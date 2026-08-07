Ondas Inc.: Ondas Selected to Provide Advanced Counter-Drone Protection for Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Games

Ondas' Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) System to enable detection, identification, and controlled mitigation of unauthorized drones during game days at EverBank Stadium

Selection builds on Sentrycs' successful deployment across multiple host venues during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, announced today that its subsidiary, Sentrycs, has been selected to provide advanced counter-drone protection for Jacksonville Jaguars games at EverBank Stadium during the upcoming NFL season.

The selection makes the Jaguars the first NFL franchise to invest in an advanced counter-UAS capability able to enforce Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) under the SAFER SKIES Act by providing controlled mitigation of unauthorized drones, without disrupting game operations or creating additional risk to public safety. The portable system will be deployed and operated by authorized law enforcement officials who have undergone extensive training at the newly established National Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Training Center (NCUTC) in Huntsville, AL.

The selection followed a comprehensive evaluation process involving close collaboration among multiple public and private sector stakeholders, including local law enforcement, the NFL franchise and the stadium operator, Legends Global.

"Protecting our fans, players, staff, and stadium operations requires us to stay ahead of emerging threats," said Bobby Lyle, Jaguars' Director of Events and Facilities Security. "As drones become increasingly accessible, we recognized the importance of moving beyond detection and adding an effective mitigation capability to our security strategy. This investment reinforces our commitment to delivering a safe and uninterrupted game-day experience."

Unauthorized drone activity, whether malicious or negligent, can disrupt major sporting events, making rapid identification and a proportionate response essential to maintaining public safety and operational continuity. Sentrycs' field-proven Cyber-over-RF technology combines passive detection, tracking, identification, pilot geolocation, and controlled mitigation capabilities in a single portable system. The system can identify an unauthorized drone and locate its pilot within seconds, giving law enforcement greater stand-off and more time to assess the situation. Depending on the circumstances and applicable authorization, officials can continue monitoring the drone, locate and approach its pilot, or safely take control of the aircraft and land it in a designated area, providing multiple response options rather than relying on a single mitigation approach.

Operating without jamming or kinetic measures, the solution is designed to support non-disruptive, regulation-compliant operations in dense urban environments and crowded venues while maintaining communications continuity and avoiding interference with authorized systems. Integrating these capabilities into a single system reduces deployment complexity and cost, while giving customers greater flexibility to expand coverage and support missions beyond the stadium, including non-game-day events.

"Protecting professional sports venues requires counter-drone capabilities that are reliable, precise, and can be deployed safely in sensitive urban environments," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "The Jaguars' decision to move beyond detection reflects an important evolution in professional sports security. Following Sentrycs' successful deployment across multiple venues during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this selection demonstrates the strength of Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF technology and its ability to deliver flexible, non-disruptive protection at scale."

The selection highlights a scalable model for professional sports security, extending a portable, non-disruptive counter-drone capability from game-day protection to broader public-safety missions.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-selected-to-provide-advanced-counter-drone-protection-for-j-1204330