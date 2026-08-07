Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - TMX Group Limited today announced July 2026 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



July 2026 June 2026 July 2025 Volume 11,998,428,161 15,568,012,598 12,973,669,947 Value $ 411,385,145,144 $ 478,909,112,683 $301,141,556,607 Transactions 30,214,800 33,879,991 23,870,730







Daily Averages





Volume 545.4 million 707.6 million 589.7 million Value $18,699.3 million $21,768.6 million $13,688.3 million Transactions 1,373,400 1,540,000 1,085,033

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 112,182,347,861 88,931,695,391 +26.1 Value $ 3,078,496,437,299 $2,212,556,411,791 +39.1 Transactions 233,817,446 174,603,048 +33.9







Daily Averages





Volume 763.1 million 605.0 million +26.1 Value $20,942.2 million $15,051.4 million +39.1 Transactions 1,590,595 1,187,776 +33.9

Toronto Stock Exchange



July 2026 June 2026 July 2025 Volume 8,695,785,150 10,796,096,148 7,824,020,535 Value $391,979,566,672 $456,631,843,665 $282,843,526,025 Transactions 26,864,912 29,942,529 21,065,481 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 35,226.14 34,856.99 27,259.78







Daily Averages





Volume 395.3 million 490.7 million 355.6 million Value $17,817.3 million $20,756.0 million $12,856.5 million Transactions 1,221,132 1,361,024 957,522

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 72,585,031,768 58,162,371,039 +24.8 Value $ 2,915,586,024,099 $2,056,149,026,823 +41.8 Transactions 202,614,243 153,915,768 +31.6







Daily Averages





Volume 493.8 million 395.7 million +24.8 Value $19,833.9 million $13,987.4 million +41.8 Transactions 1,378,328 1,047,046 +31.6

TSX Venture Exchange *



July 2026 June 2026 July 2025 Volume 2,554,232,103 3,843,490,586 4,000,113,778 Value $ 2,308,825,746 $ 3,427,700,545 $2,275,267,415 Transactions 1,281,453 1,746,508 1,132,375 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 867.13 896.90 770.88







Daily Averages





Volume 116.1 million 174.7 million 181.8 million Value $104.9 million $155.8 million $103.4 million Transactions 58,248 79,387 51,472

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 31,730,036,561 22,212,471,453 +42.8 Value $ 31,103,545,963 $11,767,352,499 +164.3 Transactions 14,527,259 5,999,199 +142.2







Daily Averages





Volume 215.9 million 151.1 million +42.8 Value $211.6 million $80.1 million +164.3 Transactions 98,825 40,811 +142.2

TSX Alpha Exchange



July 2026 June 2026 July 2025 Volume 696,743,301 894,560,633 1,112,612,218 Value $ 16,032,443,029 $ 17,988,073,982 $15,280,294,395 Transactions 1,911,492 2,067,531 1,557,715







Daily Averages





Volume 31.7 million 40.7 million 50.6 million Value $728.7 million $817.6 million $694.6 million Transactions 86,886 93,979 70,805

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 7,605,223,319 8,357,442,341 -9.0 Value $ 125,788,119,404 $140,226,629,459 -10.3 Transactions 15,735,036 14,162,367 +11.1







Daily Averages





Volume 51.7 million 56.9 million -9.0 Value $855.7 million $953.9 million -10.3 Transactions 107,041 96,343 +11.1

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK



July 2026 June 2026 July 2025 Volume 51,667,607 33,865,231 36,923,416 Value $ 1,064,309,697 $ 861,494,491 $742,468,772 Transactions 156,943 123,423 115,159







Daily Averages





Volume 2.3 million 1.5 million 1.7 million Value $48.4 million $39.2 million $33.7 million Transactions 7,134 5,610 5,235

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 262,056,213 199,410,558 +31.4 Value $ 6,018,747,833 $4,413,403,010 +36.4 Transactions 940,908 525,714 +79.0







Daily Averages





Volume 1.8 million 1.4 million +31.4 Value $40.9 million $30.0 million +36.4 Transactions 6,401 3,576 +79.0

Montreal Exchange



July 2026 June 2026 July 2025 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 20,211,732 22,346,394 17,878,488 Open Interest (Contracts) 35,470,654 33,325,063 29,712,966

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume (Contracts) 156,656,938 136,506,530 +14.8 Open Interest (Contracts) 35,470,654 29,712,966 +19.4

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of July 31, 2026. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all July trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

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Source: TMX Group Limited