Real Tested Inc: Free Daylight Saving Time Hub Lists Verified Clock-Change Dates Through 2029 Ahead of the November 1 Fall-Back

The guide covers what happens at 2am in each direction, which states skip the change, and the two windows each year when New York and London are four hours apart instead of five.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Clocks in most of the United States fall back one hour this Sunday, November 1, at 2am local time. Europe has already changed: EU and UK clocks went back on October 25, so for this one week the gap between New York and London is four hours instead of the usual five. A free Daylight Saving Time 2026 hub at esttocst.com/blog/daylight-saving-time lays out the dates, the mechanics, and the exceptions, with US change dates verified against the IANA timezone database through 2029.

The hub explains what actually happens at 2am in each direction - in spring, clocks jump straight from 2:00 to 3:00; in fall, 2:00 becomes 1:00 and the hour runs twice - and which places sit the whole thing out: Arizona, except the Navajo Nation, and Hawaii. It also lists the full run of upcoming US dates: March 8 and November 1 in 2026, March 14 and November 7 in 2027, March 12 and November 5 in 2028, and March 11 and November 4 in 2029.

The detail most people miss is that the US and Europe do not change on the same dates. In 2026, the US springs forward March 8 and falls back November 1, while the EU and UK change March 29 and October 25 at 1am UTC. That produces two mismatch windows every year; in 2026, they run three weeks in spring, March 8-29, and one week in fall, October 25-November 1, when transatlantic time differences shrink by an hour. A recurring 9am New York call lands at 1pm in London this week, not 2pm.

The hub is part of a suite of 17 single-purpose timezone converters - including gmttoest.com, est-cet.com, utctocst.com, esttopst.com, cettoest.com, esttomst.com, and esttoutc.com - that compute DST per date from the IANA database rather than from fixed offset tables. Every conversion runs in the browser from the device clock; nothing typed leaves the device. The tools are free, carry no ads, require no accounts, and load in under a second.

Across the wider 36-site network of timers and converters, 16 sites also host fact-checked reference guides - 18 in all - including a military time chart, Zulu time explained, and Arizona's daylight-saving exception.

"The fall mismatch week is when scheduling quietly breaks - London has changed, New York hasn't, and every recurring transatlantic meeting shifts by an hour," said Justin Hartfield, who built and maintains the suite. "The converters read the IANA database for the exact date you pick, so October 28 gets October 28's answer, not a year-round average."

About the Converter Suite

The 17 timezone converters belong to a 36-site collection of free, single-purpose time tools launched in July 2026, alongside 19 countdown timers. Each site does one job: one conversion pair or one duration, no ads, no accounts, with every calculation running in the browser.

About Real Tested Inc.

Real Tested Inc. develops and operates the 36-site network of countdown timers and timezone converters featured in this announcement. The company creates consumer-focused websites, educational resources, and browser-based utilities designed around speed, accessibility, privacy, and straightforward functionality.

Media Contact

Company: Real Tested Inc.

Contact: Justin Hartfield

Email: Justin@realtestedcbd.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Website: esttocst.com/blog/daylight-saving-time

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Site list: esttopst.com · esttocst.com · utctocst.com · est-cet.com · utc-est.com · pst-est.com · cst-est.com · utctopst.com · gmttoest.com · csttopst.com · est-ist.com · isttoest.com · esttoutc.com · msttocst.com · cettoest.com · esttomst.com · gmttocst.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/free-daylight-saving-time-hub-lists-verified-clock-change-dates-1201491