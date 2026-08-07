Vehicle Telematics Market worth $18.25 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the vehicle telematics market is projected to grow from USD 11.18 billion in 2026 to USD 18.25 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Vehicle Telematics Market'

Vehicle Telematics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 11.18 billion

USD 11.18 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 18.25 billion

USD 18.25 billion CAGR (2026-2033): 7.2%

Vehicle Telematics Market Trends & Insights:

Software to grow at the fastest rate in the vehicle telematics market during the forecast period

5G cellular connectivity to grow at the fastest rate in the vehicle telematics market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to hold a significant share of the vehicle telematics market during the forecast period

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The vehicle telematics market is being driven by the increasing use of connected vehicle data to support digital mobility services throughout the vehicle lifecycle. Telematics platforms are becoming central data hubs that connect vehicles with multiple digital services, enabling OEMs to integrate services such as remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, insurance, and in-vehicle applications into a unified connected vehicle ecosystem. This is creating opportunities for long-term service subscriptions and new revenue streams beyond vehicle sales. The integration of telematics with EV charging networks, navigation, roadside assistance, and aftermarket service platforms is further expanding connected service offerings. In addition, OEMs and fleet service providers are increasingly offering bundled connected service packages that combine vehicle tracking, fleet management, predictive maintenance, fuel monitoring, driver behavior analysis, and compliance management through a single telematics platform. The convenience of integrated digital services and subscription-based offerings is increasing customer adoption across both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Software to grow at the fastest rate in the vehicle telematics market during the forecast period.

Telematics systems are increasingly powered by advanced software that enables vehicle connectivity, data processing, and a wide range of digital services. Software supports key functions such as predictive maintenance, real-time vehicle diagnostics, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and remote vehicle control, making it a core part of connected vehicles. OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are investing in their own software platforms and strategic partnerships to improve user experience and generate recurring revenue through digital services. For instance, in February 2026, Geotab launched Geotab Ace, an AI-powered assistant integrated into the MyGeotab platform, enabling fleets to analyze vehicle, driver, asset, and operational data using natural language while improving predictive maintenance and fleet management. In addition, telematics software integrates with third-party APIs for insurance, infotainment, and fleet management, enabling services such as usage-based insurance, personalized in-vehicle experiences, and real-time fleet monitoring. Modern telematics platforms are also adopting container-based architectures, AI, and edge computing to improve performance and reduce response time, while built-in cybersecurity features help meet data privacy and regulatory requirements.

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5G cellular connectivity to grow at the fastest rate in the vehicle telematics market during the forecast period

5G cellular connectivity is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the vehicle telematics market during the forecast period as OEMs increase investments in connected vehicle ecosystems, cloud-native software platforms, and next-generation digital services. Compared with 4G, 5G enables ultra-low latency, higher bandwidth, and greater network capacity, supporting advanced telematics applications such as real-time vehicle diagnostics, high-speed OTA software updates, V2X communication, autonomous driving data exchange, and AI-enabled connected services. Leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are increasing investments in 5G-enabled telematics architectures to support future mobility applications. For instance, in February 2026, LG Electronics introduced its Smart Telematics Solution, integrating the TCU and antenna into a single module supporting 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, V2X, and satellite communication, improving connectivity performance while reducing system complexity. Similarly, in January 2026, Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon Auto A10 5G Modem-RF. The platform enables OEMs to deploy cost-effective 5G connectivity across entry-level and mid-range vehicles while supporting OTA updates, cloud connectivity, telematics, and mission-critical connected vehicle services. In addition, OEMs including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Hyundai Motor Group, and General Motors are expanding partnerships with technology companies such as Qualcomm Technologies, NVIDIA, and major mobile network operators to integrate 5G connectivity into future vehicle platforms. As 5G networks continue to expand and telecom operators increase nationwide coverage, 5G is expected to move beyond premium vehicles and support broader deployment across mainstream connected vehicles.

North America is estimated to hold a significant share of the vehicle telematics market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the vehicle telematics market during the forecast period due to its well-developed connectivity infrastructure, high adoption of connected vehicles, and increasing use of telematics across passenger and commercial vehicles. The Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate in the US, enforced by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), requires commercial drivers to electronically record their driving hours, driving strong demand for telematics solutions among fleet operators. In addition, organizations such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport Canada require vehicle safety and crash-related data, which telematics systems can automatically collect and transmit. Government initiatives such as the US Department of Transportation's Connected Vehicle Program are also encouraging the adoption of telematics for traffic management, road safety, and connected mobility. To meet these regulatory requirements and improve fleet operations, OEMs and fleet operators are increasingly adopting embedded telematics solutions for vehicle diagnostics, driver safety, and operational efficiency. Leading automakers such as Ford, General Motors, and Tesla already offer built-in telematics features in many of their vehicles. For instance, in June 2026, Ford Pro introduced new enhancements to Ford Pro Telematics across North America, including integrated vehicle security, faster trip data processing, improved device monitoring, simplified service scheduling, and enhanced fleet management capabilities. Similarly, in May 2026, General Motors introduced its Connectivity Hub Module (CHM) architecture for next-generation software-defined vehicles. The module combines cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), GNSS, antennas, memory, and network processors into a single unit, improving connectivity, reducing wiring complexity, and supporting more efficient telematics, diagnostics, and connected services. Further, the growing development of autonomous driving technologies is expected to further increase the demand for automotive telematics in the region.

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Top Companies in Vehicle Telematics Market:

The Top Companies in Vehicle Telematics Market are LG Electronics (South Korea), HARMAN International (US), Aumovio SE (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany).

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