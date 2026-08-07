When Sport Becomes a Driver of Inclusion: Lenovo France Supports the Diomède Academy

The Diomède Académie helps nearly 300 young people each year build their future through a comprehensive educational and social program centered around sport.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Lenovo French employees during the Diomède Football Cup

Sport can be much more than a game-it can be a powerful driver of education, inclusion, and opportunity. This is the shared conviction of Lenovo France and the Académie Diomède, founded by 1998 FIFA World Cup champion Bernard Diomède and his wife, Delphine. Through this partnership, Lenovo supports an initiative that helps nearly 300 young people each year build their future through a comprehensive educational and social program centered around sport.

Beyond athletic practice, the Academy places young people at the heart of everything it does, helping them build confidence, develop a sense of responsibility, and achieve academic success. In doing so, it equips them with the tools they need to thrive-both on the field and in their everyday lives.

Lenovo's commitment to the Diomède Academy naturally complements its global partnership with the FIFA World Cup 2026. While these collaborations take place in different contexts, they reflect the same belief: that sport is a powerful vehicle for learning, inclusion, and opportunity.

For Sophie Thibault, General Manager Lenovo France, this partnership fully reflects the company's values:

"At Lenovo, we believe businesses have an important role to play in supporting initiatives that create a positive impact. The Diomède Academy empowers young people through a comprehensive program that strongly reflects our values. Our partnership with FIFA for the FIFA World Cup 2026 also demonstrates our belief that sport has the power to bring people together, inspire, and create new opportunities. Supporting the Diomède Academy allows us to extend that commitment directly into local communities and to young people."

A partnership built to last

Since the collaboration began in 2025, Lenovo France has actively participated in the Academy's flagship events.

Employees have taken part in the Academy's annual fundraising gala dinner, as well as the inaugural Diomède Padel Cup, further strengthening the relationship between Lenovo, the Academy, and the many partners working together to support its mission.

For Bernard Diomède, the involvement of corporate partners is essential to the Academy's continued development:

"Our ambition is to make sport a true tool for education and personal development. The support of committed partners such as Lenovo enables us to continue this mission for young people. Beyond the partnership itself, seeing Lenovo employees actively involved in our events gives real meaning to this collaboration and helps bring our shared values to life."

A standout first appearance at the Diomède Football Cup

This momentum continued in May 2026 with another milestone: Lenovo France's first participation in the Diomède Football Cup, held at France's National Football Centre in Clairefontaine.

Sixteen Lenovo employees took part in the event: eight players on the field, supported by eight colleagues who cheered on the team throughout the day.

Among the 17 participating companies, Lenovo stood out by fielding the only fully gender-balanced team. This initiative was recognized by both the organizers and the other participating teams, reflecting the company's commitment to gender equality and inclusion.

Lenovo employees proudly represented the company in a spirit of camaraderie and respect. Their sportsmanship earned the team the Fair Play Trophy, presented by the Diomède Academy.

By supporting the Academy and encouraging employees to take part in its initiatives, Lenovo France reaffirms its commitment to projects that deliver meaningful and lasting impact. It is another way of bringing to life a shared vision-both on and off the field-where sport becomes a powerful driver of education, inclusion, and success.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/when-sport-becomes-a-driver-of-inclusion-lenovo-france-supports-the-di-1204586