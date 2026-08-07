Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.: Fifty 1 Labs Outlines Planned U.S. Telehealth Peptide Services Platform

Model expected to include digital intake, clinician evaluation, prescription routing, monitoring coordination, and subscription-based patient support

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTCID:FITY) today provided an overview of its planned U.S. - focused telehealth peptide services platform. The Company intends to develop a patient-facing service model that complements its peptide science and commercialization strategy while remaining separate from investigational clinical-development programs.

The planned platform is expected to allow patients to complete digital intake, schedule virtual or in-person consultations, and receive evaluation by appropriately licensed healthcare professionals. Where a clinician determines that a peptide therapy is medically appropriate and legally available, prescriptions may be transmitted to qualified compounding pharmacies for dispensing. The Company expects that clinical services may be supported by licensed physicians, nurse practitioners, naturopathic doctors where authorized by state law, and other qualified clinicians acting within the scope of their licensure.

Fifty 1 Labs anticipates that the telehealth service line may generate revenue through monthly membership fees, virtual visit fees, care-management services, laboratory and monitoring coordination, patient-support services, and pharmacy-related service arrangements where legally permissible. The Company intends to structure such arrangements in compliance with federal and state healthcare laws, telemedicine rules, pharmacy and compounding requirements, fee-splitting limitations, referral rules, advertising restrictions, privacy laws, and professional-practice requirements.

"Telehealth can improve access, but it must be built with the right guardrails," said Joel J. Gagnier, Ph.D., MSc, N.D., Chief Executive Officer of Fifty 1 Labs. "Our priority is to create a clinically responsible model with appropriate intake, documentation, medical oversight, monitoring, patient education, adverse-event processes, and compliance review."

The Company does not intend to represent that any peptide is approved for a use for which it is not approved. The timing and launch of the telehealth service line remain subject to regulatory review, clinician contracting, pharmacy integration, technology development, insurance, state-by-state legal analysis, and financing.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. is a biotechnology and health-sciences company focused on peptide products, peptide sciences, AI-enabled discovery, musculoskeletal health, sports recovery, and planned U.S. telehealth peptide services. The Company's strategy includes R&D, partnerships, potential acquisitions, clinical-development planning, and commercialization pathways where legally permissible.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Fifty1 Labs, Inc.

ir@fifty1labs.com | (877) 505-5006

www.fifty1labs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, competition, technological changes, and other factors detailed in the company's Disclosure Statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

SOURCE: Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fifty-1-labs-outlines-planned-u.s.-telehealth-peptide-services-platfor-1204390