Student teams representing Appalachian State University and KU Leuven took first place in this year's American Solar Challenge (ASC) which concluded on August 5 with a cross-country race to the finish line in Amarillo, Texas. The ASC happens every year and spotlights the engineering and project design and development skills of a range of different student teams from all over the world. The students taking part spend around two years building their solar-powered cars before eventually racing them along a 1,500-to-2,000-mile cross-country route. Belgium's KU Leuven team won in the Single-Occupant ...

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