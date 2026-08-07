Qiming Venture Partners: Chinese X-by-Wire Chassis Leader NASN Intelligent Tech Lists on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASN Intelligent Tech, a portfolio company of Qiming Venture Partners and Chinese X-by-wire chassis leader, successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 7, 2026 Beijing time. NASN Intelligent Tech (02261. HK) issued its shares at a price of HK10.42 per share and opened at HK$16.9 per share with a market capitalization of HK$10.06 billion.

Qiming Venture Partners invested in the Round A financing of NASN Intelligent Tech as a co-lead-investor in 2018 and continued to invest in the company in the Round B financing. Before the IPO, Qiming Venture Partners held an 8.43 percent stake in NASN Intelligent Tech as the largest institutional investor.

Founded in 2016, NASN Intelligent Tech focuses on delivering mission-critical X-by-wire solutions for intelligent driving and enhancing the independence of the intelligent driving supply chain. As a contributor in the industry, NASN Intelligent Tech drives the development of the X-by-wire industry with its full-stack solutions, advancing the industry from inception to excellence.

According to the information from China Insights Consultancy, NASN Intelligent Tech is the first Chinese company to commercialize the electronic brake booster solution (NBS solution) for L4 autonomous vehicles and to supply proprietary electronic brake booster solution (NBS solution) to leading Chinese EV OEMs. In terms of the brake-by-wire solution sales volume in 2025, NASN Intelligent Tech is among the top three Chinese brake-by-wire solution providers and the second-largest independent third-party brake-by-wire solution provider.

Leveraging its proven R&D and mass-production expertise in automotive X-by-wire technology, as well as core competencies in control algorithms, software and hardware, NASN Intelligent Tech is well-positioned to expand into humanoid robotics and low-altitude aircraft motion control. This means while achieving rapid growth in the automotive sector, NASN Intelligent Tech has the capacity for cross-industry technology deployment and is cultivating a high-potential second growth curve in adjacent markets.

Tao Zhe, Founder and Chairman of NASN Intelligent Tech, said: "China's automotive industry is undergoing profound shifts toward electrification, intelligentization and indigenous core technology development. Standing at the new milestone of our listing, NASN Intelligent Tech will seize industrial growth opportunities, further deepen our focus on automotive motion control, accelerate core technological innovation and global expansion, and strive to become an internationally competitive X-by-wire chassis enterprise."

Duane Kuang, Founding Managing Partner at Qiming Venture Partners, said, "When we invested in NASN Intelligent Tech in 2018, we believed in the founding team's determination to independently develop and manufacture the core technologies and key components of X-by-wire chassis systems in China, along with their solid engineering depth and proven ability to deliver at scale. Amid the sweeping wave of intelligent driving, brake-by-wire and X-by-wire chassis serve as the core hardware safeguarding autonomous driving safety, and domestic innovators have vast room to grow in this field. We are delighted to witness NASN Intelligent Tech reach this milestone of listing on the public market. Looking ahead, building on its core capabilities in control algorithms, software and hardware, we believe NASN Intelligent Tech is well-positioned to extend these strengths into the core software and hardware of embodied intelligent robotics, opening up an even broader market while continuing to consolidate its industrial advantages and expand globally."

About Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 580 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 210 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 80 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi, Meituan, Bilibili, Zhihu, Roborock, Hesai Technology, UBTech, WeRide, HyperStrong, Insta360, Unisound, Biren Technology, Z.ai, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics, Schrödinger, APT Medical, Sanyou Medical, AmoyDx, SinocellTech, Insilico Medicine, AusperBio, Yuanxin Technology, Medilink Therapeutics, LaNova Medicines, StepFun, among many others.