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WKN: A1J4GR | ISIN: CA87262K1057 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TX
Tradegate
07.08.26 | 15:36
32,600 Euro
+0,62 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TMX GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TMX GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,20032,80019:57
32,20032,60018:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TMX GROUP
TMX GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TMX GROUP LIMITED32,600+0,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.