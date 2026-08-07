New White Paper from Tandem Global, Sponsored by Koch

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Tandem Global announces the release of a new white paper, From Corporate Action to Community Impact: An Overview of Tandem Global's Social Impact Model and Its Application Across Programs and Partnerships, available for download today. This white paper is sponsored by Koch.

For much of modern business history, corporate success was measured primarily through financial performance and shareholder returns. This perspective has evolved as organizations increasingly recognize that long-term value creation depends on the health and resilience of the broader social and ecological systems in which they operate. As a result, businesses are increasingly viewed not only as economic actors but also as influential institutions shaping economic opportunity, community development, and social outcomes worldwide. This changing relationship between business and society has elevated the importance of social impact.

This white paper explores Tandem Global's Social Impact Model and how the organization empowers the private sector to create lasting value for people and communities. By examining consulting initiatives, WHC Certification, and grant-funded projects, it demonstrates how collaboration between businesses and communities can create measurable environmental and social outcomes while building the partnerships needed for long-term resilience.

Featured case studies include:

Buzzi Unicem , Wildlife Habitat and Outdoor Classroom: Pryor, OK

General Motors , SGM Jinqiao: Shanghai, China

WM, Southeastern Microhabitat Initiatives: U.S.A.

Sponsored by Koch, this white paper features a foreword from Sheryl Corrigan, Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety, offering insight into how corporate leadership and cross-sector collaboration can drive meaningful, measurable social impact and create lasting benefits for communities.

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center), provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. It connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal.org.?

Find more stories and multimedia from Tandem Global at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tandem Global

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tandem-global

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tandem Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-corporate-action-to-community-impact-an-overview-of-tandem-1204600