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PR Newswire
07.08.2026 15:06 Uhr
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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J.F. Lehman & Company: PURIS Announces the Acquisition of Amici Engineering Contractors

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PURIS, LLC ("PURIS"), a portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC ("JFLCO"), announced today the completion of the acquisition of Amici Engineering Contractors, LLC ("Amici" or the "Company").

Amici is a leading Florida-based provider of underground water and utility infrastructure services, specializing in complex pipeline construction, horizontal directional drilling, and ancillary services supporting the installation, repair, and rehabilitation of critical potable water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure. Founded in 2019 and with offices in Zephyrhills and Miami, Florida, Amici operates throughout its home state.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Amici team to the PURIS family," said Mick Fegan, Chief Executive Officer of PURIS. "Amici has built an exceptional reputation in Florida for its engineering-led approach and its ability to execute complex underground infrastructure projects. Their capabilities are a natural complement to our platform, expanding the breadth of solutions we will offer our collective customer bases."

Juan Barreneche, co-founder of Amici, added, "Since founding Amici with my partners Nelson Liberti and Christopher Lazzari, we have built a business grounded in underground engineering excellence, quality, and responsiveness. PURIS is the ideal partner for our next chapter, and its national reach and technological breadth will foster our continued growth. We are excited to join the PURIS team and continue to offer our customers the right solutions for their unique utility and infrastructure needs."

Amici builds on PURIS' momentum in executing a disciplined acquisition strategy to augment its organic growth. "Amici's differentiated engineering and self-perform capabilities make it a compelling addition to PURIS as we continue to enhance our diversified water infrastructure platform," said Kevin Vallès, Managing Director at JFLCO. "We look forward to partnering with Amici team members to support the company's continued growth."

A&O Shearman provided legal counsel to PURIS and JFLCO. Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to Amici.

About PURIS

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, PURIS is a leading, vertically integrated water infrastructure platform providing trenchless pipe rehabilitation solutions and technology to the municipal wastewater, stormwater, and potable water markets. PURIS' primary capabilities include cured-in-place-pipe (CIPP), pipe bursting, geopolymer spray lining, CompressionFit HDPE lining, horizontal directional drilling, lead service line replacement, and other ancillary services. These technologies and services provide customers across North America with minimally-disruptive, cost-effective solutions to manage aging underground pipe infrastructure.

For more information about PURIS, please visit www.puriscorp.com.

About J.F. Lehman & Company

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure industries. The firm has over $9 billion in AUM across its private equity and credit strategies and offices in New York and Washington, D.C.
www.jflpartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/puris-announces-the-acquisition-of-amici-engineering-contractors-302845445.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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