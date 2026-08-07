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WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
07.08.26 | 17:35
8,162 Euro
-1,83 % -0,152
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1168,15620:16
8,1128,16020:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2026 16:10 Uhr
292 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nokia Oyj: Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
7 August 2026 at 17:00 EEST

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 957 142 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the incentive plans as announced on 2 October 2025.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 87 626 482.

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580?507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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