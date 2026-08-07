Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwere Seltene Erden: Entsteht hier die nächste Milliardenstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQZK | ISIN: US81689T1043 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.08.2026 15:06 Uhr
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ASSAÍ GAINS MARKET SHARE, DELEVERAGES, AND REACHES GROSS REVENUE OF R$ 21.4 BILLION IN Q2

Driven by record customer traffic and operating cash generation of R$ 3.3 billion, the Company strengthens its capital structure and advances its strategic priorities for 2026

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a challenging macroeconomic scenario, Assaí demonstrated the resilience of its business model by gaining market share, registering record customer traffic, and reaching its lowest leverage since Q321. The Company obtained gross revenue of R$ 21.4 billion in Q226, a 2.4% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. This performance was driven by a 3.4% increase in customer traffic (with more than 40 million monthly visits) and a gain of 0.3 p.p. in market share under the "same-store" concept. In the quarter, recurring net income (Pre-IFRS) reached R$ 344 million.

Operating cash generation was R$ 3.3 billion, with a margin of 17.1% (an increase of 0.4 p.p. vs. Q225). Free cash flow totaled R$ 2.7 billion in the last 12 months, which, combined with capital allocation discipline and a reduction in the expansion pace, reduced financial leverage to 2.37x (a decline of 0.8x in 12 months).

"We closed another quarter with a solid operation, a strengthened financial structure, and relevant initiatives to expand our growth opportunities, always with discipline in capital allocation, operational efficiency, cash generation, and sustainable value creation for shareholders, customers, employees, and partners," highlights Belmiro Gomes, CEO of Assaí.

On the strategic front, Assaí advanced in its growth avenues planned for 2026. In its Health and Wellness front, it inaugurated the first two units of Assaí Farma in São Paulo, in addition to expanding the sports nutrition and supplements category to 93 stores. In Private Label, the Company launched 30 new items under the Assaí, Assaí Chef, and Econobom brands. The In&Out model, in turn, registered strong sales of household appliances in the quarter, with TV offers focusing on the matches of the football world championship.

In the digital and financial services ecosystem, the Company recorded a 237% expansion in last-mile sales with iFood, initiated a marketplace pilot on Mercado Livre under the fulfillment model, and expanded testing of the Assaí Pay card machine to 30 stores.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assai-gains-market-share-deleverages-and-reaches-gross-revenue-of-r-21-4-billion-in-q2--302845626.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.