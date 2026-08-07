Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FTJ) ("FTJ" or the "Company") is please to announce it has commenced a program of prospecting and rock geochemical sampling at its Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - Rare Earth Element (REE) Property, located in central New Brunswick.

The program is being conducted in target areas within the central and northern regions of the property targeting recently lumbered areas and areas of reported soil geochemical anomalies (including zinc, lead and copper) and reported induced polarization (IP) geophysical anomalies. One target area is immediately west of base metal - silver mineralization drilled by FTJ during 2018.

2026 Prospecting and Rock Geochemical Sampling at Porcupine Property

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Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling are currently underway within the northern region of the Porcupine Property northwest to southwest of diamond drill holes completed by FTJ during 2018 (four holes - 227 meters). Each of the 2018 drill holes intersected near-surface base metal and silver mineralization with sulfide mineralization occurring as disseminations and veinlets / veins (see Company news release of July 13, 2021). Core sample highlights (core length) for zinc (Zn), lead (Pb), copper (Cu) and silver (Ag) for the 2018 drilling program include:

PO-18-3: 10.75 - 11.05 meters (0.30 meters): 2.66% Zn, 1.86% Pb, 0.42% Cu & 15.7 g/t Ag

PO-18-4: 8.88 - 9.28 meters (0.40 meters): 5.87% Zn, 1.39% Pb, 0.64% Cu and 13.8 g/t Ag

Zinc and copper soil geochemical anomalies and IP geophysics anomalies are reported northwest to southwest of the 2018 drill holes based on reported 2011 exploration by Greenlight Resources Ltd. (Stea, 2011). Zinc soil geochemical anomalies are reported to be approximately 200-500 meters slightly northeast of the 2018 drill holes including four samples reported to exceed 400 parts per million (ppm) for zinc (up to 593 ppm zinc) (Stea, 2011). Copper soil anomalies are also reported in this area (up to 191 ppm copper) (Stea, 2011). IP chargeability anomalies are reported extending approximately 200 meters west of the 2018 drill holes and up to approximately 300 meters southwest of the 2018 drill holes (Stea, 2011). Some of these reported anomalies are located within recently lumbered areas. The 2011 soil samples were reported to have been analyzed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. using their Ultratrace 6 method (Stea, 2011) The current prospecting and rock geochemical sampling program includes the areas of these reported geochemical and geophysical anomalies and includes extensive areas of recent lumbering.

2026 Sample of Sulfide Bearing Quartz Vein Glacial Boulder

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Vein with base metals sulfides in 2018 drill hole PO-18-4

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The 2018 drill core samples discussed in this news release were analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd. (independent of FTJ) by four acid digestion and ICP-AES analysis (including zinc, lead and silver) and assayed for gold by fire assay - AA. A Qualified Person supervised the 2018 drilling program discussed in this news release.

Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling are also being conducted within the central region of Porcupine Property including within large recently lumbered areas. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. reported multi-element soil geochemical anomalies in this region based on 2015 - 2016 work. Soil samples from this region were reported to return up to 504 ppm lead, 470 ppm lanthanum and 452 ppm cobalt (Martin, 2016). These samples were analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd for gold by fire assay - AA and for 33 elements by four acid digestion and ICP-AES analysis. A Qualified Person supervised the 2015 and 2016 programs for Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

FTJ has not verified soil geochemical anomalies or IP geophysical anomalies discussed in this news release. FTJ will submit the rock samples from the 2026 program to a certified laboratory (independent of FTJ) for analysis including for zinc, lead, copper, silver, gold and rare earth elements.

Porcupine Property Map

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References:

Stea, R.R. (2011):NI 43-101 Technical Report: Evaluation of the Porcupine Property in central New Brunswick: Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Rare Earth Elements, Prepared for Explorex Capital Ltd.

Martin, D.A. (2016): Report of Prospecting and Soil Sampling (Work performed during June - July 2015 and August 2016), Porcupine Mineral Claim, Prepared for Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Mineral Report of Work No. 478081)

David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Fort St. James Nickel Corp.