendees at this premier East Coast infrastructure event, at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers, will hear directly from leaders overseeing billions of dollars in current and future capital investment while gaining insight into procurement strategies, project pipelines and funding priorities.

Agenda Highlights

Throughout the day, the Forum will unpack critical details on developing infrastructure program procurements, schedules and issues-and allow interactions with key decisionmakers and industry peers at networking sessions.

Presenting agencies include:

  • Metropolitan Transportation Authority

  • Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

  • New York City Mayor's Office

  • NJ TRANSIT

  • New York Power Authority

  • New York City Housing Authority

  • Gateway Development Commission

  • New Jersey Dept. of Environmental Protection

  • The New Terminal One at JFK Airport

  • U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

  • Connecticut Municipal Development Authority

  • Pennsylvania Governor's Office

  • Virginia Dept. of Transportation

Featured speakers include:

  • Kathryn Garcia, Executive Director, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

  • Steven Plate, Chief, Major Capital Projects, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

  • Julia Kerson, Deputy Mayor for Operations, City of New York

  • Kris Kolluri, President & CEO, NJ TRANSIT

  • Todd Josifovski, Senior VP, Nuclear Energy Development, New York Power Authority

  • Palmina Whelan, Capital Program Director, New Terminal One at JFK

  • Jim Heitmann, Chief Operating Officer, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

  • Tom Wright, President and CEO, Regional Plan Association

  • Col. Eric Swenson, Commander & NY District Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Key projects and issues include:

  • Building the next-generation Port Authority of NY/NJ bus terminal

  • Pushing the Gateway Hudson Tunnel program forward

  • Advancing nuclear energy expansion in NY and NJ

  • Planning for efficient regional transportation

  • Developing affordable housing as infrastructure

  • Upgrading region airports to meet today's standards

  • NJ's plan for streamlining permitting

  • Expanding regional capital investment strategies for future needs

"Despite economic and political uncertainties, billions of dollars in critical infrastructure projects need to move forward to continue Northeast region growth and economic drive for the nation," says Scott Blair, ENR editor-in-chief. "This daylong event will enable attendees to find and share creative solutions for effective infrastructure development and gain winning strategies in a dynamic landscape."

The forum is designed for contractors, engineers, architects, owners, subcontractors, consultants, MWSBEs, technology providers and public agencies who need to stay ahead of upcoming infrastructure opportunities while building relationships with decision-makers shaping the region's future. Sponsors for the event include Jacobs, Parsons, Armand Corp., Bravo Inc., Paco Group, Atkore, Concrete Washout Systems NJ/NY/PA, Dewberry, Entech, Brickeye and Studio 5 Partnership.

For registration information and the complete agenda, visit www.enr.com/infrastructure-forum.

About ENR

Engineering News-Record (ENR) is the trusted authority for engineering and construction professionals-delivering news, analysis and events that connect the industry with the projects, people and innovations shaping the built environment.

More Information

For partnership opportunities or inquiries about NY/NJ Infrastructure Forum, please contact:

Andrea Pinyan
Event Manager, NY/NJ Infrastructure Forum
248-550-4044
pinyana@bnpmedia.com

SOURCE: Engineering News-Record



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/your-front-row-seat-to-the-regions-biggest-infrastructure-investments-1201085

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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