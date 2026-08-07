Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco: Powering Partner Growth Through Skills-Based Talent Connections

By Lori Holloway

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Cisco

At the core of every Cisco solution is the talent that brings it to life. For partner organizations, finding and retaining the right talent-professionals who can contribute today and adapt as technology evolves-is not just about filling roles; it is a critical driver of business success.

Yet many partners face a familiar challenge: traditional hiring methods are outdated and flood teams with applications but offer little clarity. Resumes often focus on credentials or keywords, making it hard to identify candidates with the practical, job-ready skills needed from day one.

This "hiring noise" slows recruitment and complicates decision-making. What partners truly need is a clearer, skills-based way to connect the right talent with the right opportunities-quickly and confidently.

An Evolving Approach to Partner Hiring

Cisco Talent Bridge is evolving from a traditional job board into a comprehensive career-support ecosystem designed to help partners identify and engage talent with greater confidence.

Rather than focusing solely on job postings, Talent Bridge supports the hiring journey-from talent discovery to candidate engagement. By bridging learning, skills, and opportunity, the platform helps partners build consistent and relevant talent pipelines aligned with real business needs.

The intent is straightforward: reduce friction in the hiring process and improve clarity at every stage.

Connecting Learning to Real-World Readiness

As Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins has emphasized, talent exists everywhere-but opportunity does not. Addressing that gap means looking beyond credentials to better understand real skills and readiness.

Since its launch in 2017, Talent Bridge has connected Cisco's global learning community with the Cisco partner ecosystem and now integrates directly with Cisco Networking Academy to make that readiness more visible.

This shift takes the hiring conversation way beyond keywords. It gives our partners a clear look at a candidate's actual, hands-on experience-long before the first interview even begins

How Talent Bridge Supports Partners

The updated Talent Bridge platform is built around practical partner needs:

Skills-Aligned Matching: Candidates are matched by skills and role, letting teams focus on meaningful conversations instead of screening.

Credential Visibility: Credly badges and centralized learning data offer clear insight into certifications and lab experience for better evaluation.

Workflow Compatibility: Seamless integration with existing hiring tools-whether ATS or manual processes, ensures consistent workflows without disruption.

Partner Branding: Custom landing pages let partners highlight their teams, culture, and benefits helping candidates see where they fit.

Privacy and Compliance: Built with responsible data handling, the platform meets evolving global privacy and compliance standards.

Building for the Future-Together

We're committed to evolving Talent Bridge alongside your needs. Our goal is to provide a scalable, trusted solution that reduces hiring complexity while strengthening the quality of your talent pipeline.

With Talent Bridge, you're doing more than filling open roles-you're building a skilled workforce ready to drive innovation, support customers, and fuel growth. Together, we'll help your organization stay resilient, competitive, and prepared for what's next.

Talent Bridge Launches July 13

Starting in the US, Mexico, the UK, Spain, the Philippines, India, and South Africa, Talent Bridge offers partners a streamlined, skills-focused way to discover and engage early-career talent within Cisco's learning ecosystem. With expansion plans through 2027, the platform supports how Cisco's global network builds and sustains strong talent pipelines.

Explore how Talent Bridge can transform your talent engagement-today and beyond.

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SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cisco-powering-partner-growth-through-skills-based-talent-connections-1204594