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PR Newswire
07.08.2026 15:18 Uhr
255 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Tribesigns Expands Collaboration with Leading U.S. Home Retailers at Las Vegas Market 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribesigns, a globally acclaimed furniture manufacturer and retailer, expanded its engagement with leading U.S. home retailers at Las Vegas Market 2026 as senior representatives from key retail partners visited the company's booth to view the latest furniture collections.

Among the visitors were Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah and his team, Amazon Justin, and The Home Depot Furniture team led by Christa Endler, Online Merchant Digital Decor. Their visits underscored Tribesigns' growing relationships with major U.S. home retailers and provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on product innovation, evolving consumer preferences and future collaboration.

At the show, Tribesigns showcased furniture collections spanning living, dining and storage spaces, highlighting its approach to creating functional, versatile furniture designed for modern living.

Las Vegas Market is a premier home furnishings trade event in Las Vegas, Nevada, bringing together retailers, buyers, designers, distributors and brands to discover new products, exchange industry insights and explore business opportunities.

Inspired by its "Designed for Life" philosophy, Tribesigns develops functional furniture across a broad range of home categories. Over the past 15 years, the brand has built a diverse portfolio that now reaches more than 30 million households worldwide through retail partners across global markets.

"We sincerely appreciate the trust and continued support from our strategic partners," said Peter Wang, CEO of Tribesigns. "Las Vegas Market gave us another valuable opportunity to meet with the Wayfair, Amazon and The Home Depot teams, exchange ideas and better understand how consumer needs continue to evolve. Those conversations help shape our product strategy, and we look forward to building on these relationships while bringing thoughtfully designed furniture to more customers across the U.S. market."

About Tribesigns

Tribesigns is a leading global furniture designer and manufacturer. With the slogan "Designed For Life," its philosophy embraces the diversity of personal lifestyles and the importance of making environmentally conscious choices.

For more information about Tribesigns, please visit Tribesigns.com, explore Tribesigns B2B opportunities, or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and TikTok.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tribesigns-expands-collaboration-with-leading-us-home-retailers-at-las-vegas-market-2026-302844901.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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