Fore Athletes Appoints Marc Trachtenberg as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran entrepreneur and technology executive to lead the company's next phase of growth alongside Co-Founder and NFL QB Josh Dobbs

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Fore Athletes, the premier golf network for professional athletes, today announced the appointment of Marc Trachtenberg as Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Trachtenberg will lead the company's strategic vision, technology expansion, brand partnerships, and long-term growth as Fore Athletes continues building the leading platform for professional athletes connected through the game of golf.

Trachtenberg is an accomplished entrepreneur, investor, and technology executive with a proven track record of founding, scaling, and successfully exiting innovative companies. His experience building high-growth businesses and leading technology-driven organizations positions Fore Athletes for its next stage of expansion.

"Golf creates opportunities that extend far beyond competition," said Marc Trachtenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Fore Athletes. "Fore Athletes is building the platform where professional athletes can connect, compete, grow their networks, and create lasting value through the game. I'm honored to lead the company as we accelerate our vision and expand our impact across professional sports."

As CEO, Trachtenberg will oversee corporate strategy, operations, partnerships, fundraising, and product growth while working closely with Co-Founder Josh Dobbs.

Dobbs, an NFL quarterback and aerospace engineer, will lead the company's technology strategy and product development, helping build a platform designed specifically for the needs of professional athletes.

"Marc is the right leader for this moment," said Josh Dobbs, Co-Founder of Fore Athletes. "His ability to build companies, scale technology, and create long-term value aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we're creating more than a golf community. We're building the platform that will redefine how professional athletes experience the game."

Since its founding, Fore Athletes has brought together professional athletes through exclusive events, strategic partnerships, premium golf experiences, and a growing digital community. Under Trachtenberg's leadership, the company will accelerate development of its technology platform, expand membership nationwide, strengthen relationships with leading golf and lifestyle brands, and introduce new opportunities that deliver lasting value to professional athletes throughout every stage of their careers.

About Fore Athletes

Fore Athletes is the premier golf network and community for professional athletes. Through its technology platform, exclusive access, strategic partnerships, and trusted community, Fore Athletes connect athletes to the experiences, relationships, and opportunities that make golf a lifelong advantage. Members gain exclusive access to premier golf experiences, leading brands, networking, and benefits that create value on and off the course. Fore Athletes is dedicated to elevating every professional athlete's golf journey and building the world's leading golf community.

Media Contact:

Allen Chaney

allen@foreathletes.com

SOURCE: Fore Athletes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/fore-athletes-appoints-marc-trachtenberg-as-chief-executive-office-1204442