Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) today announced the opening of its franchise partner program for Purebread bakery & cafe, Canada's premium artisan bakery concept, with initial franchise opportunities available in British Columbia.

Purebread currently operates 7 corporate locations generating approximately $14 million in run-rate revenue, with a clear path to scale supported by a commissary production model built for growth. The Company's long-term plan targets 30 locations and $75 million-plus in revenue within 3 to 5 years, and 100 locations with $250 million-plus in revenue within 10 years, positioning Purebread as Canada's first national premium artisan bakery brand.

"We're at a place now where we feel confident in the system, the product, and what this brand can become," said Christian Bullock, Operating Partner and CEO of Purebread Brands. "The goal here is bigger than opening stores. We're building the next great Canadian premium artisan bakery brand, and we need operators who want to help us define this category."

Bullock joined Purebread Brands to lead the brand's transition from founder-led operations to institutional multi-unit growth, bringing more than 25 years of hospitality experience and a track record that includes founding The Canadian Brewhouse, Wok Box, and Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria, and former ownership of OEB Breakfast Co. Alongside Bullock, Purebread's franchise development team brings decades of hands-on experience scaling hospitality brands across Canada, having taken multiple concepts from single locations to national scale.

Purebread's expansion strategy follows a three-phase approach: corporate-led growth to build density in British Columbia, expansion into new regional markets through joint venture partnerships, and select franchise opportunities in targeted markets to accelerate national reach. The approach is built on a proven model, refined over 16 years of operations. Today's announcement marks the formal opening of the franchise phase for the Purebread bakery & cafe brand, starting in its home province. Since first signaling its franchise ambitions, the Company has already received strong interest from prospective operators in British Columbia, ahead of the brand's broader national rollout.

Prospective franchise partners in British Columbia can learn more by contacting Purebread Brands' Franchise Development team at franchise@purebread.ca.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:



Purebread Brands Inc. is Canada's premium artisan bakery and cafe brand, operating 7 locations across British Columbia and building a national platform for premium baked goods and cafe experiences. With a vision to grow nationally, Purebread is building the team and infrastructure to drive retail expansion in vibrant communities across Canada and beyond.

For more information and the Company's updated investor presentation, please visit www.purebreadbrands.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Purebread bakery & cafe franchise program, expansion plans, and projected growth. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





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Source: Purebread Brands Inc.