RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Biovie's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar: Inside the SUNRISE-PD Topline Results

BioVie CEO Cuong Do to discuss the newly released Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD results and what they mean for the future development of bezisterim in Parkinson's disease

Learn how the BioVie's differentiated approach to targeting neuroinflammation and insulin resistance could position bezisterim as a potential first-line therapy in early-stage Parkinson's disease

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on August 12, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI).

The exclusive event will feature BioVie President and CEO Cuong Do, who will provide an in-depth review of the Company's newly announced topline results from the Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD trial evaluating bezisterim (NE3107) in early-stage Parkinson's disease. Do will discuss the clinical findings, including their implications for both motor and non-motor symptoms, how the results compare with the Company's previous Parkinson's study, and how the data inform BioVie's planned Phase 3 registrational strategy.

The presentation will also examine bezisterim's differentiated mechanism of action, which targets neuroinflammation and insulin resistance rather than dopamine replacement, and discuss the opportunity to address a significant unmet need in early-stage Parkinson's disease. In addition, management will provide updates on BioVie's broader clinical pipeline, including the ADDRESS-LC Phase 2 trial in Long COVID and progress advancing BIV201 for complications of advanced liver disease, highlighting multiple value-driving clinical and regulatory milestones across the portfolio.

A live Q&A session with management will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/BIVI/82597296515

Questions can be pre-submitted to BIVI@redchip.com or asked online during the live event.

About BioVie, Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurological disorders and advanced liver disease. Its lead candidate, bezisterim (NE3107), targets neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, which are believed to be key drivers of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Bezisterim is also being studied for long COVID, where persistent inflammation is thought to underlie symptoms such as brain fog and fatigue.

In liver disease, BioVie is advancing BIV201, a continuous infusion of terlipressin treatment that has received FDA Orphan and Fast Track designations. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis, and the Company plans to study BIV201 in a Phase 3 trial for the reduction of further decompensation in patients with cirrhosis and ascites. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

BIVI@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-biovies-exclusive-live-investor-webinar-inside-the-sunrise-1204550