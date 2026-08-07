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PR Newswire
07.08.2026 15:30 Uhr
246 Leser
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Teletrac Navman Names Pankaj Sharma Vice President of Product Management

Industry veteran to lead product strategy as company accelerates AI-driven innovation for fleet customers

MILTON KEYNES, England, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teletrac Navman, a leading connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, today announced the appointment of Pankaj Sharma as Vice President of Product Management.

Sharma brings more than 15 years of experience building and scaling product organizations across SaaS, AI, machine learning, and platform businesses. He joins Teletrac Navman from Platform Science (Trimble Telematics), where he served as Vice President of Product Management and led the launch of AI-powered analytics and safety solutions, expanded ELD offerings, and oversaw product integration following acquisitions. He has also held senior product leadership roles at Verra Mobility, Michelin Connected Fleet, and Verizon Connect.

"Pankaj is a highly accomplished product and technology leader with a track record of driving meaningful revenue growth and bringing innovative, customer-focused solutions to market," said Alain Samaha, President & CEO, Teletrac Navman. "His experience developing growth-oriented product strategies will be a tremendous asset as we continue evolving our products and delivering value to our customers."

Sharma's appointment comes as Teletrac Navman continues to expand its product portfolio. The company recently launched Energy Hub, a new solution within its all-in-one fleet management platform TN360 that gives businesses a unified view of energy usage across mixed-energy fleets, combining EV charging visibility with traditional fuel data in a single platform. The launch follows the introduction of an Electronic Braking Performance Monitoring System, part of the company's portfolio of automated compliance products that provides a regulatory-approved alternative to traditional roller brake testing. Both releases build on Teletrac Navman's position as a standalone company following its acquisition by Respida Capital earlier this year.

"I'm excited to join Teletrac Navman at such a pivotal moment for the industry," said Sharma. "I look forward to working with the team to build products that solve real-world challenges for our customers and drive the next phase of innovation for the business."

Sharma will be based in Atlanta.

Media Contact:
E: lisa.langsdorf@carouselpr.com???

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman's goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook, IL. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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