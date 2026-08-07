Eight of China's largest polysilicon producers have reportedly signed an industry initiative pledging not to sell photovoltaic products below their full cost, as Beijing steps up efforts to curb destructive price competition across the solar supply chain. The agreement was signed in Shanghai on the evening of Aug. 6 by Tongwei, GCL Technology, Daqo New Energy, Xinte Energy, Asia Silicon, Xinjiang East Hope New Energy, Qinghai Lihao Clean Energy and Xinjiang Goens Energy Technology, according to a released signature page. Together, the eight companies are estimated to account for more than 90% ...

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