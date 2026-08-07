Cascale Members Elect Directors, Approve Bylaws Changes

New Board representatives elected across all three caucuses, approve updates advancing the organization's broader governance evolution.

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, AND OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Cascale, the global nonprofit alliance uniting more than 300 members across the consumer goods industry, today announced the results of its 2026 Board of Directors election and member vote on amendments to the organization's Bylaws.

Members elected three new Directors - one representing each of Cascale's Brands & Retailers, Manufacturers, and Affiliate member caucuses - and approved governance updates designed to strengthen Board expertise and perspective while maintaining strong member representation.

Key Takeaways

Nate Herman, Executive Vice President, American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), was elected to represent the Affiliate member caucus.

Abhishek Bansal, Senior Vice President, Sustainability & Innovation, Arvind Limited, was elected to represent the Manufacturer member caucus.

Tobias Fischer, Senior Sustainability Adviser, H&M Group, was elected to represent the Brands & Retailers member caucus.

Cascale members also approved amendments to the organization's Bylaws intended to strengthen Board governance, broaden expertise and perspective, and maintain strong member representation.

The newly elected Directors will be formally seated at Cascale's Q3 Board meeting on September 18, 2026, in Athens.

"Cascale's future will be shaped by the strength of the perspectives around the table. As we map our 10-year vision and strengthen 2030 strategy, Nate, Tobias, and Abhishek bring exactly the kind of practical expertise, credibility, and value-chain insight this moment requires. Their leadership will help us stay grounded in what creates real value for members, ask better questions, and turn collaboration into measurable progress for the industry," said Ying McGuire, CEO of Cascale.

"This year's election and member vote reflect the strength of Cascale's member-led governance and the importance of an engaged membership in shaping the organization's future. Welcoming new directors with diverse expertise strengthens the Board's ability to govern with broader perspective, deeper industry insight, and long-term focus. The approved Bylaws amendments also give Cascale a thoughtful path to bring future independent directors - adding complementary experience while preserving meaningful member representation," said Mallory McConnell, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility Operations at PVH Corp and Chair of Cascale's Governance & Nomination Committee.

Meet Cascale's Newly Elected Directors

Nate Herman is Executive Vice President at the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), where he helps steer the association's strategic plan and oversees its policy, lobbying, and regulatory affairs work. With more than 20 years at AAFA and prior experience at the U.S. Department of Commerce, he brings deep expertise in trade, regulation, corporate social responsibility, and industry engagement. Herman will represent Cascale's Affiliate member caucus.

"I am continuously encouraged by the progress we've made in sustainability and social responsibility, and by the collective commitment to building an industry that works better for both people and the planet. I have also learned that this work is never finished, and that the progress we've made has only been possible through collaboration. That's why I'm especially proud to join the Cascale Board of Directors, a team dedicated to bringing the industry together, tackling shared challenges, and helping to drive meaningful impact," said Herman.

Abhishek Bansal is Senior Vice President, Sustainability & Innovation at Arvind Limited, where he leads sustainability strategy across climate action, renewable energy, water stewardship, circularity, sustainable raw materials, and responsible supply chains. With more than two decades of experience in sustainability consulting and corporate leadership, he brings extensive experience advancing environmental and social strategies within textile and apparel manufacturing. Bansal will represent Cascale's Manufacturer member caucus.

"Manufacturers play an essential role in turning sustainability commitments into operational reality, making their perspective critical to meaningful industry progress. Greater alignment across the value chain will be key to translating ambition into measurable outcomes while supporting long-term business resilience. I'm excited to bring that experience to the Board and help strengthen the value Cascale delivers to manufacturers and the broader industry," said Bansal.

Tobias Fischer is Senior Sustainability Adviser at H&M Group, where he currently advises the Global Head of Sustainability. With more than two decades of experience spanning sustainability strategy, responsible supply chains, and sourcing across Asia, Africa, and Europe, he brings a global perspective shaped by work with brands, manufacturers, suppliers, and other stakeholders. Fischer will represent Cascale's Brands & Retailers member caucus.

"For me, meaningful progress is about finding practical ways forward that organizations can confidently adopt and scale across their value chains. As sustainability requirements and stakeholder expectations continue to evolve, no company can solve these challenges alone. Strong collaboration and alignment across the industry will be critical. I'm looking forward to contributing to Cascale's continued evolution and helping ensure it remains a valuable and trusted resource for members navigating this fast-changing environment," said Fischer.

Advancing Cascale's Governance Evolution

Alongside the Board election, eligible Voting Members approved amendments to Cascale's Bylaws as part of the organization's broader governance evolution. The updates are intended to strengthen Board governance, bring additional expertise and perspective into Cascale's leadership, and clarify key governance provisions while maintaining strong member representation.

The vote builds on governance changes introduced earlier in 2026, including the establishment of the Technical Advisory Council (TAC) and Membership & Stakeholder Advisory Council (MAC). Together, these developments are intended to create clearer avenues for technical expertise, member and stakeholder perspectives, and independent insight to inform Cascale's strategic direction and work.

What Happens Next

The newly elected Directors will be formally seated at Cascale's Q3 Board meeting on September 18, 2026, in Athens, held in conjunction with the 2026 Cascale Annual Meeting. They will serve a three-year term.

Cascale also extends its sincere appreciation to Harsh Saini and Dr. Delman Lee, whose service on the Board will conclude in September.

Saini has represented Cascale's Affiliate member caucus and also served as Interim CEO during an important period of organizational transition. Her leadership, continuity, and commitment helped guide Cascale through a pivotal chapter and supported the organization as it prepared for its next phase.

Lee has represented Cascale's Manufacturer member caucus, bringing a valuable manufacturer perspective to the Board and helping ensure the realities and priorities of producers were reflected in Cascale's governance and strategic discussions.

Cascale thanks both Saini and Lee for their leadership, service, and continued commitment to the organization and its mission. Cascale also extends its appreciation to all candidates who stood for election and to Voting Members who participated in this year's governance process.

For more information about Cascale's governance and to view the current Board of Directors, please visit our Governance webpage.

Media Contact: Forster Communications, cascaleforster@forster.co.uk

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit industry alliance where consumer goods organizations turn shared sustainability ambitions into measurable progress at scale to combat climate change and support decent work for all. We unite 300 Corporate and Affiliate members in pre-competitive collaboration, turning shared measurement and collective action into reduced risk, stronger credibility, and long-term resilience. Our work is anchored by Cascale's stewardship of the Higg Index frameworks (accessed through the Worldly technology platform), along with the Better Buying and Sustainable Furnishings Council tools.

LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Find more stories and multimedia from Cascale at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cascale-members-elect-directors-approve-bylaws-changes-1204560