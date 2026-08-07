Anatomic Pathology Market worth $14.5 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Anatomic Pathology Market is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2031 from USD 8.9 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 500 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Anatomic Pathology Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Anatomic Pathology Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.9 billion

USD 8.9 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 14.5 billion

USD 14.5 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.2%

Anatomic Pathology Market Trends & Insights:

The anatomic pathology market is experiencing steady growth due to the increasing volume of tissue-based diagnostic procedures performed worldwide and the growing emphasis on accurate disease diagnosis and classification. Rising numbers of biopsies, surgical resections, and cytology examinations are generating sustained demand for pathology services and associated technologies across healthcare settings. Furthermore, expanding pathology laboratory networks, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and the growing need for standardized diagnostic workflows are supporting the adoption of advanced anatomic pathology solutions. These factors, combined with ongoing improvements in pathology capabilities and access to specialized diagnostic services, are expected to drive continued market expansion over the forecast period.

By region, North America led the market in 2025.

By type, the consumables segment held the largest market share of 58.7% in 2025.

By end user, hospitals led the market with a share of 54.9% in 2025.

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The market expansion is driven by the increasing global demand for animal protein, the need to improve livestock productivity and sustainability, and growing adoption of advanced breeding technologies. Livestock producers are increasingly investing in genomic selection, artificial insemination, embryo transfer, gene editing, and precision breeding to enhance feed efficiency, fertility, disease resistance, and overall herd performance while optimizing resource utilization. At the same time, rising pet ownership and growing awareness of inherited diseases in companion animals are accelerating demand for genetic screening, parentage verification, and breed-specific health testing. Technological advancements, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), AI-enabled breeding, genomic evaluation, and reproductive technologies, are enabling faster genetic gain and more accurate selection decisions. This trend is particularly evident in commercial dairy, beef, swine, poultry, and aquaculture production, where continuous genetic improvement is essential for meeting the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and high-quality animal protein.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the anatomic pathology market in 2025.

Based on product type, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into consumables, instruments, software, and storage systems. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025. Consumables in this market include antibodies, probes, stains, reagents, assay kits, fixatives, solvents, and other pathology consumables used across histopathology and cytopathology workflows. Their dominant share reflects the recurring nature of pathology testing, as each tissue or cellular specimen requires multiple consumables throughout tissue preparation, staining, biomarker assessment, and diagnostic interpretation. In addition, the growing volume of pathology examinations, increasing utilization of biomarker testing, and expanding adoption of advanced staining and tissue analysis techniques continue to drive sustained demand for consumables, supporting the segment's leading position throughout the forecast period.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the anatomic pathology market in 2025.

The anatomic pathology market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share due to the high volume of histopathology, cytopathology, and tissue-based diagnostic procedures performed in hospital settings. Hospitals serve as the primary point of care for cancer diagnosis, surgical pathology evaluation, and disease characterization, driving significant demand for anatomic pathology products and services. Furthermore, increasing investments in pathology infrastructure, growing adoption of advanced staining and tissue analysis technologies, and the integration of digital pathology solutions into hospital laboratories are supporting segment growth. The rising need for timely and accurate diagnostic information to guide clinical decision-making continues to strengthen the position of hospitals as the leading end-user segment in the anatomic pathology market.

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The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period.

The anatomic pathology market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031. China, Japan, and India are the primary growth markets within the region. Japan's well-established healthcare infrastructure, growing cancer burden, and increasing adoption of digital pathology technologies continue to support market expansion. China's healthcare modernization initiatives are driving investments in pathology laboratories, cancer diagnostic services, and advanced tissue analysis technologies across healthcare institutions. Meanwhile, India's rapidly expanding network of tertiary-care hospitals, cancer centers, and diagnostic laboratories is increasing the adoption of automated pathology workflows and advanced diagnostic solutions to support rising disease diagnosis volumes. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by its mature pathology infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, strong presence of leading market participants, and established utilization of histopathology, cytopathology, and biomarker testing across clinical practice.

Key Players

Leading players in the Anatomic Pathology companies include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio SB (US), and Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan).

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