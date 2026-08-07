The Naderi Center: About Dr. Shervin Naderi: A Recognized Facial Plastic Surgery Expert in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area

Double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Shervin Naderi is recognized for his specialized approach to facelift surgery, rhinoplasty, and natural-looking facial rejuvenation.

CHEVY CHASE, MD AND WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / For more than two decades, Dr. Shervin Naderi has built his career around a focused commitment to facial plastic surgery, serving patients throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland, Washington, DC, and beyond. His work reflects a longstanding belief that specialization matters when procedures affect facial identity, expression, balance, and function.

A Career Dedicated to Facial Plastic Surgery

Dr. Shervin Naderi is a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon who has dedicated his career exclusively to aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face. For more than two decades, Dr. Naderi has focused on advanced facial rejuvenation procedures, helping patients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area achieve natural, balanced results.

Now, as the founder of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology , with offices that serve patients in Reston, VA and Chevy Chase, MD, Dr. Naderi has really built a reputation on specialization, precision and a more artistic approach to facial surgery.

Unlike surgeons who may divide their focus across other unrelated areas of aesthetic surgery, Dr. Naderi's practice has stayed centered in facial aesthetics, with facelift surgery, rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty. It also includes eyelid surgery, plus comprehensive facial rejuvenation.

Facelift Surgery Focused on Identity and Balance

When thinking about a facelift , picking the right surgeon is probably the biggest decision a patient can make. Facelift surgery is not just technical surgical skill; it means the surgeon must have in-depth knowledge of:

Facial anatomy

Aging patterns

Facial proportions

Subtle details that create natural-looking rejuvenation

For patients seeking facelift surgery in communities such as Reston, McLean, Great Falls, Vienna, Arlington, Alexandria, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, and throughout the Washington, DC region, experience matters. A facelift is not simply about tightening skin; it requires understanding how facial structures change over time and how to restore youthful proportions while preserving individuality.

Dr. Naderi's philosophy is centered on a simple principle:

"The goal of facial rejuvenation is not to create a different face. The goal is to restore balance, refresh the appearance, and help patients look like the best version of themselves."

This philosophy guides his approach to modern facelift surgery, including advanced techniques such as deep plane facelift surgery, where the focus is on repositioning deeper facial structures rather than simply tightening the outer skin.

"The greatest facelift results preserve identity completely," Dr. Naderi has explained. "Patients should still look entirely like themselves. The goal is restoration, not reinvention."

Rhinoplasty Built Around the Individual Patient

Rhinoplasty needs a similar combination of anatomical knowledge, technical precision, and aesthetic judgment. Since the nose is in the middle of the face and it also contributes to breathing, the surgical planning has to take into account:

Facial proportions

Nasal support

Skin characteristics

What was done in prior surgery

Patient's individual goals

Dr. Naderi's rhinoplasty practice includes primary rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty , and individualized combinations of preservation and structural techniques. Rather than applying one method to every patient, he evaluates which approach is most appropriate for the anatomy and desired outcome.

"Sometimes the best approach is preservation," Dr. Naderi has explained. "Other times, the safest and most predictable outcome comes from traditional structural rhinoplasty."

This patient-specific approach reinforces the same principle that guides his facelift work: successful facial surgery should refine and restore without erasing the features that make each person recognizable.

Professional Recognition

His expertise has been recognized through numerous professional honors, including repeated recognition as a Washingtonian Top Doctor in Plastic Surgery. He has also been recognized by Newsweek among its selections of leading plastic surgeons in the field of facelift surgery and rhinoplasty.

For Dr. Naderi, professional recognition helps reinforce a wider commitment to careful patient selection, clearer communication, realistic expectations and personalized surgical planning. His work at The Naderi Center continues to highlight natural-looking outcomes and the importance of a surgeon whose training and everyday practice is focused on the face.

About The Naderi Center

The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology is a specialized aesthetic practice, with offices that support patients in Reston, VA and in Chevy Chase, MD . It's guided by the founder, Dr. Shervin Naderi, and it focuses on facial plastic surgery, rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, facial rejuvenation, plus injectables, dermatology, laser treatments, and medical-grade skincare, handled through a team-based specialist model.

Contact Information

The Naderi Center

info@nadericenter.com

301-222-2020

SOURCE: The Naderi Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/about-dr.-shervin-naderi-a-recognized-facial-plastic-surgery-expert-i-1203119