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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
07.08.26 | 13:30
2,480 Euro
-0,40 % -0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4402,63019:52
Dow Jones News
07.08.2026 14:45 Uhr
328 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2026 Interim Results

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2026 Interim Results 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2026 Interim Results 
07-Aug-2026 / 13:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Cairn Homes plc 
 
Notice of 2026 Interim Results 

Dublin/London, 07 August 2026: Cairn Homes plc ('Cairn', 'the Company' or 'the Group') (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) 
will issue its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2026 on Wednesday, 2 September 2026. 

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com/investors/, from 7:00am (BST) that morning. 

On the same morning, an audio webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be hosted by the Company at 
8:30am (BST). Participants can pre-register using the below links, or via the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com/ 
investors/). 

Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/74yi76q9 

Conference Call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4432da3e714d4c7f959016eb66fcdeb7 

                                                                                                              -ENDS- 

For further information, contact: 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600 
 
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000 
 
Billy Murphy 
 
Conor Mulligan         

Notes to Editors  
 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 439049 
EQS News ID:  2379422 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2379422&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2026 08:09 ET (12:09 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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